King City Lions donate life-saving devices

September 25, 2019 · 0 Comments
On hand for the donation of an automated external defibrillator (AED) to the King City Tennis Club were Wayne Lowdon, second vice-president of the King City Lions Club, Jon Bell, King Township’s Supervisor of Recreation Services, Jay Harding, King City Lions Club president 2019-2020, Ward 5 Councillor Debbie Schaefer and Suzanne Millar, president of the King City Tennis Club.
King Township is safer today thanks to a generous donation from the King City Lions Club.
The volunteer organization recently donated $4,000 for the purchase of three new public automated external defibrillator (AED) units for installation throughout the township.
The units will be installed at the King Township Municipal Centre, the Cold Creek Conservation Area and the club house at the King City Tennis Club.
An AED is a portable device that checks the heart rhythm and can send an electric shock to the heart to try to restore a normal rhythm. AEDs are used to treat sudden cardiac arrest, a condition in which the heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops beating.
“We’re grateful to the King City Lions Club for the donation,” said King’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Director Chris Fasciano. “We’ve seen first-hand how AEDs can save lives.”
Back in 2016 an AED at the Nobleton Arena was used to restart the heart of a man who collapsed during a hockey game. That AED was donated by the Nobleton Lions Club.
In the case of the new AEDs, the King City Lions Club raised the $4,000 from a roast beef dinner.
According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the use of an AED, combined with CPR, can increase the likelihood of survival by 75 per cent or more.
