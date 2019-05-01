Sports

Minor atom Rebellion go undefeated to claim preseason tourney

September 18, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Nadia Alaimo
and Stefanie Pertili

Victory is ours! The King Rebellion minor atom A team headed into the season as champions of the West Mall Lightning Early Bird tournament which took place Sept. 4 to 8.
King Township was well represented in this tournament with the minor atom, minor peewee and the peewee teams all making it to the finals. The minor atom team came into this tournament with one thing on their minds, to win all five games, bring home some hardware and the title of tournament champs.
The Rebellion started off strong winning against the Toronto Wolverines by a score of 6-0. Goals came from D, Silvestri, N. Cipriani, S. Nasarallah, J. King and M. Alaimo. Game 2 proved to be just as dominant as the Rebels unleased a relentless attack on the GT Capitals, winning by a score of 15-0. M. Mckendrick opened up the scoreboard followed by M. Loconte, G. Mannerheim, S. Alaimo, E. Nunes.
Goals were produced from every line, including the defense. Goalies J. Pupo and M. Garcea were fearless in between the pipes both getting shutouts in the first two games.
A 7 a.m. start in the following game against the Meadowvale Hawks couldn’t stop them. It was business as usual for the Rebels with a victory of 10-2. Game three goals came from T. Durigon, A. Pertili, and M. Fragomeni.
In game four, the Rebellion showed no signs of letting up as they cruised to a 5-1 victory against the Applewood Coyotes.
The championship game on Sept. 8 saw the King Rebellion face off against the Waterloo Wolves, who also came in undefeated. The Rebels never lost sight of their objective.
They opened the scoring in the first period, before the Wolves came back to tie the game. The second period had the crowd on the edge of their seats. The Rebels worked hard and kept the puck in their opponent’s end, scoring another goal and putting the Rebels ahead with a score of 2-1. The Wolves battled to take the lead in the third period but ultimately the Rebels dominated the ice and came out victorious. D. Silvestri earned a hat trick and J. Pupo made key saves to keep the Rebels ahead. His goaltending helped them secure the win, earning him the Player of the Game title.
With hard work, heart and determination the Rebels won the final game with a score of 5-2. Cheered on by a crowd which included the other King Rebellion teams, all their family and friends, but most importantly their proud parents who spent many countless hours and kilometres to make this special and memorable moment possible for their future stars; their champions.
To the coaching staff; Joe Alaimo, Mike Pupo, Steve Pertili and Jerry Nunes, thank you for commitment, hard work and dedication in teaching these young hockey players this wonderful game. To the manager Nadia Alaimo for keeping the team on track and organized off the ice.
To the team, goalies Julian Pupo and Matthew Garcea, defence Anthony Pertili, Matteo Loconte, Sasha Nasrallah, Elio Nunes, Steven Carless, and Santino Alaimo, forwards, Daniele Silvestri, Jacob King, Madden Mckendrick, Nicholas Cipriani, Massimo Alaimo, Thomas Durigon, Gunnar Mannerheim, Marco Prochilo, Michael Fragomeni.
The coaches and parents are so proud of these young athletes and their accomplishment. You all worked hard and brought this championship home!



         

Letters to the Editor

