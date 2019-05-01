Smile cookies help King Food Bank

September 18, 2019 · 0 Comments
This is the week King Township Food Bank volunteers have been waiting for. Smile Cookies are in town at Tim Hortons and for every cookie you purchase, $1 will go to the Food Bank, from both the Nobleton and King City Tim Hortons.
With the end of the Nobleton Christmas Drive (which Christmas in King is taking on) Len and Rita Mizzoni, owners of these two Tim Horton locations, decided to offer the proceeds from Nobleton as well as King City to KTFB.
Buy a cookie and surprise a friend, relative or work colleague! Or buy a box, as they are cheaper by the dozen.
This amazing campaign has the potential to bring thousands of dollars to the Food Bank, on their way to the kitchen tables of close to 200 people in King as food, produce, pet kibble or food cards.
Your purchases will put a smile on the faces of those you give them to, and a BIG smile on the faces of all the Food Bank volunteers whose dedication helps feed King every month of the year.
