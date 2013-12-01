Sports

Junior C Cougars announce 2019-20 season schedule

September 4, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte

Season number four of the Provincial Junior Hockey League is set to kick off, and with that, the long, storied history of the Schomberg Cougars continues.
The league recently announced its schedule for the 2019-20 regular season, with all 64 teams across the eight divisions first taking to the ice in mid-September.
This year’s 42-game schedule will see the Cougars face off against the Kings, Alliston Hornets, Midland Flyers, Orillia Terriers, Caledon Golden Hawks, Stayner Siskins, and Huntsville Otters a total of six times each, all as members of the North Conference’s Carruthers division.
Last year’s implementation of an interdivisional series between Carruthers and Pollock division opponents has been vetoed, with the league keeping the competition between division rivals.
As for the Cougars’ match-ups, fans will get plenty of opportunity to see the new-look team early on in the season: four of the team’s first five games will be played at home at the Trisan Centre, beginning with a hosting of the Huntsville Otters on Sept. 12 at 8:30 p.m.
They move to Midland the following night to visit the Flyers for the first road game of the season, before hosting the Stayner Siskins on Thursday, Sept. 19 and the Alliston Hornets on Thursday, Sept. 26. The season raps up at the end of January.
As with any junior hockey clubs, the roster turnover is high, yet some familiar faces should be found around the rink, including that of Jonathan Calleja, who notched a pair of goals in the only preseason action of the season for the Cougars so far, a 6-3 loss at the hands of the Uxbridge Bruins in late August.
Vito Sica had the only other tally for the Schomberg club, a new face who could provide some much-needed offence should he remain with the team. The 20-year-old forward from Caledon was a staple for the Siskins last season, putting up 47 points over just 30 games played.
Owen Heilemann, the team’s top scorer in the 2018-19 season, returned to the forward core with a pair of assists.
Schomberg will get one more chance to warm up this weekend when they visit the New Tecumseh Rec Centre as part of the Alliston Hornets’ annual pre-season tournament, where they will face off against Port Perry Friday evening before taking on division rivals Caledon and Midland as part of the Saturday schedule.
The club fell to the powerhouse Stayner Siskins in the first round of the Carruthers division playoffs in the 2018-19 season, putting up a valiant effort in a five-game loss to the reigning division champions at the time.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrccougars.pointstreaksites.com.



         

