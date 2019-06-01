National Wakeboard Championship hits Spray Lake

August 28, 2019 · 0 Comments
Riders converged on Spray Lake in King over the weekend for the annual Canadian Wakeboard National Championship, crowning winners in five different categories.
By Jake Courtepatte
Long known to draw in the best of the best, Spray Lake played host to the top wakeboarders ad wake skaters in the nation last weekend in the annual Canadian National Wakeboard Championship.
Making use of both the boating area and the park’s unique straight line cable, riders competed for thousands of dollars in prize money over the four-day long event.
The large-scale event was supported by the provincial government’s “Sport Hosting Program,” designed to stimulate community growth through major sporting events. The program provided around $18,000 to help fund the weekend.
With approximately one hundred athletes, the event brought in approximately $500,000 to the local community.
New to this year’s event was a Novice category, designed to invite newcomers to the sport to take part in the competition.
You must be logged in to post a comment.