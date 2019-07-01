Schomberg Community Hall benefits from funding

Following rave reviews of his first published song, a Schomberg artist has released his second original piece. Singer-songwriter Derek has been writing songs and performing for about two years and has released his own music to the public.

King is the most affluent community in all of Canada. It’s no surprise that wealthy citizens flock to King, creating their ultimate dream homes. Today’s luxury custom homes are statement pieces of comfort and modern technology. The abundance of creative features and accessories bring these luxurious living spaces to life.

A renowned King animal rescue facility is building what will be Ontario’s most advanced clinic offering veterinary care. Rob Scheinberg of Dog Tales said the hospital has been in the planning stages for roughly three years. Final permits are in place for the 54,000-square-foot hospital and shovels are poised, ready to dig. The construction will be done by leading firm PCL. Scheinberg hopes the project will be completed within 20 months.

There are many pivotal moments in history that change all of our lives. Most of us remember exactly what we were doing when we heard the awful news – the events of 9/11. “Come From Away” resonates with crowds because it’s a true Canadian story.

In an effort to continue building safe, efficient and a reliable road network for all users, The Regional Municipality of York is implementing a temporary ...

Harnessing human emotion through design is the ongoing passion of a King entrepreneur. Designer and artist David Cortesi (Designs by David) is driven by visual impact.

The local efforts to support a university student continue. An art sale is being held that include some original pieces by renowned artists. Two original pieces by renowned artists Ernestine Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale, with proceeds going to aid ongoing humanitarian work by university student and Bolton resident Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons. She recently returned from a five-week adventure in Rwanda, where she volunteered with Aspire Rwanda, helping to teach English to students and adults.

“If you’re going to do something, do it with purpose.” That’s the advice a 21-year-old Bolton woman has for anyone who wishes to travel, volunteer and experience other cultures. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons recently returned from a five-week volunteer experience in Rwanda, something that has given her a great sense of “community.”

A Canadian singer-songwriter has penned a special piece, in aid of the Neville-Lake family. The Neville-Lake children – Harry, Daniel and Milly – along with their grandfather Gary Neville of King, were killed in a drunk driving collision Sept. 27, 2015.

The historic Crawford Wells House in King City will be getting a face lift, thanks to a decision by King council. Council agreed to the proposed repairs and alterations, and also approved a heritage grant of up to $6,000 to help with the upgrades.