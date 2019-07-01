Schomberg Community Hall benefits from funding

August 7, 2019 · 0 Comments
Schomberg Community Hall will get some improvements, thanks to some federal funding.
Deb Schulte, MP for King-Vaughan, on behalf of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, was on hand Tuesday to announce that the Schomberg Community Hall in King has received financial support through the small projects component of the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF).
This support will allow the Schomberg Community Hall to make an accessibility retrofit, consisting of the installation of an elevator that will improve accessibility for residents with disabilities.
With programs such as the EAF, the Government of Canada is breaking down the barriers that prevent persons with disabilities from fully participating in all aspects of Canadian society, ensuring that everyone has equal access and equal opportunity.
Through the 2018 EAF Call for proposals for small projects, eligible organizations could apply for project funding for up to $100,000 per project under two funding streams: Community Accessibility and Workplace Accessibility.
The Workplace Accessibility stream gives eligible organizations across Canada funding for projects that improve accessibility and safety for persons with disabilities through renovations, retrofits or construction of workplaces, including the provision of accessible information and communication technologies for work use.
The Community Accessibility stream provides funding for projects that help improve accessibility and safety through renovations, retrofits or construction of community facilities and venues so that programs and services can be accessed by persons with disabilities. This includes the provision of information and communication technologies for community use that eliminate systemic accessibility barriers.
Providing support to help persons with disabilities access their communities and workplaces is a key part of the Government’s plan to create a more inclusive and accessible Canada. By tabling the proposed Accessible Canada Act in 2018, the Government is taking concrete steps towards the realization of a barrier-free Canada where all Canadians have the same rights and opportunities to contribute to society.
“Canada is at its best and all of society benefits when everyone is included. Investing in the Enabling Accessibility Fund is one of the ways our Government is ensuring persons with disabilities in Canada have opportunities to participate in society on an equal basis. Through this funding and through partnerships with organizations like the Schomberg Community Hall, we are building a more inclusive and accessible Canada,” said The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility.
“Today’s announcement is another example of what our Government is doing to help Canadians with disabilities gain access and contribute to their workplaces and communities. This funding will have an important impact on persons with disabilities in our community. I want to thank all participating organizations for applying for funding that will help to make our public spaces and workplaces more inclusive for all Canadians,” Schulte added.
This announcement falls under the small projects component. Additional recipients of funding under this component, as well as recipients of funding under the other two components of this program , which are the mid-sized projects component and the youth innovation projects component, will be announced in coming months.
Since 2015, the Government of Canada has supported over 2,000 accessibility projects through the Enabling Accessibility Fund. These projects have helped several thousand Canadians by improving their access to their communities’ programs, services and employment opportunities.
