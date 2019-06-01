July 31, 2019 · 0 Comments
In an effort to continue building safe, efficient and a reliable road network for all users, The Regional Municipality of York is implementing a temporary weekend road closure to replace three culverts located on King Road between 7th Concession and Weston Road in the Township of King.
To complete this work, King Road is scheduled to be temporarily closed between 7th Concession and Weston Road from Friday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. to Monday, Aug. 12, at 5 a.m. Local access will be maintained for properties within the closed section.
Motorists are encouraged to use other adjacent Regional roads during this closure.
York recognizes construction can be inconvenient and are making every effort to minimize disruptions and keep residents informed with regular updates. Stay informed with the latest updates by:
Following York on Twitter using #onYRRoads
Emailing roads.ea@york.ca with “Send me King Road and Weston Road e-news” to receive project updates straight to your inbox.
For more information about current and upcoming road construction projects please visit york.ca/roadconstruction
You must be logged in to post a comment.