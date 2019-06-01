Townhouse complex proposed for King City

July 31, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The public had its first glimpse of a proposed townhouse complex in King City recently.
EMC Group Ltd., on behalf of King North Commercial Inc., is looking for an Official Plan amendment and zoning change to allow a 25-unit townhouse project on Tatton Court.
The plan calls for four blocks with 6-7 units in each, along a vacant strip of land measuring 1.78 acres with 679 feet of frontage on Tatton.
It is next to existing residential, as well as the King’s Ridge Marketplace. Just to the north is the Alpa Lumber Mill.
Township staff stressed the mill is a “significant source of noise,” so mitigation measures will be required to allow the project to go ahead.
An open house was held in June and public comments included building a sidewalk, moving the mailbox and amount of parking.
Provincial policy encourages growth in settlement areas and this property falls under the King City Community Plan, which permits development as long as it’s consistent with growth strategies and is integrated with the existing community character. Staff observed the proposed architectural designs are compatible with existing homes.
The new Official Plan designates the property as commercial, which does not permit residential uses. The applicant wants to redesignate the parcel as mixed use.
The plan calls for four parking spaces for 17 of the units, and two each for the other eight.
Noise from the lumber operation is the biggest concern, and fundamental to the project moving forward. An acoustic fence is proposed along the norther border. The applicant is working with the mill owners to create some measures on-site that will help reduce the noise levels.
Township staff recommended that air conditioning be provided for all units and warning clauses added to the purchase agreements. They also suggest the north-facing windows be upgraded as well.
“An appropriate resolution to the noise mitigation is fundamentally linked to the determination of the appropriate land use designation and the proposed OPA for the subjects lands,” staff wrote.
A noise and vibration impact study included recommendations regarding windows, brick veneering and silencers installed at Alpa Lumber. It also recommended that rollup doors on the east and west ends of the lumber yard be provided with controls to prevent them from rising higher than two meters when the plant is operating during the day and night.
Staff also indicated they would like to see provisions for on-street parking. The Township is awaiting more details on the elevation of the units, grading and stormwater management.
Nadia Zuccaro, representing the applicant, said they have been working with Alpa and have found some measures to lessen the noise impacts. They include additions to the dust collector and workshop compressor as well as lower-intensity reverse beacons on the forklifts. They are working closely with noise consultants to address all issues. She did say the mill will be relocating in the long-term.
Angelo Santorelli, on behalf of the King Chamber of Commerce, said they’d like to see rough-in conduits in the garages to allow for charging of electric vehicles.
Councillor Debbie Schaefer said she’d like to ensure the developers add more insulation and better windows to the units facing the lumber operation.
