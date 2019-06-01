Headline News

Townhouse complex proposed for King City

July 31, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

The public had its first glimpse of a proposed townhouse complex in King City recently.
EMC Group Ltd., on behalf of King North Commercial Inc., is looking for an Official Plan amendment and zoning change to allow a 25-unit townhouse project on Tatton Court.
The plan calls for four blocks with 6-7 units in each, along a vacant strip of land measuring 1.78 acres with 679 feet of frontage on Tatton.
It is next to existing residential, as well as the King’s Ridge Marketplace. Just to the north is the Alpa Lumber Mill.
Township staff stressed the mill is a “significant source of noise,” so mitigation measures will be required to allow the project to go ahead.
An open house was held in June and public comments included building a sidewalk, moving the mailbox and amount of parking.
Provincial policy encourages growth in settlement areas and this property falls under the King City Community Plan, which permits development as long as it’s consistent with growth strategies and is integrated with the existing community character. Staff observed the proposed architectural designs are compatible with existing homes.
The new Official Plan designates the property as commercial, which does not permit residential uses. The applicant wants to redesignate the parcel as mixed use.
The plan calls for four parking spaces for 17 of the units, and two each for the other eight.
Noise from the lumber operation is the biggest concern, and fundamental to the project moving forward. An acoustic fence is proposed along the norther border. The applicant is working with the mill owners to create some measures on-site that will help reduce the noise levels.
Township staff recommended that air conditioning be provided for all units and warning clauses added to the purchase agreements. They also suggest the north-facing windows be upgraded as well.
“An appropriate resolution to the noise mitigation is fundamentally linked to the determination of the appropriate land use designation and the proposed OPA for the subjects lands,” staff wrote.
A noise and vibration impact study included recommendations regarding windows, brick veneering and silencers installed at Alpa Lumber. It also recommended that rollup doors on the east and west ends of the lumber yard be provided with controls to prevent them from rising higher than two meters when the plant is operating during the day and night.
Staff also indicated they would like to see provisions for on-street parking. The Township is awaiting more details on the elevation of the units, grading and stormwater management.
Nadia Zuccaro, representing the applicant, said they have been working with Alpa and have found some measures to lessen the noise impacts. They include additions to the dust collector and workshop compressor as well as lower-intensity reverse beacons on the forklifts. They are working closely with noise consultants to address all issues. She did say the mill will be relocating in the long-term.
Angelo Santorelli, on behalf of the King Chamber of Commerce, said they’d like to see rough-in conduits in the garages to allow for charging of electric vehicles.
Councillor Debbie Schaefer said she’d like to ensure the developers add more insulation and better windows to the units facing the lumber operation.



         

Community News

King Road closed Aug. 9-12

In an effort to continue building safe, efficient and a reliable road network for all users, The Regional Municipality of York is implementing a temporary ...

Love a central theme in David Cortesi’s creativity

Harnessing human emotion through design is the ongoing passion of a King entrepreneur. Designer and artist David Cortesi (Designs by David) is driven by visual impact.

Fundraising art sale supports student

The local efforts to support a university student continue. An art sale is being held that include some original pieces by renowned artists. Two original pieces by renowned artists Ernestine Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale, with proceeds going to aid ongoing humanitarian work by university student and Bolton resident Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons. She recently returned from a five-week adventure in Rwanda, where she volunteered with Aspire Rwanda, helping to teach English to students and adults.

Bolton woman returns from Rwanda with renewed sense of purpose

“If you’re going to do something, do it with purpose.” That’s the advice a 21-year-old Bolton woman has for anyone who wishes to travel, volunteer and experience other cultures. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons recently returned from a five-week volunteer experience in Rwanda, something that has given her a great sense of “community.”

Songwriter creates piece in aid of Neville-Lake family

A Canadian singer-songwriter has penned a special piece, in aid of the Neville-Lake family. The Neville-Lake children – Harry, Daniel and Milly – along with their grandfather Gary Neville of King, were killed in a drunk driving collision Sept. 27, 2015.

Crawford Wells House gets an upgrade

The historic Crawford Wells House in King City will be getting a face lift, thanks to a decision by King council. Council agreed to the proposed repairs and alterations, and also approved a heritage grant of up to $6,000 to help with the upgrades.

Neighbourhood Network has a very long reach

Community networking helps to build more than bridges. It creates long-lasting relationships. King council and staff received an update on the work and progress by Magna’s Neighbourhood Network. On deck were erin Cerenzia, manager of the network, and Teri Hastings, King’s volunteer ambassador.

King artist and activist Fox joins Canada Goose team

An iconic Canadian brand chose Indigenous Peoples Day to celebrate and share indigenous stories with the world. Canada Goose announced that King artist and Indigenous activist Sarain Fox has become an official “Goose Person.” Goose People are a diverse group of brand ambassadors – they are everyday heroes who strive for excellence and embody the company’s values. Their epic journeys, inspiring accomplishments and exhilarating lifestyles encourage people to engage with the outside world.

Guide Light becoming an essential safety device

Tony Nowzari wants to make a difference. He wants to get to the point where his product helps everyone. He’s on the right track and Nowzari’s Guide Light continues to answer the call. He merely wants to extend the reach of this proven device.

King native helps pay it forward with business

A King native understands the importance of a great work ethic. Taylor Monti enjoys working outdoors and loves his jobs. He also hires students to help with their tuition as a means of paying it forward.

Commentary

Woodbine raises the bar for ‘a day at the races’

In many ways, summer means participating in some Canadian pastimes. You may not agree, but a day at the races fits the bill just nicely. It’s been said in all sports, horse racing has the best “characters.” Woodbine Race Track and the expanded facilities have been legendary in this part of Ontario for generations.

Reconnecting with my high school self

As summer hit hard, like running face-first into a wall, I was dazed and fazed. My two oldest children hit the ground running, spreading their wings so to speak, flying the coup. My daughter Lexie just returned from a 5-week experiential learning program and volunteer stint in Rwanda. That’s the longest she’s been away, even though she’s our resident world traveller.

Movin’ On Summit 2019 Part Three: Surpetition: Moving beyond competition

My final interview at the Movin’ On 2019 Summit in Montreal was with Nicolas Beaumont, the senior vice-president of Sustainable Development and Mobility for Michelin. It was the last morning of the event and the North American Director of External Communications, Eric Bruner, was moderating the interview.

Nostalgic cars, music just make you feel good

The sentiment “what’s old is new again” is never more obvious than during summer car shows. During this perfect weather, collectors and car enthusiasts swarm to car shows and fortunately, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy many classic and vintage automobiles.

Am I past my ‘best before’ date?

I just might be past my prime. While prime cuts of beef are quite desirable, the same can’t be said for humans. I’ve gone from “beef cake” to “jello pudding.”

The Movin’ On Summit 2019Part Two: The Future of Transportation

I expect that our horse and buggy elders thought the same thing when they saw the first car. An end to a way of life, of blacksmith’s shops and anvils and harness maker guilds. Just as our First Nations Elders had seen their way of life change forever with the coming of the tall ships and the white sails. Change is a guaranteed constant.

Immortality could be within our grasp

Human beings have pondered immortality since our brains were capable of deep thoughts. The band Queen asked the question “who wants to live forever … when love must die.” Stephen King espoused that each life “makes its own imitation of immortality.”

Humans are meant to ‘break’ a little from time to time

“You look somewhat like a mouse,” George Little said. “That’s because I am a mouse,” responded Stuart in the classic film. “You look somewhat broken,” said a concerned stranger. “How astute of you, I am somewhat broken,” was my response.

Sustainable mobility: theme of 2019 Movin’ On Summit

Sustainable Mobility is also known as Ecomobility. In a nutshell, it is the policy and application of moving people, goods, and services in a low-pollution, environmentally responsible, technologically efficient, safe and community friendly way.

How do we calculate our own impact?

Once we reach middle age, we tend to become a bit more pensive and perhaps reflective. While it’s true that average human lifespans are increasing, given the advancements in medicine, we still ponder and prepare for the inevitable. I have interviewed many high achievers and those with a long list of accomplishments to be proud of. I sometimes ask them how they would like to be remembered or what they want their legacy to be.

Letters to the Editor

