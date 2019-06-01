Townhouse complex proposed for King City

In an effort to continue building safe, efficient and a reliable road network for all users, The Regional Municipality of York is implementing a temporary ...

Harnessing human emotion through design is the ongoing passion of a King entrepreneur. Designer and artist David Cortesi (Designs by David) is driven by visual impact.

The local efforts to support a university student continue. An art sale is being held that include some original pieces by renowned artists. Two original pieces by renowned artists Ernestine Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale, with proceeds going to aid ongoing humanitarian work by university student and Bolton resident Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons. She recently returned from a five-week adventure in Rwanda, where she volunteered with Aspire Rwanda, helping to teach English to students and adults.

“If you’re going to do something, do it with purpose.” That’s the advice a 21-year-old Bolton woman has for anyone who wishes to travel, volunteer and experience other cultures. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons recently returned from a five-week volunteer experience in Rwanda, something that has given her a great sense of “community.”

A Canadian singer-songwriter has penned a special piece, in aid of the Neville-Lake family. The Neville-Lake children – Harry, Daniel and Milly – along with their grandfather Gary Neville of King, were killed in a drunk driving collision Sept. 27, 2015.

The historic Crawford Wells House in King City will be getting a face lift, thanks to a decision by King council. Council agreed to the proposed repairs and alterations, and also approved a heritage grant of up to $6,000 to help with the upgrades.

Community networking helps to build more than bridges. It creates long-lasting relationships. King council and staff received an update on the work and progress by Magna’s Neighbourhood Network. On deck were erin Cerenzia, manager of the network, and Teri Hastings, King’s volunteer ambassador.

An iconic Canadian brand chose Indigenous Peoples Day to celebrate and share indigenous stories with the world. Canada Goose announced that King artist and Indigenous activist Sarain Fox has become an official “Goose Person.” Goose People are a diverse group of brand ambassadors – they are everyday heroes who strive for excellence and embody the company’s values. Their epic journeys, inspiring accomplishments and exhilarating lifestyles encourage people to engage with the outside world.

Tony Nowzari wants to make a difference. He wants to get to the point where his product helps everyone. He’s on the right track and Nowzari’s Guide Light continues to answer the call. He merely wants to extend the reach of this proven device.

A King native understands the importance of a great work ethic. Taylor Monti enjoys working outdoors and loves his jobs. He also hires students to help with their tuition as a means of paying it forward.