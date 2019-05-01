Sam Walker doubles down in Under 25 Grand Prix at CSI3* Ottawa International II

Sam Walker riding Carlitzek N won the $10,000 Under 25 Grand Prix, presented by MarBill Hill Farm, for the second year in a row on July 19, at the CSI3* Ottawa International II.

Photo by Ben Radvanyi Photography

Sam Walker of Nobleton claimed both first and second places in the $10,000 Under 25 Grand Prix, presented by MarBill Hill Farm, on July 19, at the CSI3* Ottawa International II at Wesley Clover Parks.

Seventeen entries contested the competition open to riders aged 25 and under with seven horse-and-rider combinations jumping clear and advancing to the jump-off. Walker, 17, was the first rider to return for the tie-breaker aboard Carlitzek N. He laid down a time to beat of 37.39 seconds that would go untouched by the remaining competitors, including himself on his second mount, Gangster, who stopped the timers in 37.85 seconds to finish runner-up.

“These horses are pretty brand new to me, and I’m really happy with how they both went today,” said Walker, 17, who began riding Carlitzek N and Gangster earlier for their owner, Castlefield Sport Horse Inc.

“I thought the course was fantastic,” continued Walker, who came into the Under 25 Grand Prix as the defending champion, having swept all three of the top spots in the 2018 edition. “Olaf Petersen Jr. always builds great courses. I enjoyed the course because I thought it asked just enough technically, and I thought it was big enough height-wise. The jump-off was fun. There were some tight turns and places where you could really go fast and take out strides.”

While only tenths of a second separated his two mounts, Walker credited taking one less stride to the final fence with Carlitzek N as well as the horse’s natural foot speed with clinching the victory.

“Carlitzek N is kind of catty, really small and fast,” said Walker of the nine-year-old Holsteiner gelding (Cassito x Quite Capitol). “I can turn tight and take out strides all at the same time. He’s super sharp up front. He’s so much fun to ride. He’s like a dirt bike.

“Gangster’s a little bit bigger,” continued Walker, speaking about his second mount, an eight-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding (Spartacus x Indoctro). “His stride is a little bit slower, but I can still turn tight on him and really sort of go for it. He’s a really game horse with a lot of scope, and at only eight years old I think he has a bright future ahead of him.”

As one of Canada’s top junior riders across the hunter, jumper, and equitation divisions, the future also looks bright for Walker, who looks forward to coming to the Ottawa Equestrian Tournaments each year.

“The horse show is amazing – the facility, the footing,” said Walker. “I can’t compliment the organizers enough; it’s absolutely incredible. Show management is amazing. Stabling is amazing. My horses always jump nicely here.”

Also earning two of the top five spots on the leaderboard was 23-year-old Stevie Murphy of Charlottetown, PEI. Murphy finished in third with a time of 38.96 seconds riding Cabaliero 2 and fourth with a time 39.96 seconds aboard EBAB RK. Both horses are owned by Martie Murphy. Rounding out the top five with the only other double clear performance was Caroline Di Vittorio aboard Auburn des Rosiers, owned by Victory Four Sporthorses Ltd., in a time of 40.01 seconds.

Kendra Martenfeld of Schomberg riding Koning Boudewijn, took 9th. Christine Carlsen of King City, on Mise le Meas rounded out the top 10.

