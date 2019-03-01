Crawford Wells House gets an upgrade

July 10, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The historic Crawford Wells House in King City will be getting a face lift, thanks to a decision by King council.
Council agreed to the proposed repairs and alterations, and also approved a heritage grant of up to $6,000 to help with the upgrades.
Owner Catherine Wellesley made the applications after identifying some much needed repairs and alterations. She plans to reinstall two original wood storm windows on the north side and re-caulk eight wooden storm windows on the century house. Two verandah posts at the front will be repaired and new cedar planking will be installed on the ceiling of the south verandah. The south-side-facing verandah door will be cleaned up and then these will be painted in historic colours.
Wellesley estimated the cost of the work at roughly $5,000.
The house was designated as having cultural value and is a unique example of a late Victorian era Ontario farmhouse. Common to late 19th century homes, it has vernacular red brick and an L-shaped plan.
Its value to the community goes much deeper.
The one time home of Crawford G. Wells and Maud Watson, it was the Crawford Wells General Store which operated for more than 60 years. Built in 1900, the home was associated with the Wells and their long-standing mercantile service to the community.
It’s a well known landmark and prominent anchor to the King City streetscape on Keele.
“For over 100 years, the house and property have continued to serve as a reminder and link to the small town past of the community of King City,” staff noted.
It is currently home to The Roost Cafe.
Owners of designated homes are not restricted in the renovations, but have to apply to the Township for permission.
The Ontario Heritage Act allows for alterations provided that such alterations are in keeping with the policies of the King City Community Plan and meet the bylaw requirements.
These upgrades are considered maintenance work, which are routine and necessary to keep the property’s heritage attributes in sound condition.
Staff reviewed all of the proposed work and said they’re not only sound but retain the original look of the building. The repainting will help improve the current state of the building.
Heritage grants are given when an applicant seeks to preserve, maintain or stabilize existing heritage attributes. It also includes moves to restore or renovate the original structure to structural soundness.
Township staff will inspect the work and be provided with all the invoices for the work.
