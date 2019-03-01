Headline News

King names local park, trail after citizens

July 10, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Two King City features will bear the names of two well known residents.
King council decided recently to name the trail loop in the Osmington subdivision, the Jane Underhill Trail. The hardball diamond in Memorial Park will be know as the Tom Ellison Hardball Diamond.
The trail is being named for the “significant contributions made by Jane Underhill, who received a lifetime achievement award from the municipality in 2017. Her efforts have spanned several organizations, including the King City Seniors, King City Tennis Club and King City Trails committee. She’s been an ongoing advocate of protecting the environment. She’s also a former King councillor.
Ellison has also made many contributions as a volunteer, establishing and growing the sport of baseball in King. He was one of the founding members of the Aurora King Baseball Association, spending a number of years as president. He also spent countless hours coaching young players and even helping maintain the fields.
He coached the King City Secondary School (KCSS) baseball team beginning for more than 30 years. Under his coaching leadership the varsity boys baseball team won 2 York Region championships (2001 and 2005) and his teams were always solid and respected competitors every year.
Ellison also coached the Nobleton Knights Men’s Baseball team for a decade, and he held with countless positions within the Nobleton Baseball Association until it expanded and merged with Schomberg Softball Association. It then expanded to King City and formed the King Township Baseball Association (KTBA).
Tom was president of the KTBA from the mid-1990s through the mid-2000s.
After leaving the executive committee of the KTBA he took an even more active role in umpiring and was Umpire-In-Chief of the KTBA and was the mentor to countless young people as they worked to become skilled and accredited umpires under the Ontario Baseball Association (OBA). Tom attained the highest level umpire credential, and was a certified Level 3 OBA Umpire for over 25 years.
Most recently Tom has joined Team Ontario as coach of the 16U team, leading them to success in Chicago at the Fall World Series Event, and in 2018 took on the role of talent scout for the elite teams.
“There is no doubt that Tom was the focal point of baseball in King for the past few decades,” noted Mayor Steve Pellegrini.
The policy to name parks and recreation facilities is based on location, historical significance, a person or family who have made significant contributions to the Township.
Staff received the requests on behalf of both Underhill and Ellison.



         

Community News

Neighbourhood Network has a very long reach

Community networking helps to build more than bridges. It creates long-lasting relationships. King council and staff received an update on the work and progress by Magna’s Neighbourhood Network. On deck were erin Cerenzia, manager of the network, and Teri Hastings, King’s volunteer ambassador.

King artist and activist Fox joins Canada Goose team

An iconic Canadian brand chose Indigenous Peoples Day to celebrate and share indigenous stories with the world. Canada Goose announced that King artist and Indigenous activist Sarain Fox has become an official “Goose Person.” Goose People are a diverse group of brand ambassadors – they are everyday heroes who strive for excellence and embody the company’s values. Their epic journeys, inspiring accomplishments and exhilarating lifestyles encourage people to engage with the outside world.

Guide Light becoming an essential safety device

Tony Nowzari wants to make a difference. He wants to get to the point where his product helps everyone. He’s on the right track and Nowzari’s Guide Light continues to answer the call. He merely wants to extend the reach of this proven device.

King native helps pay it forward with business

A King native understands the importance of a great work ethic. Taylor Monti enjoys working outdoors and loves his jobs. He also hires students to help with their tuition as a means of paying it forward.

Local student part of international youth water project

A King high school student is reaching out, way out. Cristina Chapple, a Grade 12 student at King City Secondary School, is the first and only Canadian ambassador for the Thirst Project. It’s the world’s largest youth water organization that works to provide people in developing countries with clean water so they can survive.

King company leaders in commercial UAVs

In a world of seemingly infinite possibilities, you still need the right tool for the right job. And that bottom-line business mentality is where a Schomberg company separates the wheat from the chaff.

Le Brehandaise Catering offers authentic haute cuisine

They say you always remember your first taste of Paris. A group of top French chefs offer a chance to explore authentic cuisine française at La Brehandaise Catering. Led by owner and Charcutier Traiteur Pascal Poilbout, the company operates out of a store front on Bathurst, not far from King City.

Fundraising art sale supports student

The local efforts to support a university student continue. An art sale is being held that include some original pieces by renowned artists. Two original pieces by renowned artists Ernestine Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale, with proceeds going to aid a humanitarian mission to Rwanda by university student and Bolton resident Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons.

Bolton woman extends a hand of friendship to remote community in Trinidad

Helping others is at the top of the list for a Bolton university student. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons decided to spend her reading week doing what she loves – volunteering abroad and engaging with others. Through Western University’s Alternative Spring Break (ASB), Hesketh-Pavilons and the small group of students spent a week in the remote village of Matelot, Trinidad.

King native shares his personal cancer journey in new book

The grim statistics indicate we will all be touched by cancer in some way in our lives. A King native has decided to share his unique cancer journey, in the hopes of encouraging others to be resilient and coming out on the other end as better versions of themselves.

Commentary

Am I past my ‘best before’ date?

I just might be past my prime. While prime cuts of beef are quite desirable, the same can’t be said for humans. I’ve gone from “beef cake” to “jello pudding.”

The Movin’ On Summit 2019Part Two: The Future of Transportation

I expect that our horse and buggy elders thought the same thing when they saw the first car. An end to a way of life, of blacksmith’s shops and anvils and harness maker guilds. Just as our First Nations Elders had seen their way of life change forever with the coming of the tall ships and the white sails. Change is a guaranteed constant.

Immortality could be within our grasp

Human beings have pondered immortality since our brains were capable of deep thoughts. The band Queen asked the question “who wants to live forever … when love must die.” Stephen King espoused that each life “makes its own imitation of immortality.”

Humans are meant to ‘break’ a little from time to time

“You look somewhat like a mouse,” George Little said. “That’s because I am a mouse,” responded Stuart in the classic film. “You look somewhat broken,” said a concerned stranger. “How astute of you, I am somewhat broken,” was my response.

Sustainable mobility: theme of 2019 Movin’ On Summit

Sustainable Mobility is also known as Ecomobility. In a nutshell, it is the policy and application of moving people, goods, and services in a low-pollution, environmentally responsible, technologically efficient, safe and community friendly way.

How do we calculate our own impact?

Once we reach middle age, we tend to become a bit more pensive and perhaps reflective. While it’s true that average human lifespans are increasing, given the advancements in medicine, we still ponder and prepare for the inevitable. I have interviewed many high achievers and those with a long list of accomplishments to be proud of. I sometimes ask them how they would like to be remembered or what they want their legacy to be.

Finding our own sense of ‘salvation’

“We save ourselves by saving others. No one has ever been saved alone.” This quote, with roots in biblical teachings, basically means that we must seek “salvation” on our own, and help others do the same.

Our lives are definitely not made from scratch

Renowned astrophysicist Carl Sagan is often quoted as saying in order to make an apple pie from scratch, you first have to invent the universe. In other words, in order for us to make anything, the universe had to be created first. To expand on this, think of all the things that came before our kitchen: The Big Bang, neutrons, ions, atoms, moon, sun, ocean tides, dinosaurs, homo erectus, fire, water, soil, seeds, cows, milk, apple trees.

Why are things no longer made to last?

Every week, as I chug to work in my fossil fuel burning vehicle, I long for something new, something that never breaks down. There are more than 2,000 parts in an automobile and that’s 2,000 things that can go wrong. I think I have replaced each one of those parts during my driving life, in the eight or nine cars I’ve owned.

Endy mattresses taking sleep by storm

We spend a third of our lives sleeping and we need to make those precious hours count. Insufficient sleep (short duration and poor quality) is associated with a range of adverse health outcomes, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, injuries, all-cause mortality, depression, irritability, and reduced well-being.

Letters to the Editor

