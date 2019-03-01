King names local park, trail after citizens

Community networking helps to build more than bridges. It creates long-lasting relationships. King council and staff received an update on the work and progress by Magna’s Neighbourhood Network. On deck were erin Cerenzia, manager of the network, and Teri Hastings, King’s volunteer ambassador.

An iconic Canadian brand chose Indigenous Peoples Day to celebrate and share indigenous stories with the world. Canada Goose announced that King artist and Indigenous activist Sarain Fox has become an official “Goose Person.” Goose People are a diverse group of brand ambassadors – they are everyday heroes who strive for excellence and embody the company’s values. Their epic journeys, inspiring accomplishments and exhilarating lifestyles encourage people to engage with the outside world.

Tony Nowzari wants to make a difference. He wants to get to the point where his product helps everyone. He’s on the right track and Nowzari’s Guide Light continues to answer the call. He merely wants to extend the reach of this proven device.

A King native understands the importance of a great work ethic. Taylor Monti enjoys working outdoors and loves his jobs. He also hires students to help with their tuition as a means of paying it forward.

A King high school student is reaching out, way out. Cristina Chapple, a Grade 12 student at King City Secondary School, is the first and only Canadian ambassador for the Thirst Project. It’s the world’s largest youth water organization that works to provide people in developing countries with clean water so they can survive.

In a world of seemingly infinite possibilities, you still need the right tool for the right job. And that bottom-line business mentality is where a Schomberg company separates the wheat from the chaff.

They say you always remember your first taste of Paris. A group of top French chefs offer a chance to explore authentic cuisine française at La Brehandaise Catering. Led by owner and Charcutier Traiteur Pascal Poilbout, the company operates out of a store front on Bathurst, not far from King City.

The local efforts to support a university student continue. An art sale is being held that include some original pieces by renowned artists. Two original pieces by renowned artists Ernestine Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale, with proceeds going to aid a humanitarian mission to Rwanda by university student and Bolton resident Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons.

Helping others is at the top of the list for a Bolton university student. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons decided to spend her reading week doing what she loves – volunteering abroad and engaging with others. Through Western University’s Alternative Spring Break (ASB), Hesketh-Pavilons and the small group of students spent a week in the remote village of Matelot, Trinidad.

The grim statistics indicate we will all be touched by cancer in some way in our lives. A King native has decided to share his unique cancer journey, in the hopes of encouraging others to be resilient and coming out on the other end as better versions of themselves.