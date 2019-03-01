Headline News

Automotive facility moves ahead, car wash on hold

July 3, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

The operation and alterations to the Nobleton property that’s home to a car wash and auto service centre created some public concerns at King council recently.
After public presentations and a lengthy discussion, council decided to allow the service centre to proceed with conditional occupancy, but they put a hold on the automated car wash. The application for 24/7 hours of the coin-operated car wash was denied.
This project has been in the works for a very long time. The owner originally submitted a bid for a zoning change back in 2011 to permit the auto service centre and car wash. The plans were revised in 2016 and trees were moved in 2017.
Last year, the Township discovered the applicant made some modifications to the plan without permission from council. A second drive-through stacking lane was added, and the planting strip, adjacent to the residential properties to the south, was reduced.
Other problems on the site were identified by King staff, including the hours for the coin operated car wash. Staff pointed out the construction of a second queuing lane, with an additional machine teller, was done without approval.
The applicant was told to apply for a revision to the site plan to mitigate the issues, which also include an amendment to the noise bylaw.
Neighbouring residents pointed out since the car wash began operating, every time in rains, their properties experience flooding. They argue the changes made impacted water runoff and stormwater management and they wanted their properties protected.
A Farmcrest Court resident pleaded with council to fix the issues with this site, which included noise, lighting and of course the flooding, which make his back yard impossible to enjoy.
He wanted to know how this process failed and why these unapproved changes were made. “They didn’t follow the original plans,” he said. “How was this allowed?”
The rules simply were not followed and the results have caused stress for his family. “We can’t enjoy our back yard,” he said.
Another Farmcrest resident showed photos of the water buildup on his property. He pointed to deficiencies of the site’s stormwater management system as the cause. Water runoff mitigation is desperately needed.
A King Road resident complained about the noise coming from the site, from customers reving their engines.
The applicant did submit a revised stormwater management report in September 2018. King staff have signed off on the revisions.
Architect Duro Bicanic said they have planted trees on the neighbouring properties to help with a buffer. They also lowered the lights and placed shields on them to lessen the impacts. The lights are necessary, he said, as it’s one of the only security measures for car washes that are open late at night.
The project, he said, was plagued by dealing with several engineers at the Township, who subsequently left their positions. He said they provided the necessary studies and were given approval by staff, who said the drainage system was adequate.
There are still some outstanding landscaping issues.
Staff recommended that the owner apply for a minor variance and once this is approved, the automated car wash with the dual drive-through lane can proceed. Staff, however, did not support allowing them to operate the coin bays 24/7.
Planning director Stephen Naylor said in the end, the site functions as it should. He did admit, however, there have been “issues and challenges” throughout.
There was a lot of discussion on the impacts of the car wash, and Mayor Steve Pellegrini wanted the two aspects of this project separated, so the auto service centre can proceed.
The mayor also wanted concrete solutions to solving the drainage woes for neighbourhing homeowners. He asked that the second lane for the car wash be closed.
Councillor Jordan Cescolini said it frustrated him that the applicant strayed from the original approvals.
Councillor Avia Eek said the flooding has to be addressed and measures put in place to absorb rain water. “Some serious conversations need to take place,” she said.
Councillor Debbie Schaefer stressed a “full review” needs to be done.



         

Commentary

Am I past my ‘best before’ date?

I just might be past my prime. While prime cuts of beef are quite desirable, the same can’t be said for humans. I’ve gone from “beef cake” to “jello pudding.”

The Movin’ On Summit 2019Part Two: The Future of Transportation

I expect that our horse and buggy elders thought the same thing when they saw the first car. An end to a way of life, of blacksmith’s shops and anvils and harness maker guilds. Just as our First Nations Elders had seen their way of life change forever with the coming of the tall ships and the white sails. Change is a guaranteed constant.

Immortality could be within our grasp

Human beings have pondered immortality since our brains were capable of deep thoughts. The band Queen asked the question “who wants to live forever … when love must die.” Stephen King espoused that each life “makes its own imitation of immortality.”

Humans are meant to ‘break’ a little from time to time

“You look somewhat like a mouse,” George Little said. “That’s because I am a mouse,” responded Stuart in the classic film. “You look somewhat broken,” said a concerned stranger. “How astute of you, I am somewhat broken,” was my response.

Sustainable mobility: theme of 2019 Movin’ On Summit

Sustainable Mobility is also known as Ecomobility. In a nutshell, it is the policy and application of moving people, goods, and services in a low-pollution, environmentally responsible, technologically efficient, safe and community friendly way.

How do we calculate our own impact?

Once we reach middle age, we tend to become a bit more pensive and perhaps reflective. While it’s true that average human lifespans are increasing, given the advancements in medicine, we still ponder and prepare for the inevitable. I have interviewed many high achievers and those with a long list of accomplishments to be proud of. I sometimes ask them how they would like to be remembered or what they want their legacy to be.

Finding our own sense of ‘salvation’

“We save ourselves by saving others. No one has ever been saved alone.” This quote, with roots in biblical teachings, basically means that we must seek “salvation” on our own, and help others do the same.

Our lives are definitely not made from scratch

Renowned astrophysicist Carl Sagan is often quoted as saying in order to make an apple pie from scratch, you first have to invent the universe. In other words, in order for us to make anything, the universe had to be created first. To expand on this, think of all the things that came before our kitchen: The Big Bang, neutrons, ions, atoms, moon, sun, ocean tides, dinosaurs, homo erectus, fire, water, soil, seeds, cows, milk, apple trees.

Why are things no longer made to last?

Every week, as I chug to work in my fossil fuel burning vehicle, I long for something new, something that never breaks down. There are more than 2,000 parts in an automobile and that’s 2,000 things that can go wrong. I think I have replaced each one of those parts during my driving life, in the eight or nine cars I’ve owned.

Endy mattresses taking sleep by storm

We spend a third of our lives sleeping and we need to make those precious hours count. Insufficient sleep (short duration and poor quality) is associated with a range of adverse health outcomes, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, injuries, all-cause mortality, depression, irritability, and reduced well-being.

