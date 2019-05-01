New posts for local MPPs Lecce and Mulroney

Tony Nowzari wants to make a difference. He wants to get to the point where his product helps everyone. He’s on the right track and Nowzari’s Guide Light continues to answer the call. He merely wants to extend the reach of this proven device.

A King native understands the importance of a great work ethic. Taylor Monti enjoys working outdoors and loves his jobs. He also hires students to help with their tuition as a means of paying it forward.

Julia Munro, former MPP for York-Simcoe, passed away earlier this week at age 77. She was the longest-serving female MPP in history, being first elected in 1995. The MPPs serving King-Vaughan expressed their sadness on the passing of Ontario’s longest serving representative.

“Mrs. Claus” has decided to retire. No longer able to dedicate the time needed to make the Nobleton Christmas Drive a success, founder Mimi Buchanan/Lyons has decided to retire. The drive will no longer continue in its current form, and the name will go with her.

A King high school student is reaching out, way out. Cristina Chapple, a Grade 12 student at King City Secondary School, is the first and only Canadian ambassador for the Thirst Project. It’s the world’s largest youth water organization that works to provide people in developing countries with clean water so they can survive.

Grace has a lot of company these days. Thanks to technology and an amazing crop of talented technicians, almost anyone can create a quality recording in a matter of hours.

In a world of seemingly infinite possibilities, you still need the right tool for the right job. And that bottom-line business mentality is where a Schomberg company separates the wheat from the chaff.

When is the last time a tire maker told you to just keep driving? Michelin now encourages you to “drive on and rack up the kilometres” on their longest lasting tire among leading competitive tires – the Defender T + H.

They say you always remember your first taste of Paris. A group of top French chefs offer a chance to explore authentic cuisine française at La Brehandaise Catering. Led by owner and Charcutier Traiteur Pascal Poilbout, the company operates out of a store front on Bathurst, not far from King City.

A King facility will once again extend its helping hand, but this time the reach is much larger. King’s Dog Tales sanctuary is once again in the spotlight, showcasing their work in Dog Tales Rescue, second season, which premiered May 7 on Gusto.