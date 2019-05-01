New posts for local MPPs Lecce and Mulroney

June 27, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The MPPs representing King residents have new positions at Queen’s Park.
King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce and York-Simcoe MPP Caroline Mulroney have new cabinet ministries, following a major shuffle last week by Premier Doug Ford. The changes, he said, will “build on the priorities for the people of Ontario for the year ahead.”
Lecce is now Minster of Education, taking over from Lisa Thompson. Mulroney is now Minister of Transportation and Minister of Francophone Affairs.
Lecce said he’s “humbled and energized to serve the over two million students in the province of Ontario with a singular focus on unleashing their full potential.
“I’m looking forward to working with students, parents, educators and all partners in education to ensure that as our young people go through the journey of learning, it leads to a good paying job.
“I will continue to fight for all students – irrespective of faith, heritage, orientation, gender or ability – to ensure they benefit from an inclusive, safe, and focused academic experience. The work starts today.”
“I was honoured to be asked by Premier Ford to take on these new responsibilities as the Minister of Transportation,” Mulroney said. “I look forward to continuing the work we have been doing for all Franco-Ontarians as the Minister of Francophone Affairs. I am proud of our accomplishments at the Ministry of the Attorney General, but I am excited to lead a Ministry that is at the forefront of making Ontario open for business and jobs. I got into politics to create a better future for my children, help restore Ontario’s finances, and to make this province open for business and jobs.
“The work of the Ministry of Transportation touches every Ontarian. Through highways and transit, our Ministry gets Ontarians to school, to work, and back home with their family every single day.”
