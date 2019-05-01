King reduces speed on Mill Road

June 19, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
In response to residents’ concerns, King council has decided to reduce the speed on Mill Road just east of Nobleton.
Mill Road, between King Road and the King Vaughan boundary, will soon have a posted 50 km-h speed limit.
The gravel road has many curves and inherent dangers for the existing 60 km-h limit. There has been at least one fatal accident there.
Staff noted the sightlines are short due to the “challenging” road alignments, sharp turns, bends and steep slopes. A few hidden entrances require drivers to be cautious.
Lowering the speed limit will improve road safety, especially during the winter season.
Both Mayor Steve Pellegrini and Councillor David Boyd have driven the road, taking note of the dangers.
You must be logged in to post a comment.