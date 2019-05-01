King reduces speed on Mill Road

Headline News

In response to residents’ concerns, King council has decided to reduce the speed on Mill Road just east of Nobleton.
Mill Road, between King Road and the King Vaughan boundary, will soon have a posted 50 km-h speed limit.
The gravel road has many curves and inherent dangers for the existing 60 km-h limit. There has been at least one fatal accident there.
Staff noted the sightlines are short due to the “challenging” road alignments, sharp turns, bends and steep slopes. A few hidden entrances require drivers to be cautious.
Lowering the speed limit will improve road safety, especially during the winter season.
Both Mayor Steve Pellegrini and Councillor David Boyd have driven the road, taking note of the dangers.



         

Community News

Guide Light becoming an essential safety device

Tony Nowzari wants to make a difference. He wants to get to the point where his product helps everyone. He’s on the right track and Nowzari’s Guide Light continues to answer the call. He merely wants to extend the reach of this proven device.

King native helps pay it forward with business

A King native understands the importance of a great work ethic. Taylor Monti enjoys working outdoors and loves his jobs. He also hires students to help with their tuition as a means of paying it forward.

Riding loses longest-serving female MPP Julia Munro

Julia Munro, former MPP for York-Simcoe, passed away earlier this week at age 77. She was the longest-serving female MPP in history, being first elected in 1995. The MPPs serving King-Vaughan expressed their sadness on the passing of Ontario’s longest serving representative.

Nobleton Christmas Drive wraps up after two decades

“Mrs. Claus” has decided to retire. No longer able to dedicate the time needed to make the Nobleton Christmas Drive a success, founder Mimi Buchanan/Lyons has decided to retire. The drive will no longer continue in its current form, and the name will go with her.

Local student part of international youth water project

A King high school student is reaching out, way out. Cristina Chapple, a Grade 12 student at King City Secondary School, is the first and only Canadian ambassador for the Thirst Project. It’s the world’s largest youth water organization that works to provide people in developing countries with clean water so they can survive.

Guelph recording studio offers it all

Grace has a lot of company these days. Thanks to technology and an amazing crop of talented technicians, almost anyone can create a quality recording in a matter of hours.

King company leaders in commercial UAVs

In a world of seemingly infinite possibilities, you still need the right tool for the right job. And that bottom-line business mentality is where a Schomberg company separates the wheat from the chaff.

Michelin’s Defender boasts performance, longevity

When is the last time a tire maker told you to just keep driving? Michelin now encourages you to “drive on and rack up the kilometres” on their longest lasting tire among leading competitive tires – the Defender T + H.

Le Brehandaise Catering offers authentic haute cuisine

They say you always remember your first taste of Paris. A group of top French chefs offer a chance to explore authentic cuisine française at La Brehandaise Catering. Led by owner and Charcutier Traiteur Pascal Poilbout, the company operates out of a store front on Bathurst, not far from King City.

Dog Tales instrumental in adding kennel to Scarborough youth shelter

A King-based organization has brightened the lives of some of society’s most vulnerable. The finishing touches have been put on the new YouthLink Emergency Shelter & Transition Home in Scarborough, complete with dog kennels. Without the help of King’s Dog Tales, and owners Rob Rob Scheinberg and Danielle Eden-Scheinberg, it would not have happened.

Commentary

Humans are meant to ‘break’ a little from time to time

“You look somewhat like a mouse,” George Little said. “That’s because I am a mouse,” responded Stuart in the classic film. “You look somewhat broken,” said a concerned stranger. “How astute of you, I am somewhat broken,” was my response.

Sustainable mobility: theme of 2019 Movin’ On Summit

Sustainable Mobility is also known as Ecomobility. In a nutshell, it is the policy and application of moving people, goods, and services in a low-pollution, environmentally responsible, technologically efficient, safe and community friendly way.

How do we calculate our own impact?

Once we reach middle age, we tend to become a bit more pensive and perhaps reflective. While it’s true that average human lifespans are increasing, given the advancements in medicine, we still ponder and prepare for the inevitable. I have interviewed many high achievers and those with a long list of accomplishments to be proud of. I sometimes ask them how they would like to be remembered or what they want their legacy to be.

Finding our own sense of ‘salvation’

“We save ourselves by saving others. No one has ever been saved alone.” This quote, with roots in biblical teachings, basically means that we must seek “salvation” on our own, and help others do the same.

Our lives are definitely not made from scratch

Renowned astrophysicist Carl Sagan is often quoted as saying in order to make an apple pie from scratch, you first have to invent the universe. In other words, in order for us to make anything, the universe had to be created first. To expand on this, think of all the things that came before our kitchen: The Big Bang, neutrons, ions, atoms, moon, sun, ocean tides, dinosaurs, homo erectus, fire, water, soil, seeds, cows, milk, apple trees.

Why are things no longer made to last?

Every week, as I chug to work in my fossil fuel burning vehicle, I long for something new, something that never breaks down. There are more than 2,000 parts in an automobile and that’s 2,000 things that can go wrong. I think I have replaced each one of those parts during my driving life, in the eight or nine cars I’ve owned.

Endy mattresses taking sleep by storm

We spend a third of our lives sleeping and we need to make those precious hours count. Insufficient sleep (short duration and poor quality) is associated with a range of adverse health outcomes, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, injuries, all-cause mortality, depression, irritability, and reduced well-being.

Holding hands instead of clenching fists

It’s disheartening that in this current age of instant enlightenment, messages and facts are still somewhat skewed. We’re constantly bombarded by news clips and snippets, claiming the Province is heading into the abyss, slicing and dicing our social fabric. We hear about union unrest, outcries from teachers and students, and health practitioners warning of the end to health care as we know it.

Moms always have their kids’ backs

Motherhood, it’s been said, is both the greatest thing and the hardest thing. More has been written about mothers than any other family member. As we celebrate Mother’s Day, the whole world comes together to stand up and sing the praises of these important role models.

Where is the milk and honey in this land?

It seems our species is forever seeking the proverbial land of “milk and honey.” The phrase, “land of milk and honey,” referring to a place of plenty, comes from the Biblical description of the land promised to the Israelites. Our country definitely has an abundance of food and resources, where people can live equally in a democracy, make money and have decent lives. Abundance and choice aside, being able to afford it all can be quite a task. Recent studies show most working Canadians can’t afford to miss a single pay cheque.

Letters to the Editor

