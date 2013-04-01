Riding loses longest-serving female MPP Julia Munro

June 13, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Julia Munro, former MPP for York-Simcoe, passed away earlier this week at age 77. She was the longest-serving female MPP in history, being first elected in 1995. The MPPs serving King-Vaughan expressed their sadness on the passing of Ontario’s longest serving representative.
York-Simcoe MPP and Attorney General Caroline Mulroney said Julia worked tirelessly to represent the people of York-Simcoe.
“Her passion for helping others started before her life in politics during her career in education. She was always there to listen and lead. She was a great mentor and a dear friend.”
Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan and Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier and Minister of Infrastructure, expressed his sadness.
“It was with great sadness that I learned of the recent passing of Julia Munro. Ms. Munro was a dedicated public servant who committed herself to advocating on behalf of her constituents and rural communities – including King Township. Her leadership and personal encouragement played an important role in the lives of many, including myself. She will be dearly missed.”
