Nobleton’s Bertola medals in national gymnastics

“Mrs. Claus” has decided to retire. No longer able to dedicate the time needed to make the Nobleton Christmas Drive a success, founder Mimi Buchanan/Lyons has decided to retire. The drive will no longer continue in its current form, and the name will go with her.

A King high school student is reaching out, way out. Cristina Chapple, a Grade 12 student at King City Secondary School, is the first and only Canadian ambassador for the Thirst Project. It’s the world’s largest youth water organization that works to provide people in developing countries with clean water so they can survive.

Grace has a lot of company these days. Thanks to technology and an amazing crop of talented technicians, almost anyone can create a quality recording in a matter of hours.

In a world of seemingly infinite possibilities, you still need the right tool for the right job. And that bottom-line business mentality is where a Schomberg company separates the wheat from the chaff.

When is the last time a tire maker told you to just keep driving? Michelin now encourages you to “drive on and rack up the kilometres” on their longest lasting tire among leading competitive tires – the Defender T + H.

They say you always remember your first taste of Paris. A group of top French chefs offer a chance to explore authentic cuisine française at La Brehandaise Catering. Led by owner and Charcutier Traiteur Pascal Poilbout, the company operates out of a store front on Bathurst, not far from King City.

A King-based organization has brightened the lives of some of society’s most vulnerable. The finishing touches have been put on the new YouthLink Emergency Shelter & Transition Home in Scarborough, complete with dog kennels. Without the help of King’s Dog Tales, and owners Rob Rob Scheinberg and Danielle Eden-Scheinberg, it would not have happened.

A King facility will once again extend its helping hand, but this time the reach is much larger. King’s Dog Tales sanctuary is once again in the spotlight, showcasing their work in Dog Tales Rescue, second season, which premiered May 7 on Gusto.

The local efforts to support a university student continue. An art sale is being held that include some original pieces by renowned artists. Two original pieces by renowned artists Ernestine Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale, with proceeds going to aid a humanitarian mission to Rwanda by university student and Bolton resident Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons.

Helping others is at the top of the list for a Bolton university student. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons decided to spend her reading week doing what she loves – volunteering abroad and engaging with others. Through Western University’s Alternative Spring Break (ASB), Hesketh-Pavilons and the small group of students spent a week in the remote village of Matelot, Trinidad.