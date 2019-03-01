Abby Family Day this Saturday

June 12, 2019 · 0 Comments
We Believe in Abby Family Day arrives this Saturday, June 15 from 11 a,.m. to 3 p.m. at Hickstead Memorial Park in Schomberg, 21 Summit Ridge.
This is the 4th annual FREE event that has always had the purpose of providing an opportunity of a fun day with family that all are able to participate in.
This year’s event will be focusing fundraising efforts on the building of an accessible playground and pavilion in Abby’s name. Abby was born with a congenital heart defect and passed away on Oct. 24, 2018. The playground will be in addition to the playground at Osin Lions Park on Western Ave. in Schomberg with the goal of having it competed by 2022. The family had a fundraising goal of $90,000 Abby’s Memorial Park.
Fundraising this weekend will be done through the sales of promotional draw tickets and the charity BBQ.
The community has come together once again through sponsorship, offering entertainment and volunteering to make this event memorial.
