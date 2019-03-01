Headline News

Abby Family Day this Saturday

June 12, 2019   ·   0 Comments

We Believe in Abby Family Day arrives this Saturday, June 15 from 11 a,.m. to 3 p.m. at Hickstead Memorial Park in Schomberg, 21 Summit Ridge.
This is the 4th annual FREE event that has always had the purpose of providing an opportunity of a fun day with family that all are able to participate in.
This year’s event will be focusing fundraising efforts on the building of an accessible playground and pavilion in Abby’s name. Abby was born with a congenital heart defect and passed away on Oct. 24, 2018. The playground will be in addition to the playground at Osin Lions Park on Western Ave. in Schomberg with the goal of having it competed by 2022. The family had a fundraising goal of $90,000 Abby’s Memorial Park.
Fundraising this weekend will be done through the sales of promotional draw tickets and the charity BBQ.
The community has come together once again through sponsorship, offering entertainment and volunteering to make this event memorial.



         

Community News

Nobleton Christmas Drive wraps up after two decades

“Mrs. Claus” has decided to retire. No longer able to dedicate the time needed to make the Nobleton Christmas Drive a success, founder Mimi Buchanan/Lyons has decided to retire. The drive will no longer continue in its current form, and the name will go with her.

Local student part of international youth water project

A King high school student is reaching out, way out. Cristina Chapple, a Grade 12 student at King City Secondary School, is the first and only Canadian ambassador for the Thirst Project. It’s the world’s largest youth water organization that works to provide people in developing countries with clean water so they can survive.

Guelph recording studio offers it all

Grace has a lot of company these days. Thanks to technology and an amazing crop of talented technicians, almost anyone can create a quality recording in a matter of hours.

King company leaders in commercial UAVs

In a world of seemingly infinite possibilities, you still need the right tool for the right job. And that bottom-line business mentality is where a Schomberg company separates the wheat from the chaff.

Michelin’s Defender boasts performance, longevity

When is the last time a tire maker told you to just keep driving? Michelin now encourages you to “drive on and rack up the kilometres” on their longest lasting tire among leading competitive tires – the Defender T + H.

Le Brehandaise Catering offers authentic haute cuisine

They say you always remember your first taste of Paris. A group of top French chefs offer a chance to explore authentic cuisine française at La Brehandaise Catering. Led by owner and Charcutier Traiteur Pascal Poilbout, the company operates out of a store front on Bathurst, not far from King City.

Dog Tales instrumental in adding kennel to Scarborough youth shelter

A King-based organization has brightened the lives of some of society’s most vulnerable. The finishing touches have been put on the new YouthLink Emergency Shelter & Transition Home in Scarborough, complete with dog kennels. Without the help of King’s Dog Tales, and owners Rob Rob Scheinberg and Danielle Eden-Scheinberg, it would not have happened.

Dog rescue goes international in Season 2 of Dog Tales Rescue

A King facility will once again extend its helping hand, but this time the reach is much larger. King’s Dog Tales sanctuary is once again in the spotlight, showcasing their work in Dog Tales Rescue, second season, which premiered May 7 on Gusto.

Fundraising art sale supports student

The local efforts to support a university student continue. An art sale is being held that include some original pieces by renowned artists. Two original pieces by renowned artists Ernestine Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale, with proceeds going to aid a humanitarian mission to Rwanda by university student and Bolton resident Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons.

Bolton woman extends a hand of friendship to remote community in Trinidad

Helping others is at the top of the list for a Bolton university student. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons decided to spend her reading week doing what she loves – volunteering abroad and engaging with others. Through Western University’s Alternative Spring Break (ASB), Hesketh-Pavilons and the small group of students spent a week in the remote village of Matelot, Trinidad.

Commentary

How do we calculate our own impact?

Once we reach middle age, we tend to become a bit more pensive and perhaps reflective. While it’s true that average human lifespans are increasing, given the advancements in medicine, we still ponder and prepare for the inevitable. I have interviewed many high achievers and those with a long list of accomplishments to be proud of. I sometimes ask them how they would like to be remembered or what they want their legacy to be.

Finding our own sense of ‘salvation’

“We save ourselves by saving others. No one has ever been saved alone.” This quote, with roots in biblical teachings, basically means that we must seek “salvation” on our own, and help others do the same.

Our lives are definitely not made from scratch

Renowned astrophysicist Carl Sagan is often quoted as saying in order to make an apple pie from scratch, you first have to invent the universe. In other words, in order for us to make anything, the universe had to be created first. To expand on this, think of all the things that came before our kitchen: The Big Bang, neutrons, ions, atoms, moon, sun, ocean tides, dinosaurs, homo erectus, fire, water, soil, seeds, cows, milk, apple trees.

Why are things no longer made to last?

Every week, as I chug to work in my fossil fuel burning vehicle, I long for something new, something that never breaks down. There are more than 2,000 parts in an automobile and that’s 2,000 things that can go wrong. I think I have replaced each one of those parts during my driving life, in the eight or nine cars I’ve owned.

Endy mattresses taking sleep by storm

We spend a third of our lives sleeping and we need to make those precious hours count. Insufficient sleep (short duration and poor quality) is associated with a range of adverse health outcomes, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, injuries, all-cause mortality, depression, irritability, and reduced well-being.

Holding hands instead of clenching fists

It’s disheartening that in this current age of instant enlightenment, messages and facts are still somewhat skewed. We’re constantly bombarded by news clips and snippets, claiming the Province is heading into the abyss, slicing and dicing our social fabric. We hear about union unrest, outcries from teachers and students, and health practitioners warning of the end to health care as we know it.

Moms always have their kids’ backs

Motherhood, it’s been said, is both the greatest thing and the hardest thing. More has been written about mothers than any other family member. As we celebrate Mother’s Day, the whole world comes together to stand up and sing the praises of these important role models.

Where is the milk and honey in this land?

It seems our species is forever seeking the proverbial land of “milk and honey.” The phrase, “land of milk and honey,” referring to a place of plenty, comes from the Biblical description of the land promised to the Israelites. Our country definitely has an abundance of food and resources, where people can live equally in a democracy, make money and have decent lives. Abundance and choice aside, being able to afford it all can be quite a task. Recent studies show most working Canadians can’t afford to miss a single pay cheque.

Decisions often come with a hefty price

We’re all familiar with the phrase “the lesser of two evils.” I’m not sure why life presents many of its challenges in this way. Why can’t it ever be the better of two fortunes? Free will can be a bummer sometimes!

Just what would you ask God Almighty?

Not all of us have faith or strongly believe in the Almighty. But for many, God is as real as the raindrops on the tulips that welcome us every spring. The legendary Bob Marley wrote that his hand was made strong by the hand of the Almighty. He also spent a lot of time “jammin in the name of the Lord.”

Letters to the Editor

