Reward offered following Kingscross home invasion

June 12, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
A Kingscross man is offering a reward for a sentimental item, following a home invasion and robbery over the weekend.
The resident (who wishes to remain anonymous) said both he and his wife were home asleep when the culprits entered and began ransacking the home, in the early morning hours this past Saturday.
The resident was startled awake when he heard the three young men talking. Without hesitating, he sprung from his bed and gave chase. The culprits were similarly surprised to see him and quickly took off, jumping from landing to landing, and running out the door.
The homeowner called 9-1-1 and submitted the details to police, including surveillance video.
He said they made off with cash, shoes and articles of clothing. In their hasty retreat they dropped other items of value. The resident is offering a $500 reward for a special pair of shoes that have sentimental value.
“It was crazy, really terrible,” he said.
He stressed he wants them caught so they don’t try this again, and they escalate their criminal acts.
“I want them caught so they can’t do it again,” he said.
The incident has shaken the community and Kingscross residents are considering hiring a security firm to patrol the neighbourhood.
The resident noted his home has been under construction for some time, and it’s just being finished. The alarm system is due to be installed this week.
There is lengthy surveillance video and while the suspects had their faces covered, there are some distinct characteristics. View the video at https://vimeo.com/341466903
