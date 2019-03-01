Local student part of international youth water project

June 5, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
A King high school student is reaching out, way out.
Cristina Chapple, a Grade 12 student at King City Secondary School, is the first and only Canadian ambassador for the Thirst Project. It’s the world’s largest youth water organization that works to provide people in developing countries with clean water so they can survive.
“Our goal is to educate youth on the global water crisis so we can make a difference in the world,” Chapple explained. “I am doing various fundraisers to help raise money for the people of Eswatini in South Africa. I started fundraising about six months ago and I have already raised over $3,000!”
Chapple said she started this fundraiser because as a child, she always loved helping people who were less fortunate. During her senior year at King City Secondary School, she decided that food drives and donating clothing to those less fortunate wasn’t enough and “I felt that I needed to do more.”
She researched for many months on a variety of not-for-profit organizations, until she found The Thirst Project. The more she learned about it, the more “it drew me closer and I just knew, I needed to help.”
This cause is important, she said, for a number of reasons. The Thirst Project not only brings water to those who desperately need it, but they are also teaching our youth the meaning of helping others.
“Wanting to help those less fortunate and in addition being a role model to our youth, including my four year old sister, in today’s generation is something I am honored to be a part of.”
Chapple is confident today’s youth can absolutely change the world.
“Just by doing something so small like turning the tap off when you’re brushing your teeth, or building a lemonade stand and donating the money, can change someone’s entire life. Today’s youth are so focused on the superficial things, that they have forgotten the meaning of helping others. During this journey, part of my mission is to get the youth involved and impower them to help others. Just one small change, will make a world of difference.”
Created in California, Thirst Project does school tours every year where they travel across the U.S. and visit schools to teach kids about the global water crisis. This year, they are coming to Toronto for a few days to do the same.
Chapple started with a toonie drive at my school, created a fundraising page on their website, and from there she’s been doing fundraisers in the community to help raise more money.
“My short-term goal is to raise enough money to be able to build a well in Eswatini, South Africa (formerly Swaziland), which is approximately $16,000. My long-term goal is to raise awareness and continue to raise enough money to build at least 5 wells and get as many as 7 schools in Canada started with a Thirst Project club.”
Others can get involved in many ways such as donating to Thirst Project; being conscious on how much water you use in your daily life and cutting down on it, and just educating as many people as they can on Thirst Project and what they do.
If you would like to know more, visit https://www.thirstproject.org/ or send Chapple a direct message on Instagram (@cristinaa_tp).
