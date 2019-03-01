King, York voice concerns over Bill 108

June 5, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
King has joined the Region of York in voicing concerns and opposition to the Province’s Bill 108.
Bill 108, the More Homes, More Choice Act, 2019 sets out changes to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT).
“Significant changes” will impact everything from development charges and the environment, to conservation authorities and planning.
Councillor Avia Eek, who sits on the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority, said they’ve asked for more time to provide input into the changes. The Province, she said, its “missing the mark totally” on the mandate of conservation authorities.
Councillor Debbie Schaefer said she’s concerns about changes to how DCs are collected, noting this will have a significant impact on how King evolves. Growth doesn’t pay for itself, she noted, adding current DCs are not enough to cover the costs.
Changes to LPAT include limiting support for residents at hearings.
Schaefer said she wants a in-depth consultation on the changes and the message to Queen’s Park is to stop, consult and review the consequences of this bill.
King treasurer Allan Evelyn said the changes are significant, but at this point there’s a lack of clarity and they need a lot more information to understand the impacts.
The Township argues the bill in its current state will “have negative consequences on community building and proper planning.”
King wans a “fulsome consultation … to ensure that its objectives for sound decision making for housing growth that meet local needs will be reasonably achieved.”
York Region, in passing its objection to Bill 108, pointed out the Province had recognized that local governments should have the authority to uphold their Official Plans to drive planning.
Last August Minister Clark signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the Association of Municipalities of Ontario and entered into “… a legally binding agreement recognizing Ontario municipalities as a mature, accountable order of government.” The MOU is enshrined in law, and the Province made a commitment to cooperate with its municipal governments in considering new legislation or regulations that will have a municipal impact.
Bill 108 will have negative consequences on proper planning and they, too, asked the government to hold fulsome consultation.
