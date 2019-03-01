Michelin’s Defender boasts performance, longevity

May 29, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
When is the last time a tire maker told you to just keep driving?
Michelin now encourages you to “drive on and rack up the kilometres” on their longest lasting tire among leading competitive tires – the Defender T + H.
The “MaxTouch” construction helps ensure the contact surfaces/forces are evenly distributed. This extends the tread life and the “EverTread” compound further improves longevity.
Really, for average consumers, this is the deal-maker. Tough, long-lasting and durable. What more is there?
But there is more.
The Defender T + H also has “IntelliSipe” technology, which maximizes the “biting edges” of the tire. This improves grip, handling and ultimately control, in all weather conditions and through all seasons. The special rain grooves also help prevent hydroplaning.
There’s even more. The “Comfort Control” technology produces a quite, comfortable ride, another deal-maker in the tire business. Reducing road noise is undoubtedly an added bonus, and coupled with the other features, make the T + H a winner in my books.
I tested these on a large, North American sedan and they were perfect, and performed flawlessly. Mounted on a smaller, more nimble albeit older import, and these tires come into their own. It’s like they were born and bred on the track, but somehow found their way to the streets.
These are perfect for all passenger cars and mini vans.
These tires are workhorses, and also carry a 130,000 kilometre limited warranty, which is substantial. Six years? Time will tell, but if past experience with Michelin is anything to gauge it by, these will perform very well.
The Defender is heralded as “the doers,” Michelin’s longest-lasting tire that keeps you on the go.
Michelin stand behind its products and offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and even a flat tire changing service.
These tires embody Michelin’s “Total Performance.” There’s a lot of science inside these babies to give today’s drivers more performance and more value per kilometre.
Available in dozens of sizes to fit any vehicle.
