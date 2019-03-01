Michelin’s Defender boasts performance, longevity

Grace has a lot of company these days. Thanks to technology and an amazing crop of talented technicians, almost anyone can create a quality recording in a matter of hours.

In a world of seemingly infinite possibilities, you still need the right tool for the right job. And that bottom-line business mentality is where a Schomberg company separates the wheat from the chaff.

When is the last time a tire maker told you to just keep driving? Michelin now encourages you to “drive on and rack up the kilometres” on their longest lasting tire among leading competitive tires – the Defender T + H.

They say you always remember your first taste of Paris. A group of top French chefs offer a chance to explore authentic cuisine française at La Brehandaise Catering. Led by owner and Charcutier Traiteur Pascal Poilbout, the company operates out of a store front on Bathurst, not far from King City.

Nobleton’s Bev Berger has had some very special companions in the past three decades. This fall, Berger will mark her 30th anniversary supporting the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

A King-based organization has brightened the lives of some of society’s most vulnerable. The finishing touches have been put on the new YouthLink Emergency Shelter & Transition Home in Scarborough, complete with dog kennels. Without the help of King’s Dog Tales, and owners Rob Rob Scheinberg and Danielle Eden-Scheinberg, it would not have happened.

A King facility will once again extend its helping hand, but this time the reach is much larger. King’s Dog Tales sanctuary is once again in the spotlight, showcasing their work in Dog Tales Rescue, second season, which premiered May 7 on Gusto.

New and existing businesses always get the red carpet treatment in King Township. That was the message delivered by King’s business brass at the annual Mayor’s Lunch, held at Nobleton Lakes. The King Chamber of Commerce, and its new president Angelo Santorelli, welcomed Mayor Steve Pellegrini and a sold-out crowd of local business owners.

The importance of agriculture in King cannot be overstated. King councillors and staff received an update on York Region’s Agriculture and Agri-Food Strategy, providing some very impressive statistics. Jonathan Wheatle, manger of strategic economic initiatives for York, noted the agricultural sector involves more than 700 farms and 57,000 direct jobs. More than 200,000 acres of farmland in York contribute $2.7 billion in the sector’s GDP.

The local efforts to support a university student continue. An art sale is being held that include some original pieces by renowned artists. Two original pieces by renowned artists Ernestine Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale, with proceeds going to aid a humanitarian mission to Rwanda by university student and Bolton resident Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons.