Sports

Beth Underhill scores double Victory at CSI2* Caledon National

May 22, 2019   ·   0 Comments

Canadian Olympian Beth Underhill riding Count Me In won the $36,500 CSI2* Open Welcome, presented by RAM Equestrian, and the $72,000 CSI2* Grand Prix, presented by CASE IH, at the CSI2* Caledon
Photo by Ben Radvanyi Photography

The only thing better than winning once is doing it twice as Canadian Olympian Beth Underhill proved at the CSI2* Caledon National show jumping tournament held May 15 to 19 at the Caledon Equestrian Park in Caledon.
Hot off her victory in last Thursday’s $36,500 CSI2* Open Welcome, presented by RAM Equestrian, Underhill of Schomberg, returned on Saturday, May 18, to win the $72,000 CSI2* Grand Prix, presented by CASE IH. Her partner for both victories was Count Me In, a 12-year-old Hanoverian gelding (Count Grannus x Sherlock Holmes).
“It’s so exciting!” said Underhill of her pair of victories. “Count Me In has not put a foot wrong all week. He’s been so efficient and confident in the jump-offs that he’s making my job easy.”
Underhill called on that reliability as she faced large jump-off fields on her way to both victories. In Thursday’s $36,500 CSI2* Open Welcome, presented by RAM Equestrian, Underhill was one of 10 competitors to successfully jump clear over the track set by 2016 Olympic course designer Guilherme Jorge of Brazil. Her jump-off time of 39 seconds flat was fast enough to hold off Ireland’s Conor Swail who stopped the timers in 39.29 seconds riding Valentino d’Elte and third-place finisher Ali Ramsay of Victoria, BC, who was also double clear in a time of 40.37 seconds riding Casino.
On Saturday, 12 riders managed to leave all the rails in place and advance to the jump-off. Erynn Ballard, 38, of Tottenham, was the first rider back in the jump-off and set the pace with a quick time of 36.70 seconds riding Z Diamanty, a 12-year-old Holsteiner mare (Diamant de Semilly x Cor de la Bryere) owned by The Z Group and Looking Back Farm.
As the penultimate jump-off contenders, Underhill and Count Me In put their partnership to the test, turning and burning around the short course before galloping home in a time of 35.43, more than a full second faster than Ballard, to take the win.
“He’s a horse that gives his all every time out,” said Underhill, who has been partnered with Count Me In since he was six years old and just beginning his show jumping career. “I’ve been mindful of that in developing him. He’s sensitive and needed time to develop properly. Now we are in a place where that careful development has paid off.
“His owners, Sandy Lupton and Robb Caswell, have been fantastically supportive,” continued Underhill. “They always come to watch us and are the best supporters out there. It’s wonderful to have owners like that in Canada.”
Underhill and Count Me In scored big last year by winning the $500,000 CSI5* HITS Chicago Grand Prix and were recently members of the Canadian Show Jumping Team for the Nations’ Cup held in March at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, FL.
“It’s great to be back home, reaping the rewards of a wonderful education in Wellington,” said Underhill, 56, who operates Beth Underhill Stables in nearby King City. “To be back riding on the Canadian Team for the first time since 2010 was, quite honestly, a dream come true. It never gets old!”
For Underhill, who represented Canada at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games with the great Monopoly, Saturday’s $72,000 Grand Prix victory was also memorable for another reason. Caledon National show organizers, Equestrian Management Group (EMG), was honouring 10-time Canadian Olympian Ian Millar following his retirement from international competition.
“It was really touching to win the grand prix on a day when we were honouring Ian Millar,” said Underhill, who has ridden alongside Millar in team competition for three decades. “I was able to speak to him today and tell him how much he has done for our country. He was the first person I was on the team with and he became a real mentor for me. I wouldn’t be the rider I am without the support I have had from him over the years and from simply watching him. To me, it was an extra-special moment.”
The CSI2* Caledon National marked the first of week of Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) sanctioned competition of the season at the Caledon Equestrian Park, host of equestrian events for the 2015 Pan American Games. International show jumping competition continues with the CSI3* Classic @ Palgrave Phase Two through May 26.
For more information on the CSI2* Caledon National, including full results and a full competition schedule, please visit www.caledonequestrianpark.com.



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Le Brehandaise Catering offers authentic haute cuisine

They say you always remember your first taste of Paris. A group of top French chefs offer a chance to explore authentic cuisine française at La Brehandaise Catering. Led by owner and Charcutier Traiteur Pascal Poilbout, the company operates out of a store front on Bathurst, not far from King City.

Berger to reach milestone in Lions Walk for Dog Guides

Nobleton’s Bev Berger has had some very special companions in the past three decades. This fall, Berger will mark her 30th anniversary supporting the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

Dog Tales instrumental in adding kennel to Scarborough youth shelter

A King-based organization has brightened the lives of some of society’s most vulnerable. The finishing touches have been put on the new YouthLink Emergency Shelter & Transition Home in Scarborough, complete with dog kennels. Without the help of King’s Dog Tales, and owners Rob Rob Scheinberg and Danielle Eden-Scheinberg, it would not have happened.

Dog rescue goes international in Season 2 of Dog Tales Rescue

A King facility will once again extend its helping hand, but this time the reach is much larger. King’s Dog Tales sanctuary is once again in the spotlight, showcasing their work in Dog Tales Rescue, second season, which premiered May 7 on Gusto.

King Chamber, Township roll out the red carpet

New and existing businesses always get the red carpet treatment in King Township. That was the message delivered by King’s business brass at the annual Mayor’s Lunch, held at Nobleton Lakes. The King Chamber of Commerce, and its new president Angelo Santorelli, welcomed Mayor Steve Pellegrini and a sold-out crowd of local business owners.

York helping to promote agriculture here and beyond the region

The importance of agriculture in King cannot be overstated. King councillors and staff received an update on York Region’s Agriculture and Agri-Food Strategy, providing some very impressive statistics. Jonathan Wheatle, manger of strategic economic initiatives for York, noted the agricultural sector involves more than 700 farms and 57,000 direct jobs. More than 200,000 acres of farmland in York contribute $2.7 billion in the sector’s GDP.

Fundraising art sale supports student

The local efforts to support a university student continue. An art sale is being held that include some original pieces by renowned artists. Two original pieces by renowned artists Ernestine Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale, with proceeds going to aid a humanitarian mission to Rwanda by university student and Bolton resident Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons.

Local delegate helps expand women’s rights abroad

Promoting access to education for women and girls received some international attention recently, at the largest United Nations gathering on gender equality ever held. Schomberg’s Lynn Bird was a delegate, represented the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) at the United Nations Commission on Status of Women held March 11-22 in New York City.

Bolton woman extends a hand of friendship to remote community in Trinidad

Helping others is at the top of the list for a Bolton university student. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons decided to spend her reading week doing what she loves – volunteering abroad and engaging with others. Through Western University’s Alternative Spring Break (ASB), Hesketh-Pavilons and the small group of students spent a week in the remote village of Matelot, Trinidad.

King native shares his personal cancer journey in new book

The grim statistics indicate we will all be touched by cancer in some way in our lives. A King native has decided to share his unique cancer journey, in the hopes of encouraging others to be resilient and coming out on the other end as better versions of themselves.

Commentary

Why are things no longer made to last?

Every week, as I chug to work in my fossil fuel burning vehicle, I long for something new, something that never breaks down. There are more than 2,000 parts in an automobile and that’s 2,000 things that can go wrong. I think I have replaced each one of those parts during my driving life, in the eight or nine cars I’ve owned.

Endy mattresses taking sleep by storm

We spend a third of our lives sleeping and we need to make those precious hours count. Insufficient sleep (short duration and poor quality) is associated with a range of adverse health outcomes, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, injuries, all-cause mortality, depression, irritability, and reduced well-being.

Holding hands instead of clenching fists

It’s disheartening that in this current age of instant enlightenment, messages and facts are still somewhat skewed. We’re constantly bombarded by news clips and snippets, claiming the Province is heading into the abyss, slicing and dicing our social fabric. We hear about union unrest, outcries from teachers and students, and health practitioners warning of the end to health care as we know it.

Moms always have their kids’ backs

Motherhood, it’s been said, is both the greatest thing and the hardest thing. More has been written about mothers than any other family member. As we celebrate Mother’s Day, the whole world comes together to stand up and sing the praises of these important role models.

Where is the milk and honey in this land?

It seems our species is forever seeking the proverbial land of “milk and honey.” The phrase, “land of milk and honey,” referring to a place of plenty, comes from the Biblical description of the land promised to the Israelites. Our country definitely has an abundance of food and resources, where people can live equally in a democracy, make money and have decent lives. Abundance and choice aside, being able to afford it all can be quite a task. Recent studies show most working Canadians can’t afford to miss a single pay cheque.

Decisions often come with a hefty price

We’re all familiar with the phrase “the lesser of two evils.” I’m not sure why life presents many of its challenges in this way. Why can’t it ever be the better of two fortunes? Free will can be a bummer sometimes!

Just what would you ask God Almighty?

Not all of us have faith or strongly believe in the Almighty. But for many, God is as real as the raindrops on the tulips that welcome us every spring. The legendary Bob Marley wrote that his hand was made strong by the hand of the Almighty. He also spent a lot of time “jammin in the name of the Lord.”

Technology being wasted on smart gizmos

While Bill Gates may disagree with Tom’s observation, we all know that technology has become our worst, double-edged sword. The massive info sharing through the Internet has its obvious advantages, namely oodles of information that transcends time and location. It’s instant and limitless. Virtually everything you need, and a lot that you don’t, at your fingertips.

Our lives are filled with many ‘close calls’

The Good Lord was looking out for me last week. On my way to the office last Tuesday morning, another driver made an erratic left turn right in front of me. He came out of nowhere and I had to summon my instincts to make a hard left, swerving around him and avoiding all other vehicles in the vicinity.

Squeeze the joy out of every single moment

It’s funny how small moments in our daily lives can have profound meaning and impact. Maybe it’s all a matter of perspective and simply taking note of the small things.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open