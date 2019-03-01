Commentary

Endy mattresses taking sleep by storm

May 15, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

We spend a third of our lives sleeping and we need to make those precious hours count.
Insufficient sleep (short duration and poor quality) is associated with a range of adverse health outcomes, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, injuries, all-cause mortality, depression, irritability, and reduced well-being.
There’s a new trend in mattresses that’s rising to the top of the list for many reasons.
The Endy Mattress is one of the leaders in “sleep technology,” combined with “out-of-the box readiness.” It comes shipped right to your door in a manageable box and within minutes, you can be counting sheep. I was amazed at how the mattress “came alive” and unfolded itself in place in a couple of minutes.
There’s a lot to love about the Endy line of products. They’re all-Canadian, launched in 2015. Their proprietary “comfort foam” boasts an open air cell structure, temperature control, pressure relief, reduced motion transfer.
Most of us have typical coil mattresses that feel great for the first few years, and then lose their umph after continued use. Few offer perfect comfort throughout their lifespans.
Endy vows perfect firmness via their microscopic air cells that act as shock absorbers. This reduces pressure to the back and hips. I move around a lot, but with the Endy matterss, there is no position that I find uncomfortable in the least. There is support all around you.
It’s not like traditional memory foam that tends to go from extremes depending on the weather and swings in temperature. Endy foam maintains a consistent feel and its construction fosters breathability and cooling.
Originally developed for NASA in the 1960s for airplane seats, memory foam material is now commonplace in the new genre of mattresses. Advances in its production have reduced the cost, making it more accessible for widespread use.
Mattresses constructed of foam actively mold to your body in response to heat and pressure, allowing the surface to evenly distribute body weight when occupied and return to its original shape once pressure is removed.
The temperature-sensitive material allows the mattress to adjust your body heat and weight. As your temperature increases, the mattress becomes softer to provide a good night’s sleep.
Endy’s foam bedding provides health benefits by relieving pain, body aches and soreness, as well as helping your body to recover more quickly from injuries.
More people today suffer from environmental allergies, and here again, Endy is on the leading edge. The polyurethane foam actually prevents allergy-cause dust mites from collecting in your bed. Unlike standard mattresses, the foam’s dense composition prevents the accumulation of allergens over time.
The comfort is unbelievable. There’s also no movement transfer, so both partners can be totally at ease. Even if you toss and turn at night, you won’t disturb your partner. There’s no noise or squeaks. It’s like being a baby, totally wrapped in warmth.
With Endy, you’re pretty much guaranteed a good night’s sleep. They offer free shipping and a 100-night trial period.
For more, visit endy.com



         

Letters to the Editor

