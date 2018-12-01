King City developments move forward via FSDAS

May 15, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Working together with several landowners in King City, council and Township staff are moving forward with large-scale development plans.
The King City East Landowners Group (KCELG), representing the bulk of development interests there, worked with the Township to create a revised Functional Servicing/Development Area Study (FSDAS), which received conditional approval. The FSDAS ties together all the parcels earmarked for development, and provides the foundation for the integration of the new community area. It generally encompasses the lands in the northeast quadrant of King City, north of the railway corridor, south of the 15th Sideroad, west of Dufferin and east of the existing community boundary. In all, it is roughly 239 hectares.
The KCELG began work on the FSDAS in 2005 and when completed, with complement the King City Community Plan. The FSDAS proposes a range of uses including residential of varying sizes, parks, a school, environmental protection lands and stormwater management. It sets the stage for an additional 3,200 people in 1,071 units.
The draft FSDAS has been circulated and the KCELG has been working with local conservation authorities, school boards and government agencies to address all the needs to be included in the FSDAS.
This comprehensive development plan will be submitted to council before any individual draft plans are accepted and approved. The FSDAS will comprehensively coordinate and lay out the major components (roads, street patterns, open space, environmental protection, parks, schools, etc.) of the future development, among the various owners.
The FSDAS has several components and the land use concept within it follow the King City Community Plan and OPA 89.
Slated are roughly 921 single detached homes; 73 townhouses; 77 seniors lifestyle condo townhouses; one community park; two neighbourhood parks, and a future elementary school site. There will be a network of open space and environmentally protected lands including wetlands, valleys and woodlands.
A number of staff concerns regarding cul-de-sacs, road design, aesthetics and phasing have been included in the revised FSDAS.
Some of the properties have access limitations and both the owners and Township staff are working to mitigate any problems. Many of the fine details will be addressed during the draft plan of subdivision stage.
The Township and KCELG will have a parkland agreement that not only sets out the parks, but provides a fixed cash-in-lieu payment of $1.5 million.
The Township and KCELG worked closely together to prepare the draft agreement.
The FSDAS also includes evaluations and assessments of natural heritage and sensitive lands and stream corridors.
There will also be a trail network throughout the area and there will be a significant degree of pedestrian and cycling connectivity in the area.
Traffic and road patterns have been studied and things like construction access have been addressed to mitigate impact on existing residents.
The study also examined sanitary sewer servicing and stormwater management.
King staff will continue to work with the applicant to address all outstanding issues. Council’s approval of the FSDAS is conditional, but it’s needed so the project can move forward.
While the participating landowners have submitted draft plans, these have not advanced.
Staff lauded the FSDAS and the great deal of effort put into its revision.
“Staff is satisfied that the review had advanced sufficiently that it is appropriate to seek its overall approval, subject to finalization of (several) matters. Staff will work with the applicant to address these comments as well as those of the public and council.”
You must be logged in to post a comment.