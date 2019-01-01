Local curler Gorsline coaches team to Canadian bronze

May 8, 2019 · 0 Comments
Team Ontario Canadian Wheelchair Bronze medalists. Skip Jim Armstrong, Vice Collinda Joseph, Coach Bruce Gorsline, second Jon Thurston and Lead Reid Mulligan.
By Shellee Morning
Bruce Gorsline, a member of the King Curling Club, has just returned with his Ontario Provincial Wheelchair team from Boucherville, Quebec as participants in the 2019 Canadian Wheelchair Championships.
Gorsline, who has been involved in wheelchair coaching for the past 12 years, became the coach for Vice Collinda Joseph and Second Jon Thurston for the past 9 years, while Reid Mulligan joined the team 2 years ago. New to the team this year is Skip Jim Armstrong, who guided his squad towards an exciting win over Team Northern Ontario in the bronze medal match.
The game was close in the early ends with both tied 2-2 after 4. With hammer in the 5th, Team Northern was forced to a single after a well-played and strategic end by Ontario.
It was all Ontario from that point on with steals in the 6th, 7th, and 8th for a score of 6-3 clinching the bronze.
Gold went to Team Alberta after defeating Team Manitoba 9-3.
