Dog rescue goes international in Season 2 of Dog Tales Rescue

By Mark Pavilons
A King facility will once again extend its helping hand, but this time the reach is much larger.
King’s Dog Tales sanctuary is once again in the spotlight, showcasing their work in Dog Tales Rescue, second season, which premiered May 7 on Gusto.
The docu-series focuses on King’s own Dog Tales, an extraordinary dog rescue and sanctuary. Co-owners Rob Scheinberg and Danielle Eden-Scheinberg travel across North America and internationally to Israel to help our four-legged friends.
Rob said it shows a different side to Dog Tales, and just where the animals come from, not only the “happy endings.” It’s always satisfying when they find homes for the rescues.
The series, co-produced by Bell Media Studios and Motion Content Group, follows the operation of Dog Tales and their crews. For the first time ever, new episodes of Dog Tales Rescue will be made available on Gusto’s YouTube channel the day after broadcast.
Season 1 of Dog Tales Rescue is available now on Crave, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.
Season 2 continues to follow the action-packed day-to-day operation of Dog Tales. The Scheinbergs and their dedicated team stop at nothing to rescue animals and give them a wonderful life safe from harm. From over-crowded shelters in Israel to emergency evacuations in North Carolina, the team goes the distance to find, save, and provide dogs in need with a second chance. Whether it’s a coordinated network of volunteers rescuing paralyzed dogs from Cairo, an international rescue mission, or a 30-hour road trip across Canada, the team always find a way to bring animals that need help to Dog Tales.
Season 2 also sees the farm expanding, as Ilana and her team of horse handlers not only look after 75 horses, but also welcome and care for chickens, pigs, and sheep.
In the Season 2 premiere on Tuesday night, rescue efforts were in full swing as Rob and Danielle are in Tel-Aviv, Israel to rescue dogs from a hoarder. Meanwhile back at Dog Tales, a family is interested in adopting Athena, a dog with multiple health issues. First they must bring their own dog Lola in to see if the two dogs can get along. Plus horse handler Meghan takes care of three pigs living at Dog Tales: Matilda, George, and Elliot.
Dog Tales Rescue airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. on ET – watch it now or set your recording.
