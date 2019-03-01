King Chamber, Township roll out the red carpet

May 1, 2019 · 0 Comments

Chamber president Angelo Santorelli (right) presided over his first public event, praising former president Tom Allen (left) for his years of service. Mayor Steve Pellegrini was the guest of honour at the annual Mayor’s Lunch.

By Mark Pavilons

New and existing businesses always get the red carpet treatment in King Township.

That was the message delivered by King’s business brass at the annual Mayor’s Lunch, held at Nobleton Lakes. The King Chamber of Commerce, and its new president Angelo Santorelli, welcomed Mayor Steve Pellegrini and a sold-out crowd of local business owners.

King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce was slated to attend, but an emergency called him away. Former King councillor Linda Pabst spoke on his behalf, noting the MPP is strengthening ties with King Township and Mayor Pellegrini. He’s stepped up and helped bring investment to King, from the GO station in King City to Schomberg’s revitalization.

The government is helping to grow small business and expand the employment base, across Ontario and also here in King. Helping to reduce red tape and improve business in his riding if one of Lecce’s priorities.

Santorelli, in his first official event as president, stressed that small business has always been a foundation of our country’s economic driving force.

He extended praise to Chamber board members and especially administrator Helen Neville, for setting up the lunch and making things run smoothly.

Santorelli praised former president Tom Allen for the years he’s given to the Chamber as president and board member. Allen’s contributions are “too numerous to mention” and Santorelli looks forward to relying on Allen for his expertise and guidance.

Mayor Pellegrini said the relationship between the Township and the Chamber continues to grow strong and Allen has been a big part of that cooperation. The Chamber wouldn’t be where it is today without the strong leadership from its president and board members.

Pellegrini also welcomed Santorelli, who’s a long-time resident and strong community force. Under his term, the Chamber will continue to encourage small and large businesses to flourish.

The mayor reviewed the Township’s budgets and business plans through 2022, which maintain operational service level standards, boosting roads and respects the taxpayers. King’s network of some 300 kilometres of roads are paramount over the next four years.

He encouraged residents, who have not yet had the chance, to visit the new, 46,000-square-foot municipal centre, since it’s designed for the public.

King’s Economic Development department has been busy and its 2018-2022 strategy will set the stage for the future. The key areas of focus include investment readiness; a commitment to sustainability; fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, and developing a strong, innovative rural brand.

Recent achievements include the creation of the strategy; Schomberg Main Street revitalization; core parking study and the hiring of a new economic co-ordinator.

King’s Community Improvement Plan (CIP) is working well, and has delivered more than $167,000 in grants to local businesses in core areas over the last four years. For every dollar the Township investments in this program, property owners and businesses have invested $8.50 to improve and revitalize their properties.

The mayor also touched on the new recreation facility to be built on lands owned by Seneca College; King City streetscaping projects; the $750,000 in funding provided by the Province, as well as upcoming events in the community.

King has been working for years to get broadband Internet service available to rural King homes. Even though it’s not a municipal responsibility, King has been working with other levels of government, as well as Vianet, to get the services up and running. The mayor pointed out that King City will see the bulk of residential development in the next few years, but he stressed the municipality will manage it in a sustainable way.

Related

Readers Comments (0)