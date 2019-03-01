Headline News

Best night of the year honours King’s volunteers

May 1, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

The atmosphere was electric as King celebrated the most important night of the year – the annual Volunteer Appreciation Night.
The event lit up the new municipal centre and residents packed the venue to show their support our cherished citizens who give back.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini was bursting with pride on this night and he stressed in today’s world where many are “time-poor” our volunteers continue to give. They are, in fact, essential to King’s way of life.
Volunteering according to Wikipedia is generally considered an altruistic activity where an individual or group provides services for no financial or social gain “to benefit another person, group or organization.”
According to a survey completed by Statistics Canada, 93% of volunteers say they are motivated by their desire to contribute to their community.
“Volunteerism is essential to King. Not only do your efforts create a foundation that defines the character of King, but they immeasurably enhance the quality of our community,” Pellegrini said.
“I have said it before; volunteers don’t get paid, not because they’re worthless, but because they’re priceless.”
Councillor Jordan Cescolini said every good memory he has growing up in King relates to local volunteers; someone giving up their time.
Councillor David Boyd presented some interesting stats on volunteerism.
He pointed out that Canadians who have never been married are the most likely to volunteer. Parents with school aged children have significantly higher rates of volunteering than people without children at home. Those 15-24 represent the highest percentage of volunteers (at 58%).
“I can’t imagine a King without our volunteers … whether you’re a Knight a Lion, sit on a board or contribute to the Nobleton Tree lighting, I am so thankful we have such outstanding volunteers.”
Councillor Jakob Schneider said his parents installed in him the importance of volunteering, from an early age. This ultimately laid the groundwork for his continued service as councillor.
Councillor Bill Cober said there’s a lot of competition for people’s time today and he lauded local volunteers who take the lead in many community events and cultivate the “rich community spirit.
“The gift of time from our volunteers is remarkable.”
Councillor Debbie Schaefer noted volunteers have enriched her life personally and King is enhanced by those who give their creativity and energy. She said she’s amazed at the diverse ways in which people choose to give.
Volunteers, according to Councillor Avia Eek, provide added value to our lives. In King, there’s something to suit everyone’s desire to serve.

Citizen of the Year

The evening culminated in King’s top honour – the Citizen of the Year.
This year the accolades went to Bruce Craig, current chair of Concerned Citizens of King Township (CCKT).
The highly engaged community activist, a common face at council meetings, was almost speechless when he came forward to accept the award. He thanked his long-time friends and colleagues who attended the evening. For Craig, his mantra is how much can be accomplished when we all just listen and understand one another.
A member of the King City Bible Church, Bruce is part of the “Missions and Compassion Team,” which identifies opportunities to help individuals. An active member of King for Refugees, Bruce is compassionately involved with families providing social and emotional support, assisting with fundraising efforts and most recently is an integral member of its Planning and Administration Team helping propel the organization forward.
He’s also a past member of the King Township Environmental Advisory Committee and was instrumental in forming the Tree Focus Group, helping to preserve trees in King.
Mayor Pellegrini said Craig is know for his “gentle and loving voice.
“You have become a dear friend to many and are a compassionate and caring individual who has a tremendous ability to give to others. A good and caring neighbour to all, you have been a blessing to many through your thoughtful and generous nature.”
Craig was among several CCKT volunteers recognized with Provincial Volunteer Service Awards in 2017.
Craig is a retired elementary school teacher with YRDSB and a King City resident since 1992. Bruce’s engagement with CCKT goes back to the “Big Pipe” sewer conflict and Community Plan and Official Plan planning processes in King in the mid-1990s. Bruce has been concerned with several environmental and planning related issues facing King, sustaining and preserving the Oak Ridges Moraine in particular.

Special Recognition Award

Lisa Barenthin received the award for her tremendous efforts tremendous efforts within the community. She helps organize and execute a taekwondo tournament in Pottageville for the school, and has been the coordinator and organizer of the annual Terry Fox Run in King for 13 years. “Your dedication and leadership for the community is truly inspiring.”
Jerry MacBain got the nod for his involvement and dedication to coaching in the Nobleton Minor Hockey Association for several years. He was also chair of Nobleton arena for roughly 20 years. He’s an active member of the Nobleton Lions Club and held the position of president.
Anne Peat was honoured for her service assisting with King Township Archives, helping organize documents related to the histories of families who have or still live in King. She generously volunteers with Hospice King-Aurora (now known as Hope House Community Hospice). She also assists in the program “Picking up the Pieces” which offers assistance to patients after forgoing their cancer treatments.
“Your sensitivity, care and compassion for others is truly uplifting.”
Elaine Robertson was praised for her work as a member of the Local Architectural Conservation Advisory Committee for over 30 years and president for eight years. She’s been a long-time member of the Historical Society and Arts Society King and is actively involved with preserving Kettleby. She volunteered at the Kettleby Fair.

Non-Resident

New this year was the Special Recognition Award – Non Resident.
Len Adams has been an instructor for many years at the King City Seniors Centre, teaching “Gentle Motion” (a form of Tai-Chi), encouraging seniors to be active and lead a healthy lifestyle. He participates in a cycling fundraising event for blindness.
Dima Berchalli and Mohammad Totah served as directors for King for Refugees, contributing countless hours in volunteer service which has enriched the lives of “newcomer” families in The Township of King.
“You have been instrumental in sponsoring and welcoming new families to the community; generously preparing foods, attending settlement group meetings, organizing schooling for both adults and children, organizing budgeting, financial management and assisting families in settling into life in Canada.”
Caledon’s Barb Downey was recognized for her role as past-president and current director of the Nobleton & King City Horticultural Society. She’s actively involved in the Flower Show Committee, the Garden Tour Committee and is occasionally a guest speaker providing floral and decorating tips.
“Your dedication, commitment and inspiring floral designs are truly admired by all!”
Haider Meghjee & Aziza Amarshi were honoured for providing a series of free monthly wellness talks and complimentary nutrition and wellness seminars offered at the King City Library and for seniors at the King City Senior Centre. They have been instrumental to the community by building and providing exceptional friendly service at the King City Guardian Pharmacy, and volunteering for the King for Refugees by helping initiate a fundraising program, and mentoring and providing employment to several of King’s newcomer youths. They also enter a support the Run for Southlake Hospital, and created a team in the Sporting Life Walk which supports “Camp Ooch” (patients of Sick Children’s Hospital). They also support the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Ride for Cancer.

Senior Citizen Award of Merit

Mary Aldcroft was honoured for her service with the King City Senior Centre and Board of Management, operating as the kitchen convenor. She makes sure the entire center’s functions have the necessities they require. Known for her helpful nature, she is often found driving seniors to and from doctor’s appointments, food shopping, assisting with pet care when the owners have been away, and organizing weekly bingo and other events in her building. Aldcroft is known for her great smile and contagious laugh.
Carol Field was single d out for her time serving as acting chair of the King City Seniors Centre; attending monthly board meetings, ensuring the members have a variety of programs and events they can participate in, such as pot lucks, barbecues, fashion shows, day trips, bridge and painting classes. She’s a member of the Nobleton & King City Horticultural Society and has generously hosted garden tours, maintained the seasonal outdoor arrangements as well as planted and nourished the centre’s gardens. “A concerned and helpful neighbour,” she is often seen driving people to their appointments, and assisting in any way she can.

Youth Award of Merit

Shannon Adams was honoured for her dedication and time assisting emergent readers and children through the King Township Public Library Reading Buddies Program.
Dylan DiGirolamo was praised for participating with the volunteering program HOSA Canada, a health science student organization that enhances and develops the quality for future professionals of health education within the high school. Dylan is also involved in King fundraising events such as MS drives, Cure for Cancer, Township’s summer fairs and events and at the Trisan Centre, helping coaches and training younger players.
Mahya Subedar assists emergent readers and children through the King Township Public Library Reading Buddies Program.



         

Community News

King Chamber, Township roll out the red carpet

New and existing businesses always get the red carpet treatment in King Township. That was the message delivered by King’s business brass at the annual Mayor’s Lunch, held at Nobleton Lakes. The King Chamber of Commerce, and its new president Angelo Santorelli, welcomed Mayor Steve Pellegrini and a sold-out crowd of local business owners.

York helping to promote agriculture here and beyond the region

The importance of agriculture in King cannot be overstated. King councillors and staff received an update on York Region’s Agriculture and Agri-Food Strategy, providing some very impressive statistics. Jonathan Wheatle, manger of strategic economic initiatives for York, noted the agricultural sector involves more than 700 farms and 57,000 direct jobs. More than 200,000 acres of farmland in York contribute $2.7 billion in the sector’s GDP.

Fundraising art sale supports student

The local efforts to support a university student continue. An art sale is being held that include some original pieces by renowned artists. Two original pieces by renowned artists Ernestine Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale, with proceeds going to aid a humanitarian mission to Rwanda by university student and Bolton resident Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons.

Local delegate helps expand women’s rights abroad

Promoting access to education for women and girls received some international attention recently, at the largest United Nations gathering on gender equality ever held. Schomberg’s Lynn Bird was a delegate, represented the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) at the United Nations Commission on Status of Women held March 11-22 in New York City.

CDS qualifies three debaters for Worlds

For the 12th consecutive year, The Country Day School has qualified a debater for the World Championships, held this year from April 11-17 at Branksome ...

Council moves ahead with traffic measures following study

Armed with the results of a township-wide traffic study, King councillors set to work on addressing the issues. As soon as consultants R.J. Burnside & Associates presented their findings, councillors immediately passed recommendations that will have wide-reaching implications to improve road safety.

Bolton woman extends a hand of friendship to remote community in Trinidad

Helping others is at the top of the list for a Bolton university student. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons decided to spend her reading week doing what she loves – volunteering abroad and engaging with others. Through Western University’s Alternative Spring Break (ASB), Hesketh-Pavilons and the small group of students spent a week in the remote village of Matelot, Trinidad.

King native shares his personal cancer journey in new book

The grim statistics indicate we will all be touched by cancer in some way in our lives. A King native has decided to share his unique cancer journey, in the hopes of encouraging others to be resilient and coming out on the other end as better versions of themselves.

Metal artist celebrates life with sculptures

There’s something about creation that has fascinated humankind from the very beginning. For an artist, every work is a form of creation – a combination of talent, magic and dedication and perhaps a little divine inspiration.

King show home is part of biggest prize ever

A nearly $5 million home in King City is part of the biggest prize package ever offered through the Princess Margaret Home Lottery. The King City show home, located at 81 Cairns Gate, boasts 7,810 square feet of luxury living space. It’s awarded fully furnished, professionally decorated and landscaped.

Commentary

Where is the milk and honey in this land?

It seems our species is forever seeking the proverbial land of “milk and honey.” The phrase, “land of milk and honey,” referring to a place of plenty, comes from the Biblical description of the land promised to the Israelites. Our country definitely has an abundance of food and resources, where people can live equally in a democracy, make money and have decent lives. Abundance and choice aside, being able to afford it all can be quite a task. Recent studies show most working Canadians can’t afford to miss a single pay cheque.

Decisions often come with a hefty price

We’re all familiar with the phrase “the lesser of two evils.” I’m not sure why life presents many of its challenges in this way. Why can’t it ever be the better of two fortunes? Free will can be a bummer sometimes!

Just what would you ask God Almighty?

Not all of us have faith or strongly believe in the Almighty. But for many, God is as real as the raindrops on the tulips that welcome us every spring. The legendary Bob Marley wrote that his hand was made strong by the hand of the Almighty. He also spent a lot of time “jammin in the name of the Lord.”

Technology being wasted on smart gizmos

While Bill Gates may disagree with Tom’s observation, we all know that technology has become our worst, double-edged sword. The massive info sharing through the Internet has its obvious advantages, namely oodles of information that transcends time and location. It’s instant and limitless. Virtually everything you need, and a lot that you don’t, at your fingertips.

Our lives are filled with many ‘close calls’

The Good Lord was looking out for me last week. On my way to the office last Tuesday morning, another driver made an erratic left turn right in front of me. He came out of nowhere and I had to summon my instincts to make a hard left, swerving around him and avoiding all other vehicles in the vicinity.

Squeeze the joy out of every single moment

It’s funny how small moments in our daily lives can have profound meaning and impact. Maybe it’s all a matter of perspective and simply taking note of the small things.

Market economy is nearing the abyss

We in the west enjoy many benefits that come with a free market economy and democratic system. But it’s fragile, this relationship we have with our system. Like the legendary Gumby, a lot of things in our society today have been stretched too far.

No human being is insignificant

We all question the meaning of it all, and our role in the big picture. A co-worker pondered the meaning of life the other day in the office. He wondered just what we’re here for, since we’re mere “ants” in the cosmos, having little impact on anything. We scurry along in our lives, get married, have children, slave away at our jobs, all to what end? For most of us here in the “advanced” western world, it’s to survive financially, to pay bills and own “things.”

Memories, good and bad, make us who we are

It’s funny what we remember sometimes. Recently, I awoke from another in a series of odd dreams. As I sat up, my thoughts turned to my dad’s final hours. He died of lymphoma on a summer’s evening in 1998. During most of his years suffering from the disease, he remained symptom-free. In the end, he began to become agitated, shaky and restless.

The power of love scares darkness away

Through song, I once vowed to protect my beloved, and “keep the vampires from your door.” When the chips are down, I’ll be around, with my “undying, death defying love for you.” Love really is a “force from above” and it’s so pure, it’s the only real treasure.

Letters to the Editor

