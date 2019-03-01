King native to play in Prospect Game

The King Chamber of Commerce has a new president. Well known King business owner and community supporter Angelo Santorelli, of Trisan Construction, takes over the lead of the local business association.

A long-time King businessman is simply doing what he loves. And for his passion and longevity, Jose Melo, of Allstone Quarry Products, received the Business Excellence Award from the Federation of Portuguese Canadian Business & Professionals (FPCBP).

Promoting access to education for women and girls received some international attention recently, at the largest United Nations gathering on gender equality ever held. Schomberg’s Lynn Bird was a delegate, represented the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) at the United Nations Commission on Status of Women held March 11-22 in New York City.

For the 12th consecutive year, The Country Day School has qualified a debater for the World Championships, held this year from April 11-17 at Branksome ...

Armed with the results of a township-wide traffic study, King councillors set to work on addressing the issues. As soon as consultants R.J. Burnside & Associates presented their findings, councillors immediately passed recommendations that will have wide-reaching implications to improve road safety.

A gem of a co-operative gallery awaits in historic Schomberg. Original works by Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale at Olde Mill Art Gallery & Shoppe on Main Street. Proceeds go to aid a humanitarian mission to Rwanda by a university student.

Helping others is at the top of the list for a Bolton university student. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons decided to spend her reading week doing what she loves – volunteering abroad and engaging with others. Through Western University’s Alternative Spring Break (ASB), Hesketh-Pavilons and the small group of students spent a week in the remote village of Matelot, Trinidad.

The grim statistics indicate we will all be touched by cancer in some way in our lives. A King native has decided to share his unique cancer journey, in the hopes of encouraging others to be resilient and coming out on the other end as better versions of themselves.

Canada’s support for NASA’s Lunar Gateway program comes as good news to a King-based firm. Canada’s commitment to participating in the Lunar Gateway forms the cornerstone of “Exploration, Imagination, Innovation: A New Space Strategy for Canada,” which aims to leverage Canadian strengths like robotics, while advancing science and innovation in exciting areas like AI and biomedical technologies.

There’s something about creation that has fascinated humankind from the very beginning. For an artist, every work is a form of creation – a combination of talent, magic and dedication and perhaps a little divine inspiration.