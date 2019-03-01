King native to play in Prospect Game

April 17, 2019 · 0 Comments
A King football star will make his TV debut when he hits the field in the Prospect Game, broadcast on TSN June 1, live from Ottawa.
King City native Zack Frustaglio was selected to play in the game by CFC and TSN.
Currently a Grade 11 student in Football North Prep, Frustaglio and his team play their games south of the border in the U.S. Football North is ranked as the number-one non-public high school football team in Canada.
Zack’s personal trainer/coach is Canadian kicking legend Hank Ilesic.
Zack went to St. Mary’s elementary school in Nobleton then went to Cardinal Carter for Grade 9 and 10. He started at Football North in August of last year.
He started playing football with the Vaughan Rebels, then after his second season he made Team Ontario, then onto football North.
Last spring (2018) with the Vaughan Rebels the team went 10-0 for a perfect season. Zack accumulated 74 points in 10 games and went on a 19-game streak without missing a kick.
This past fall, Football North went 6-6, playing against some of the top ranked U.S. high school football teams.
You must be logged in to post a comment.