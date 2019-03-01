Santorelli is new Chamber president

By Mark Pavilons

The King Chamber of Commerce has a new president.

Well known King business owner and community supporter Angelo Santorelli, of Trisan Construction, takes over the lead of the local business association.

The 40-year King resident is proud to call King his home. Trisan employs many local residents from the surrounding areas and also presents multiple opportunities for work and growth in the construction industry. Trisan Construction was also honoured to receive the Excellence in Large Business award by the King Chamber of Commerce in the fall of 2017. In 2011, Angelo and his family had the unique opportunity to be a part in supporting and naming of Schomberg’s community recreation centre, the Trisan Centre.

Angelo has been a member of the King Chamber of Commerce for over 10 years, as well as participating in the Township’s Sustainability Advisory Committee and serving on the board of the Toronto Area Road Builders Association for 3 years.

Moving forward as president of the King Chamber of Commerce, Angelo hopes to encourage businesses, both small and large, to plant, grow and flourish in King. He would like to bring businesses together and get involved in creating a stronger and even better community. In doing this, Angelo’s goal is to promote both the Chamber, as well as the municipality, for the benefit of local business and all who live and seek to thrive in our Township.

Santorelli thanked Tom Allen for all his hard work and accomplishments in serving as president of the King Chamber of Commerce for the past number of years. It is Angelo’s aim to continue the important task of serving our great community and to carry on Tom’s legacy of leadership for the Chamber.

Allen will still serve as past-president. Tom is a 20-year resident of Schomberg. With Sun Life Financial, Tom operates a financial planning business that helps business owners achieve tax efficient money for life, manage business continuity risks and supports businesses with group benefits. Tom has been a member for 13 years and he has been on the board for seven years.

Jay Rider serves as vice-president. Rider practicing management side labour lawyer and long-term Nobleton resident. This is Jay’s fourth year as a member of the Chamber Board and he is pleased to be this year’s incoming vice-president. As a board member Jay has led a number of Chamber governmental relations and policy initiatives, including obtaining a township-wide Retail Business Holidays Act exemption from Regional Council and the modernization of King’s sign bylaw. In addition to his service on the Chamber board, Jay volunteers as the Director of Risk Management and Head Trainer for the King Township, NobleKing and Schomberg Minor Hockey Associations and was a member of the bench staff for this year’s York-Simcoe championship winning King Rebellion Minor Midget As.

David Cross is the secretary. He joined the board in February 2017, and this is his second year as secretary. David is President of W.B.Cross Co., an installer and integrator of security and home automation products. The company moved to King Township in the mid-1980s and serves clients in the GTA, York Region and Barrie areas. David has lived in King Township since 1958, where he and his wife Marti have enjoyed living and raising their 6 children, first living in Nobleton and then making the big trek north to Schomberg. An active member of St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, David co-chaired the building committee and was also part of the building committee of the then “new” arena in Nobleton. A committed Christian, he has served as Chairman of the Scott Mission in Toronto and on the boards of the Scott Mission, Tyndale College, and St. Andrew’s College as well as the Toronto and North York Hunt.

David has always felt that the best way to make a business successful was to listen to your customer and then provide them with what they want at a fair price; always following up to build a relationship so that the customer feels supported every step of the way.

Kelly Foley, is the board treasurer. Kelly is a proud King Township citizen from a long term King Township family.

Kelly has been a Chamber member for 17 years, and she’s been on the board for five years and treasurer for two. Her contribution to the development of the King community and King Economy over the last 20 years brings a unique perspective to the 2017 Chamber board. She is excited to be able to network and bring new life into the business community of King. Being a small business owner she will have understanding and compassion for up and coming businesses in the community.

The King Chamber’s mission is to promote a healthy, sustainable, and environmentally responsible business climate in King Township. For more, visit kingchamber.ca

