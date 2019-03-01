General News

Santorelli is new Chamber president

April 17, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

The King Chamber of Commerce has a new president.
Well known King business owner and community supporter Angelo Santorelli, of Trisan Construction, takes over the lead of the local business association.
The 40-year King resident is proud to call King his home. Trisan employs many local residents from the surrounding areas and also presents multiple opportunities for work and growth in the construction industry. Trisan Construction was also honoured to receive the Excellence in Large Business award by the King Chamber of Commerce in the fall of 2017. In 2011, Angelo and his family had the unique opportunity to be a part in supporting and naming of Schomberg’s community recreation centre, the Trisan Centre.
Angelo has been a member of the King Chamber of Commerce for over 10 years, as well as participating in the Township’s Sustainability Advisory Committee and serving on the board of the Toronto Area Road Builders Association for 3 years.
Moving forward as president of the King Chamber of Commerce, Angelo hopes to encourage businesses, both small and large, to plant, grow and flourish in King. He would like to bring businesses together and get involved in creating a stronger and even better community. In doing this, Angelo’s goal is to promote both the Chamber, as well as the municipality, for the benefit of local business and all who live and seek to thrive in our Township.
Santorelli thanked Tom Allen for all his hard work and accomplishments in serving as president of the King Chamber of Commerce for the past number of years. It is Angelo’s aim to continue the important task of serving our great community and to carry on Tom’s legacy of leadership for the Chamber.
Allen will still serve as past-president. Tom is a 20-year resident of Schomberg. With Sun Life Financial, Tom operates a financial planning business that helps business owners achieve tax efficient money for life, manage business continuity risks and supports businesses with group benefits. Tom has been a member for 13 years and he has been on the board for seven years.
Jay Rider serves as vice-president. Rider practicing management side labour lawyer and long-term Nobleton resident. This is Jay’s fourth year as a member of the Chamber Board and he is pleased to be this year’s incoming vice-president. As a board member Jay has led a number of Chamber governmental relations and policy initiatives, including obtaining a township-wide Retail Business Holidays Act exemption from Regional Council and the modernization of King’s sign bylaw. In addition to his service on the Chamber board, Jay volunteers as the Director of Risk Management and Head Trainer for the King Township, NobleKing and Schomberg Minor Hockey Associations and was a member of the bench staff for this year’s York-Simcoe championship winning King Rebellion Minor Midget As.
David Cross is the secretary. He joined the board in February 2017, and this is his second year as secretary. David is President of W.B.Cross Co., an installer and integrator of security and home automation products. The company moved to King Township in the mid-1980s and serves clients in the GTA, York Region and Barrie areas. David has lived in King Township since 1958, where he and his wife Marti have enjoyed living and raising their 6 children, first living in Nobleton and then making the big trek north to Schomberg. An active member of St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, David co-chaired the building committee and was also part of the building committee of the then “new” arena in Nobleton. A committed Christian, he has served as Chairman of the Scott Mission in Toronto and on the boards of the Scott Mission, Tyndale College, and St. Andrew’s College as well as the Toronto and North York Hunt.
David has always felt that the best way to make a business successful was to listen to your customer and then provide them with what they want at a fair price; always following up to build a relationship so that the customer feels supported every step of the way.
Kelly Foley, is the board treasurer. Kelly is a proud King Township citizen from a long term King Township family.
Kelly has been a Chamber member for 17 years, and she’s been on the board for five years and treasurer for two. Her contribution to the development of the King community and King Economy over the last 20 years brings a unique perspective to the 2017 Chamber board. She is excited to be able to network and bring new life into the business community of King. Being a small business owner she will have understanding and compassion for up and coming businesses in the community.
The King Chamber’s mission is to promote a healthy, sustainable, and environmentally responsible business climate in King Township. For more, visit kingchamber.ca



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Santorelli is new Chamber president

The King Chamber of Commerce has a new president. Well known King business owner and community supporter Angelo Santorelli, of Trisan Construction, takes over the lead of the local business association.

King businessman receives prestigious award

A long-time King businessman is simply doing what he loves. And for his passion and longevity, Jose Melo, of Allstone Quarry Products, received the Business Excellence Award from the Federation of Portuguese Canadian Business & Professionals (FPCBP).

Local delegate helps expand women’s rights abroad

Promoting access to education for women and girls received some international attention recently, at the largest United Nations gathering on gender equality ever held. Schomberg’s Lynn Bird was a delegate, represented the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) at the United Nations Commission on Status of Women held March 11-22 in New York City.

CDS qualifies three debaters for Worlds

For the 12th consecutive year, The Country Day School has qualified a debater for the World Championships, held this year from April 11-17 at Branksome ...

Council moves ahead with traffic measures following study

Armed with the results of a township-wide traffic study, King councillors set to work on addressing the issues. As soon as consultants R.J. Burnside & Associates presented their findings, councillors immediately passed recommendations that will have wide-reaching implications to improve road safety.

Visit Olde Mill Gallery, meet artists, support humanitarian cause

A gem of a co-operative gallery awaits in historic Schomberg. Original works by Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale at Olde Mill Art Gallery & Shoppe on Main Street. Proceeds go to aid a humanitarian mission to Rwanda by a university student.

Bolton woman extends a hand of friendship to remote community in Trinidad

Helping others is at the top of the list for a Bolton university student. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons decided to spend her reading week doing what she loves – volunteering abroad and engaging with others. Through Western University’s Alternative Spring Break (ASB), Hesketh-Pavilons and the small group of students spent a week in the remote village of Matelot, Trinidad.

King native shares his personal cancer journey in new book

The grim statistics indicate we will all be touched by cancer in some way in our lives. A King native has decided to share his unique cancer journey, in the hopes of encouraging others to be resilient and coming out on the other end as better versions of themselves.

Local firm excited about potential spinoffs of government commitment to ‘Lunar Gateway’

Canada’s support for NASA’s Lunar Gateway program comes as good news to a King-based firm. Canada’s commitment to participating in the Lunar Gateway forms the cornerstone of “Exploration, Imagination, Innovation: A New Space Strategy for Canada,” which aims to leverage Canadian strengths like robotics, while advancing science and innovation in exciting areas like AI and biomedical technologies.

Metal artist celebrates life with sculptures

There’s something about creation that has fascinated humankind from the very beginning. For an artist, every work is a form of creation – a combination of talent, magic and dedication and perhaps a little divine inspiration.

Commentary

Just what would you ask God Almighty?

Not all of us have faith or strongly believe in the Almighty. But for many, God is as real as the raindrops on the tulips that welcome us every spring. The legendary Bob Marley wrote that his hand was made strong by the hand of the Almighty. He also spent a lot of time “jammin in the name of the Lord.”

Technology being wasted on smart gizmos

While Bill Gates may disagree with Tom’s observation, we all know that technology has become our worst, double-edged sword. The massive info sharing through the Internet has its obvious advantages, namely oodles of information that transcends time and location. It’s instant and limitless. Virtually everything you need, and a lot that you don’t, at your fingertips.

Our lives are filled with many ‘close calls’

The Good Lord was looking out for me last week. On my way to the office last Tuesday morning, another driver made an erratic left turn right in front of me. He came out of nowhere and I had to summon my instincts to make a hard left, swerving around him and avoiding all other vehicles in the vicinity.

Squeeze the joy out of every single moment

It’s funny how small moments in our daily lives can have profound meaning and impact. Maybe it’s all a matter of perspective and simply taking note of the small things.

Market economy is nearing the abyss

We in the west enjoy many benefits that come with a free market economy and democratic system. But it’s fragile, this relationship we have with our system. Like the legendary Gumby, a lot of things in our society today have been stretched too far.

No human being is insignificant

We all question the meaning of it all, and our role in the big picture. A co-worker pondered the meaning of life the other day in the office. He wondered just what we’re here for, since we’re mere “ants” in the cosmos, having little impact on anything. We scurry along in our lives, get married, have children, slave away at our jobs, all to what end? For most of us here in the “advanced” western world, it’s to survive financially, to pay bills and own “things.”

Memories, good and bad, make us who we are

It’s funny what we remember sometimes. Recently, I awoke from another in a series of odd dreams. As I sat up, my thoughts turned to my dad’s final hours. He died of lymphoma on a summer’s evening in 1998. During most of his years suffering from the disease, he remained symptom-free. In the end, he began to become agitated, shaky and restless.

The power of love scares darkness away

Through song, I once vowed to protect my beloved, and “keep the vampires from your door.” When the chips are down, I’ll be around, with my “undying, death defying love for you.” Love really is a “force from above” and it’s so pure, it’s the only real treasure.

Laughter is the essence of humanity

I think we could all use a pick-me-up as we endure the gloomy days of winter. Not a day goes by where I don’t break down and laugh out loud. And that’s a very good thing.

Dreams are our brain’s way of blowing off steam

The Dalai Lama said dreams are the best meditation and our friend Shakespeare pointed out that “To sleep: perchance to dream: ay, there’s the rub.” Dreaming is something we all have in common and we all have stories to tell.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open