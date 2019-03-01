Headline News

York lauds subway extension

April 17, 2019   ·   0 Comments

The Regional Municipality of York, together with York Region Rapid Transit Corporation, are thrilled to see a commitment from the Ontario government today of $5.6 billion over the next 10 years for the Yonge North Subway Extension. The Yonge North Subway Extension can now move forward into construction. This investment is part of the province’s $28.5 billion expansion to Ontario’s transit network.
“Today’s announcement of a significant investment from the Province jumpstarts the construction of the Yonge North Subway Extension – Regional Council’s number one transportation priority,” said York Region chairman and CEO Wayne Emmerson. “Subways unlock new travel choices for all commuters. With 52,000 businesses already within York Region, this transit investment will help drive national, provincial and regional prosperity.”
The Yonge North Subway Extension is a cross-jurisdictional project spanning the City of Toronto, City of Markham, City of Vaughan and the City of Richmond Hill. It extends 7.4 kilometres north on Yonge Street from Finch Station to the Richmond Hill/Langstaff Gateway Urban Growth Centre at Highway 7.
“The Yonge North Subway Extension is the most justified rapid transit investment in the GTA,” said Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti. “As chair of the York Region Rapid Transit Corporation, I have dedicated my time to advancing this project, to securing funding and to starting construction during this term of office. I applaud the provincial government for its bold initiative to connect the 905 and 416.”
This critical rapid transit link will include up to six stations at Cummer/Drewry, Steeles, Clark, Royal Orchard, Langstaff/Longbridge and Richmond Hill Centre. It will also include two intermodal terminals and 2,000 commuter parking spaces near Yonge Street and Highway 407.
“This project supports vital transportation networks that connect cities, and it will help continue our economic growth,” said Richmond Hill Mayor Dave Barrow. “We appreciate this investment.”
“The Yonge North Subway Extension is very important to those who live, work and commute in Vaughan,” said Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua. “This investment shows the importance the Province places on a connected network across the GTA.”
“After decades of delay, Premier Doug Ford and the provincial government are delivering results for commuters across York Region. The historic investment in transit will see the creation and expansion of four lines in the GTA, cutting commute times and creating jobs,” added King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce.
For the past two decades, York Region and York Region Rapid Transit Corporation have been working to advance the Yonge North Subway Extension, and look forward to continuing to work with both the federal and provincial governments, and the City of Toronto, to deliver this missing link in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area’s rapid transit network.
The Ontario Line will cost $10.9 billion and will be delivered by 2027.
The Yonge North Subway Extension will cost $5.6 billion and should be open soon after the Ontario Line.
The Scarborough Subway Extension will cost $5.5 billion and will be delivered before 2030.
The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension will cost $4.7 billion and will be delivered before 2031.
York Region Rapid Transit Corporation is responsible for the planning, design and construction of York Region’s rapid transit network and related infrastructure to deliver on the transit priorities set out in the York Region Transportation Master Plan. The board is a share capital corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Regional Municipality of York. For more information, please visit www.vivanext.com/YSEcantwait



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Santorelli is new Chamber president

The King Chamber of Commerce has a new president. Well known King business owner and community supporter Angelo Santorelli, of Trisan Construction, takes over the lead of the local business association.

King businessman receives prestigious award

A long-time King businessman is simply doing what he loves. And for his passion and longevity, Jose Melo, of Allstone Quarry Products, received the Business Excellence Award from the Federation of Portuguese Canadian Business & Professionals (FPCBP).

Local delegate helps expand women’s rights abroad

Promoting access to education for women and girls received some international attention recently, at the largest United Nations gathering on gender equality ever held. Schomberg’s Lynn Bird was a delegate, represented the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) at the United Nations Commission on Status of Women held March 11-22 in New York City.

CDS qualifies three debaters for Worlds

For the 12th consecutive year, The Country Day School has qualified a debater for the World Championships, held this year from April 11-17 at Branksome ...

Council moves ahead with traffic measures following study

Armed with the results of a township-wide traffic study, King councillors set to work on addressing the issues. As soon as consultants R.J. Burnside & Associates presented their findings, councillors immediately passed recommendations that will have wide-reaching implications to improve road safety.

Visit Olde Mill Gallery, meet artists, support humanitarian cause

A gem of a co-operative gallery awaits in historic Schomberg. Original works by Tahedl and Helen Lucas are up for sale at Olde Mill Art Gallery & Shoppe on Main Street. Proceeds go to aid a humanitarian mission to Rwanda by a university student.

Bolton woman extends a hand of friendship to remote community in Trinidad

Helping others is at the top of the list for a Bolton university student. Alexandria (Lexie) Hesketh-Pavilons decided to spend her reading week doing what she loves – volunteering abroad and engaging with others. Through Western University’s Alternative Spring Break (ASB), Hesketh-Pavilons and the small group of students spent a week in the remote village of Matelot, Trinidad.

King native shares his personal cancer journey in new book

The grim statistics indicate we will all be touched by cancer in some way in our lives. A King native has decided to share his unique cancer journey, in the hopes of encouraging others to be resilient and coming out on the other end as better versions of themselves.

Local firm excited about potential spinoffs of government commitment to ‘Lunar Gateway’

Canada’s support for NASA’s Lunar Gateway program comes as good news to a King-based firm. Canada’s commitment to participating in the Lunar Gateway forms the cornerstone of “Exploration, Imagination, Innovation: A New Space Strategy for Canada,” which aims to leverage Canadian strengths like robotics, while advancing science and innovation in exciting areas like AI and biomedical technologies.

Metal artist celebrates life with sculptures

There’s something about creation that has fascinated humankind from the very beginning. For an artist, every work is a form of creation – a combination of talent, magic and dedication and perhaps a little divine inspiration.

Commentary

Just what would you ask God Almighty?

Not all of us have faith or strongly believe in the Almighty. But for many, God is as real as the raindrops on the tulips that welcome us every spring. The legendary Bob Marley wrote that his hand was made strong by the hand of the Almighty. He also spent a lot of time “jammin in the name of the Lord.”

Technology being wasted on smart gizmos

While Bill Gates may disagree with Tom’s observation, we all know that technology has become our worst, double-edged sword. The massive info sharing through the Internet has its obvious advantages, namely oodles of information that transcends time and location. It’s instant and limitless. Virtually everything you need, and a lot that you don’t, at your fingertips.

Our lives are filled with many ‘close calls’

The Good Lord was looking out for me last week. On my way to the office last Tuesday morning, another driver made an erratic left turn right in front of me. He came out of nowhere and I had to summon my instincts to make a hard left, swerving around him and avoiding all other vehicles in the vicinity.

Squeeze the joy out of every single moment

It’s funny how small moments in our daily lives can have profound meaning and impact. Maybe it’s all a matter of perspective and simply taking note of the small things.

Market economy is nearing the abyss

We in the west enjoy many benefits that come with a free market economy and democratic system. But it’s fragile, this relationship we have with our system. Like the legendary Gumby, a lot of things in our society today have been stretched too far.

No human being is insignificant

We all question the meaning of it all, and our role in the big picture. A co-worker pondered the meaning of life the other day in the office. He wondered just what we’re here for, since we’re mere “ants” in the cosmos, having little impact on anything. We scurry along in our lives, get married, have children, slave away at our jobs, all to what end? For most of us here in the “advanced” western world, it’s to survive financially, to pay bills and own “things.”

Memories, good and bad, make us who we are

It’s funny what we remember sometimes. Recently, I awoke from another in a series of odd dreams. As I sat up, my thoughts turned to my dad’s final hours. He died of lymphoma on a summer’s evening in 1998. During most of his years suffering from the disease, he remained symptom-free. In the end, he began to become agitated, shaky and restless.

The power of love scares darkness away

Through song, I once vowed to protect my beloved, and “keep the vampires from your door.” When the chips are down, I’ll be around, with my “undying, death defying love for you.” Love really is a “force from above” and it’s so pure, it’s the only real treasure.

Laughter is the essence of humanity

I think we could all use a pick-me-up as we endure the gloomy days of winter. Not a day goes by where I don’t break down and laugh out loud. And that’s a very good thing.

Dreams are our brain’s way of blowing off steam

The Dalai Lama said dreams are the best meditation and our friend Shakespeare pointed out that “To sleep: perchance to dream: ay, there’s the rub.” Dreaming is something we all have in common and we all have stories to tell.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open