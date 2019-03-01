York lauds subway extension

April 17, 2019 · 0 Comments
The Regional Municipality of York, together with York Region Rapid Transit Corporation, are thrilled to see a commitment from the Ontario government today of $5.6 billion over the next 10 years for the Yonge North Subway Extension. The Yonge North Subway Extension can now move forward into construction. This investment is part of the province’s $28.5 billion expansion to Ontario’s transit network.
“Today’s announcement of a significant investment from the Province jumpstarts the construction of the Yonge North Subway Extension – Regional Council’s number one transportation priority,” said York Region chairman and CEO Wayne Emmerson. “Subways unlock new travel choices for all commuters. With 52,000 businesses already within York Region, this transit investment will help drive national, provincial and regional prosperity.”
The Yonge North Subway Extension is a cross-jurisdictional project spanning the City of Toronto, City of Markham, City of Vaughan and the City of Richmond Hill. It extends 7.4 kilometres north on Yonge Street from Finch Station to the Richmond Hill/Langstaff Gateway Urban Growth Centre at Highway 7.
“The Yonge North Subway Extension is the most justified rapid transit investment in the GTA,” said Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti. “As chair of the York Region Rapid Transit Corporation, I have dedicated my time to advancing this project, to securing funding and to starting construction during this term of office. I applaud the provincial government for its bold initiative to connect the 905 and 416.”
This critical rapid transit link will include up to six stations at Cummer/Drewry, Steeles, Clark, Royal Orchard, Langstaff/Longbridge and Richmond Hill Centre. It will also include two intermodal terminals and 2,000 commuter parking spaces near Yonge Street and Highway 407.
“This project supports vital transportation networks that connect cities, and it will help continue our economic growth,” said Richmond Hill Mayor Dave Barrow. “We appreciate this investment.”
“The Yonge North Subway Extension is very important to those who live, work and commute in Vaughan,” said Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua. “This investment shows the importance the Province places on a connected network across the GTA.”
“After decades of delay, Premier Doug Ford and the provincial government are delivering results for commuters across York Region. The historic investment in transit will see the creation and expansion of four lines in the GTA, cutting commute times and creating jobs,” added King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce.
For the past two decades, York Region and York Region Rapid Transit Corporation have been working to advance the Yonge North Subway Extension, and look forward to continuing to work with both the federal and provincial governments, and the City of Toronto, to deliver this missing link in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area’s rapid transit network.
The Ontario Line will cost $10.9 billion and will be delivered by 2027.
The Yonge North Subway Extension will cost $5.6 billion and should be open soon after the Ontario Line.
The Scarborough Subway Extension will cost $5.5 billion and will be delivered before 2030.
The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension will cost $4.7 billion and will be delivered before 2031.
York Region Rapid Transit Corporation is responsible for the planning, design and construction of York Region’s rapid transit network and related infrastructure to deliver on the transit priorities set out in the York Region Transportation Master Plan. The board is a share capital corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Regional Municipality of York. For more information, please visit www.vivanext.com/YSEcantwait
