King businessman receives prestigious award

April 12, 2019

By Mark Pavilons

A long-time King businessman is simply doing what he loves.
And for his passion and longevity, Jose Melo, of Allstone Quarry Products, received the Business Excellence Award from the Federation of Portuguese Canadian Business & Professionals (FPCBP).
Melo was honoured along with other recipients at the 37th annual gala, held March 23 in Brampton. The mission of the FPCBP is to promote business activity, foster professionalism, develop networking opportunities, enhance political visibility, encourage academic excellence and, as a representative voice, advocate the prominence of members within and outside of the Portuguese-Canadian business and professional community.
The star-studded affair brought together more than 300 business leaders, politicians, entrepreneurs and students, who were presented with scholarships. The Ambassador of Portugal in Canada, His Excellency Dr. João do Carmo Ataíde da Câmara, was the special guest speaker, making his first public address to Ontario’s Portuguese-Canadian business community since taking office in Ottawa in September of 2018.
This year’s highest honour, the Business Excellence Award, went to Melo, who has demonstrated outstanding achievement in the provision of services, in any sphere of activity, while contributing meaningfully to the community.
Melo created Melo Landscaping in 1972, focusing on softscaping and hardscaping. By 1988, his hard work and dedication pushed the company to new levels and that same year he formed Allstone Quarry Products, a stone supplier and distributor of materials and stone for custom homes.
Two more companies expanded the operations – Allstone Equipment Ltd. and JCM Waste Disposal Inc.
Melo received his Landscape Architect stamp at 45 and he has won several landscape awards, including some honours form Landscape Ontario.
He made history in 2007 with King’s most famous landmark – the largest freestanding inukshuk, known as “Little Joe.” Towering at 37 feet, 3.9 inches and weighing some 82 tonnes of solid granite, it make the Guinness World Book of Records. Melo created the statue to honour Canada’s aboriginal culture; to promote the natural beauty of northern Ontario granite, and to create awareness of the benefits of the stone industry.
Melo is not only a supporter of King charities and causes, he donated time and material to the Portuguese-Canadian Walk of Fame and other organizations. He also installed a special stone monument at St. Patrick Church in Schomberg.
Today, at 77, Melo is still doing what he loves. He tells young entrepreneurs to never give up and be proud of your work.



         

