King City Lions take bronze at OFSAA championship

April 10, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
The revived King City Secondary School hockey program just keeps on rolling.
For the second year in a row, the Lions took home both the York Region title and an OFSAA medal, after earning a bronze medal finish at the provincial tournament in Kincardine recently.
Competing against 15 of the top regional champions from across Ontario, the Lions jumped out to a perfect 3-0 record in the round-robin component, besting the likes of R.S Mclaughlin of Oshawa, St. Charles College of Sudbury, and Niagara Falls’ St. Michael’s High School to finish first in their group A standings.
The quarter-final match-up against St. Joseph’s CHS of Renfrew saw the Lions’ explode offensively, posting five goals in the first period alone in a 9-3 cakewalk to the semifinal. Carter Diceman led the way with a hat trick, while Lucas Ceccarelli posted a pair of his own.
A meeting with Iona CSS of Missisauga meant the first loss of the tournament for one of the sides. King City got off to a 2-1 lead after the first period thanks to goals from Diceman and Nicholas De Angelis, though four-straight Iona goals in the final period sent the Lions to the bronze medal match-up.
There they met Collingwood’s Jean Vanier CHS, playing an evenly-matched game to a 2-2 tie through regulation thanks to a pair of goals from grade nine Lion Michael Critelli.
Stuart Barber played the overtime hero for the Lions, burying the game winner to earn a spot on the provincial podium.
Head coach Brad Matwijec and his team would like to thank the graduating grade twelve players on what has been a meteoric rise to the top of the high school hockey ranks for the young KCSS program, including Stuart Barber, Anthony Arnone, Pearce Baker, Chris Siarkas, Owen Farmer, Matt Plasa, and Cam Kokelj, who spent all four years with the team while attending KCSS.
“Each of these young men contributed to growth and development of our program,” said Matwijec. “They will be greatly missed.”
