King receives $725K from Province

April 3, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
King has received a much-appreciated injection of funding, thanks to a commitment from the Province.
King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce, and Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, visited the King Township offices Monday afternoon, to make the announcement.
The provincial government is investing $725,000 in King to foster the efficient and effective delivery of services.
“Our government is making a significant investment in King to ensure our residents live in a community with a strong quality of life and growing economy. I am proud to deliver results for the hard working people of King. This new funding will make a meaningful difference, along with ongoing investments in local roads, highways, and GO stations across King-Vaughan,” said Lecce.
The funding comes as part of a one-time investment in small and rural municipalities across Ontario, aimed to provide the resources necessary for municipalities to modernize and streamline the delivery of its services to residents.
“Taxpayers need their local government to deliver modern, efficient services that show respect for their hard-earned dollars. This funding will help small and rural municipalities, like King, improve how they deliver services and reduce the ongoing costs of providing those services,” said Minister Clark. “I look forward to continuing to work together with our municipal partners to help people and businesses in communities across our province thrive.”
“It’s heartening to see the province recognize that smaller, rural communities like King face pressures to plan and manage transformation,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “Unlike larger communities, King relies heavily on residential taxpayers to help pay for programs and services. Funding from other levels of government helps us to keep the impacts on taxpayers as low as possible. We thank the province for the funding which will benefit the entire community.”
Calling Lecce a “superstar” and “tremendous voice,” Clark stressed the Province values its relationships with all the municipalities.
Lecce said Clark’s presence in King Monday speaks volumes about the Province’s willingness to co-operate with municipal governments. This funding ensures that King will get what it needs to expand its services and improve the quality of life in King.
Lecce said he will continue to fight, as this area’s MPP, for broadband Internet, roads and infrastructure funding.
Pellegrini said the money will definitely be put to good use and it will “really make a dent.”
You must be logged in to post a comment.