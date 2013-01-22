NobleKing Knights sweep through Peewee LL championship

March 27, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
Get out the brooms, it’s a clean sweep for the Peewee LL Nobleking Knights.
The squad went undefeated in a whopping 10 games in the post-season to capture the Simcoe Region Local League title, culminating on Sunday with a three-games-to-none sweep of the LeFroy Ice Breakers.
Riding a highly successful regular season that saw the Knights lose just five games over the course of a 26-game schedule, the hometown rivalry kicked right off in the playoffs with a series against the Knights LL1 squad, sweeping through in three games to book a date with the Thornton Tigers.
The only minor hiccup the Knights experienced on their way to the championship series was a game three 2-2 tie with the Tigers requiring a game four, where the Knights swiftly moved on in a 6-3 win.
The Icebreakers fought hard against the powerhouse Knights over the course of the first two games, with the Knights winning 3-2 and 5-4 respectively, though NobleKing took the championship on the road in a decisive 2-0 shutout win.
The keys to success, according to head coach Angelo Veri?
“Practice, practice practice,” said Veri. “Over the span of the season we understood the value and importance of ‘team’ and played together to execute on the goals and strategy we developed,” before adding, “and of course have fun!”
The hard-fought series saw the Knights down by a pair of goals in each of the first two games before mounting a comeback, thanks to great goaltending and fore-checking.
“We are so proud watching each of them grow their skills – each practice and game,” said Veri. “This growth enabled us to win our first ever championship.
“As we cheered at the beginning of each game ‘COMMITTED’ and that we were. Enjoy the moment!”
