King names new Chief Administrative Officer

By Mark Pavilons
King Township will have a new CAO, as long-serving Susan Plamondon retires.
King has appointment Daniel Kostopoulos as its incoming Chief Administrative Officer effective April 1.
Kostopoulos, a professional engineer, has over 28 years of experience in the municipal sector.
Much of his career has been spent with York Region where he served in several progressive capacities; as its Commissioner of Transportation Services. In this role, he had overall responsibility for delivering roads, transit and fleet services, and as Director in Environmental Services responsible for delivering major capital infrastructure programs for Water, Wastewater and Waste Management.
Most recently, Kostopoulos was the Chief Administrative Officer of the City of Vaughan.
“Daniel’s obvious skills and experience – combined with his track record and interest in citizen satisfaction and employee engagement – make him an ideal candidate to be King’s next Chief Administrative Officer,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.
The mayor added council’s vote was unanimous and Kostopoulos is “the right fit for us at this time.”
Pellegrini noted his experience will serve King well considering our need for addressing infrastructure and roads.
In his previous roles, Kostopoulos was responsible for leading as many as 2,000 employees and for delivering large-scale programs and public services.
“I am very much looking forward to working with the mayor, members of council, staff and the community to advance council’s priorities, deliver public services and oversee the business obligations of King Township,” said Kostopoulos.
Kostopoulos will be replacing Susan Plamondon who is retiring at the end of March.
Susan, a lawyer by profession, brought to the Township of King 25 years of direct experience in municipal government. Most recently, she was the Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Georgina. Her previous experience includes establishing the Town of Newmarket’s “in house” legal department and serving as its first municipal solicitor. In this role she became Newmarket’s first commissioner with a portfolio that included overall responsibility for the planning, building and bylaws, economic development and legal departments.
Susan has also been active in her community over the years in varying capacities. She sat on the board of directors of the Country Day School and was the King Township/Town of Aurora elected Trustee to the York Region District School Board for 9 years. While a Trustee, Susan served as vice-chair of the board for many years. Susan and her husband Rob Wilson have raised their family in King Township having lived in King for almost 40 years.
