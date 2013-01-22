General News

Metal artist celebrates life with sculptures

March 12, 2019

By Mark Pavilons

There’s something about creation that has fascinated humankind from the very beginning.
For an artist, every work is a form of creation – a combination of talent, magic and dedication and perhaps a little divine inspiration.
King metal artist Kendall McCulloch, known far and wide for his iconic life-size “Steel Gorgeous,” is marking a rebirth of sorts, with his new line of Tree of Life sculptures.
His first was a massive, 300-pound creation that spans seven feet in diameter. Using rebar, McCulloch bent each piece by hand, creating a unique work of art that has texture, form and an inherent motion to it.
“Each piece is unique,” he said. “You literally can’t find another like it anywhere in the world.”
You can stare at it for hours, noticing all the bends, waves and how the light plays around with the shapes. The actual welds blend in and take on lives of their own.
For his first giant tree, McCulloch used a large metal wheel from a spool as a round template. From there, it was all a journey, with each piece flowing from the roots. The rebar actually resembles bark and also gives the branches a surprisingly real look and feel.
This is the first time he’s going public with it. He was somewhat scared to show it off, believing that the first people who saw would immediately fall in love with it. Yes, it’s for sale, but it commands a hefty price tag.
He’s one of the few artists who encourages people to touch and feel his creations.
McCulloch is working on smaller versions of various sizes and he even welcomes input from the public. He’s done 46-inch and 35-inch diameter versions.
Potential buyers are more than encouraged to submit their own designs or changes to create something truly personal. He will work with you to make something that will bring joy to people for many years to come.
He has found the entire design process to be quite fun and he enjoys each piece thoroughly. The new ones will feature more motion, with wind-swept trees and more fluid trunks.
“I can’t make two the same,” he said with a smile.
McCulloch said these beauties are ideal for a cottage, outside art or interior wall or stone fireplace. Left to the elements, rebar will develop rust and turn a reddish brown. But even that will only add to these natural wonders.
The artist said there are many ways to treat the finished trees – with paint, powder coating or clear coat. It can become a family heirloom, or a corporate sign that attracts attention.
Steel Gorgeous, created in 2015, stands 16.2 hands high. The majestic beast weighs in at an estimated 3,000 pounds.
Steel Gorgeous drew international attention when it became the welcoming centrepiece at the Caledon Equestrian Park for the 2015 Pan/Parapan Am Games. McCulloch and his creation have travelled extensively across Ontario ever since.
King Township purchased the sculpture and will place it in the new administration centre. The sale of this impressive beast was one of the best things to happen, according to McCulloch. While strongly attached to it, he knows it will be on display for years to come, “long after I’m gone.”
For more, contact McCulloch at 416-434-1461 or kendallmcculloch23@gmail.com



         

