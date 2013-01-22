Art sale at Olde Mill aids humanitarian mission

March 6, 2019 · 0 Comments
The artists at the Olde Mill Art Gallery & Shoppe in Schomberg welcomed a new addition.
Original works by local artists are for sale, with proceeds going to aid a humanitarian mission to Rwanda by a university student.
Money raised will support University of Western student Alexandria Hesketh-Pavilons, who will be doing volunteer mission work in Kigali, Rwanda through the university’s interdisciplinary experiential learning course. She will engage in 5 weeks of active and interactive community service, working with Rwandan youth. She will be an “ambassador” of not only Western University, but of Canada.
Up for bidding is an original acrylic on canvas painting by Austrian-Canadian artist Ernestine Tahedl.
Tahedl was born in Austria and received a Master’s Degree from the Vienna University of Applied Arts. She immigrated to She was elected a member of the Royal Canadian Academy of Arts in 1977 and of the Ontario Society of Artists in 1984. She received the Governor General’s Canada 125th Anniversary Medal in 1993.
Also for sale is a unique original painting by renowned floral artist Helen Lucas. This is a departure from her florals and is an original acrylic on wood frame piece.
Lucas originals are quite valuable and sought after. This is unlike anything else in her collection.
Visit the gallery to view the pieces March 16, 17 and 23, 24.
On March 16, from 12 to 2 p.m. Lexie wil be on hand to discuss her volunteer efforts. As well, Tahedl will also pay a visit to the gallery to meet with art-lovers.
Meet the artists and enjoy shopping locally at the Olde Mill Art Gallery & Shoppe at 357 Main Street in Schomberg. You will discover one of a kind pieces of art including jewellery, paintings, scarves, greeting cards, wood turned bowls and vases as well as small tables and stools. The Olde Mill Gallery & Shoppe values and supports local artists.
Located right beside the Scruffy Duck, the gallery is open Thursdays to Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m.
Email mpavilons@rogers.com if interested or to make an offer. To read more about Lexie’s volunteer efforts visit her gofundme page at https://www.gofundme.com/help-local-volunteer-help-others-in-rwanda
You must be logged in to post a comment.