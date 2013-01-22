General News

Household gizmo fills a need and keeps us green

March 6, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Canadians love the environment. They also love soda.
What better way to combine these two passions than a simple, inexpensive household gadget? It’s soda joy without all the additives.
Powered by a CO2 carbonator, SodaStream allows you to turn tap water into sparkling water in an instant. With SodaStream, you have the flexibility to create your own sparkling beverages by adjusting the fizziness and flavour level to your personal taste. Add a flavour mix and you’ve created your own drink.
It’s a healthy alternative to sugar-laden pop and it’s perfect when you crave that fizz. I’m a diet pop lover and the SodaStream is my new best friend!
Canadian SodaStream not only puts the sparkle in our lives, but helps consumers cut back on their bottled water use. SodaStream users replaced nearly 217 million single use plastic bottles last year simply by using the product.
“It’s exhilarating to see the shift away from single use plastics into systems that prioritize reuse,” said Rena Nickerson, SodaStream Canada’s Country Manager. “We celebrate all the industry leaders and Canadians addressing the plastic epidemic. Together we can make change.”
From shoreline line cleanups and advocacy initiatives, Canadians are serious about cutting waste and they understand that the time for action is now. “We are all stepping up in so many ways to fight plastic, and these acts should be shared to inspire others,” added Nickerson.
Canadian SodaStream users know that every bubble counts. New data shows that in Canada last year, SodaStream users replaced nearly 217 million single use plastic bottles, up 43.7% from 2017. Globally, SodaStream users saved 1.6 billion single use plastic bottles in 2018. Just one reusable SodaStream bottle can reduce up to 2,000 single use plastic bottles a year.
With one of these you’ll drink more water, have less recycling and satisfy your thirst. It’s a win-win all around.
SodaStream is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of sparkling water makers. SodaStream Sparkling Water Makers make it easy to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water in seconds at home! Its products include sparkling water makers, a wide range of flavours and accessories. For more information, visit www.sodastream.ca.



         

Community News

Art sale at Olde Mill aids humanitarian mission

The artists at the Olde Mill Art Gallery & Shoppe in Schomberg welcomed a new addition. Original works by local artists are for sale, with proceeds ...

Chamber holds AGM, elects new board

Steady membership gives the King Chamber of Commerce a mandate to continue to advocate on behalf of local business. The Chamber’s role was reaffirmed last week, during its AGM. Members gathered at the King municipal complex for a networking time, followed by a tour of the facility.

Walker’s fashion line is embraced by consumers

The monumental success of a King woman’s fashion line is taking the industry by storm. The Joan Kelley Walker brand, available on Walmart.ca, is “simply amazing.”

‘Better Days’ reflects Len Mizzoni’s mantra

Better Days are here, thanks to King’s Len Mizzoni. His newest CD release is an upbeat, at times thought-provoking album that covers the gamut of human emotions.

King show home is part of biggest prize ever

A nearly $5 million home in King City is part of the biggest prize package ever offered through the Princess Margaret Home Lottery. The King City show home, located at 81 Cairns Gate, boasts 7,810 square feet of luxury living space. It’s awarded fully furnished, professionally decorated and landscaped.

Province begins review into regional government

The Ontario government is moving ahead with a review of regional government. Premier Doug Ford successfully reduced the size of Toronto City council prior to the fall’s municipal election. He had also wanted to make the position of regional chair an elected, not appointed position, but this move was put on the back-burner.

Littlejohn takes listeners on a soulful journey

A King resident helps you escape the cold and journey to the Big Easy from the comfort of your own home. Snowball resident Ronnie Littlejohn is host of The Gumbo Kitchen on Jazz FM 91. He offers a musical journey down to his favorite city, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Actor Art Hindle proud to promote Canadian talent

Art Hindle is having the time of his life. The past 18 months have been exciting, and busy for the iconic Canadian actor with 50 years under his belt.

Dog Tales evolves, expands to meet the need

Who would have thought a deep love of animals would turn into a multi-faceted service organization? Certainly not Robert Scheinberg and his wife Danielle Eden, founders of King’s Dog Tales Sanctuary. Marking its fourth anniversary, Dog Tales continues to evolve into a large-scale undertaking, a harmonious passion of caring for dogs across the province, and even around the world.

Commentary

Market economy is nearing the abyss

We in the west enjoy many benefits that come with a free market economy and democratic system. But it’s fragile, this relationship we have with our system. Like the legendary Gumby, a lot of things in our society today have been stretched too far.

No human being is insignificant

We all question the meaning of it all, and our role in the big picture. A co-worker pondered the meaning of life the other day in the office. He wondered just what we’re here for, since we’re mere “ants” in the cosmos, having little impact on anything. We scurry along in our lives, get married, have children, slave away at our jobs, all to what end? For most of us here in the “advanced” western world, it’s to survive financially, to pay bills and own “things.”

Memories, good and bad, make us who we are

It’s funny what we remember sometimes. Recently, I awoke from another in a series of odd dreams. As I sat up, my thoughts turned to my dad’s final hours. He died of lymphoma on a summer’s evening in 1998. During most of his years suffering from the disease, he remained symptom-free. In the end, he began to become agitated, shaky and restless.

The power of love scares darkness away

Through song, I once vowed to protect my beloved, and “keep the vampires from your door.” When the chips are down, I’ll be around, with my “undying, death defying love for you.” Love really is a “force from above” and it’s so pure, it’s the only real treasure.

Laughter is the essence of humanity

I think we could all use a pick-me-up as we endure the gloomy days of winter. Not a day goes by where I don’t break down and laugh out loud. And that’s a very good thing.

Dreams are our brain’s way of blowing off steam

The Dalai Lama said dreams are the best meditation and our friend Shakespeare pointed out that “To sleep: perchance to dream: ay, there’s the rub.” Dreaming is something we all have in common and we all have stories to tell.

How many are suffering in silence?

Human beings are the chameleons at the top of the food chain. We are experts at putting on a face and hiding – from one another and from ourselves. We are the consummate actors, players on the world’s stage as Shakespeare put it. We play many roles during our “careers” and don many masks.

Embracing limitations of living inside our own heads

Plato once wrote that human behaviour flows from three main areas – desire, emotion and knowledge. And Aristotle espoused that all human actions arise from one or more of these qualities – chance, nature, habit, reason, passion, desire or compulsion.

Decline in charitable donations dampens holiday spirit

This past holiday season was uneventful at best, almost void of spirituality at worst. Perhaps it was the lack of snow. Maybe it was the lack of holiday “goodness.” I felt a bit down and reading the news headlines over the Christmas break offered little comfort, given the amount of tragedies, crimes and awful events.

Concentrate on doing what you love best

When I deliver a particularly clever bit of trivia at home, my wife often asks me a rather pointed question. “If you’re so smart, why aren’t you rich?”

Letters to the Editor

