Household gizmo fills a need and keeps us green

March 6, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Canadians love the environment. They also love soda.
What better way to combine these two passions than a simple, inexpensive household gadget? It’s soda joy without all the additives.
Powered by a CO2 carbonator, SodaStream allows you to turn tap water into sparkling water in an instant. With SodaStream, you have the flexibility to create your own sparkling beverages by adjusting the fizziness and flavour level to your personal taste. Add a flavour mix and you’ve created your own drink.
It’s a healthy alternative to sugar-laden pop and it’s perfect when you crave that fizz. I’m a diet pop lover and the SodaStream is my new best friend!
Canadian SodaStream not only puts the sparkle in our lives, but helps consumers cut back on their bottled water use. SodaStream users replaced nearly 217 million single use plastic bottles last year simply by using the product.
“It’s exhilarating to see the shift away from single use plastics into systems that prioritize reuse,” said Rena Nickerson, SodaStream Canada’s Country Manager. “We celebrate all the industry leaders and Canadians addressing the plastic epidemic. Together we can make change.”
From shoreline line cleanups and advocacy initiatives, Canadians are serious about cutting waste and they understand that the time for action is now. “We are all stepping up in so many ways to fight plastic, and these acts should be shared to inspire others,” added Nickerson.
Canadian SodaStream users know that every bubble counts. New data shows that in Canada last year, SodaStream users replaced nearly 217 million single use plastic bottles, up 43.7% from 2017. Globally, SodaStream users saved 1.6 billion single use plastic bottles in 2018. Just one reusable SodaStream bottle can reduce up to 2,000 single use plastic bottles a year.
With one of these you’ll drink more water, have less recycling and satisfy your thirst. It’s a win-win all around.
Less recycling, drinkSodaStream is the world’s leading manufacturer and distributor of sparkling water makers. SodaStream Sparkling Water Makers make it easy to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water in seconds at home! Its products include sparkling water makers, a wide range of flavours and accessories. For more information, visit www.sodastream.ca.
