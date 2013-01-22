CDS Saints hang on for CISAA hockey championship

March 6, 2019 · 0 Comments
The Country Day School Saints captured the CISAA Division 2 title with a 4-2 win over Greenwood College on Monday.
By Jake Courtepatte
The Country Day School Saints are at the top of the prep school hockey pyramid.
The varsity squad captured the championship of the CISAA’s non-contact tier one division on Monday, marking a fitting end to a stellar season.
Bouncing back from a pair of losses to close out the regular season, the Saints played host to Crestwood Preparatory College on Friday at the Aurora Rec Complex in the league semifinal, where they booked their championship ticket thanks to a 3-1 win.
They then met Greenwood College School in Monday’s final, pitting the division’s top two teams in a winner-take-all scenario.
“Greenwood fans packed the crowd chanting and cheering loud,” said Coach David Drake of the road match-up. “CDS got off to a slow start and our goalie (Liam Falconer) kept us in the game making several big stops.”
Steven Li eventually broke the goose egg with a shorthanded goal for the Saints, before Quinn Binnie fought off a Greenwood defender to double the Saints’ lead.
Oliver Carleton potted a rebound that would prove to be the game winner, with CDS holding off the comeback when Greenwood pulled the goalie with the score at 3-2.
Fittingly, team captain Brian Turner closed out the season with an empty net goal for a final score of 4-2.
The Saints finished with a final record of 5-3-1 in the regular season, and 7-3-1 in total.
