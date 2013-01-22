Commentary

Market economy is nearing the abyss

March 6, 2019   ·   0 Comments

Mark Pavilons

We in the west enjoy many benefits that come with a free market economy and democratic system.
But it’s fragile, this relationship we have with our system.
Like the legendary Gumby, a lot of things in our society today have been stretched too far.
The market economy is one of them.
The original principles of economics as we know it today is pretty simple. The three main ones are scarcity, efficiency and sovereignty.
Some will argue these are not economic concepts at all, but centre around human behaviour. That’s true to an extent.
The system all depends on self-interest and that’s where I find it can go astray.
For consumers, we’re looking out for number one – ourselves. We need and want certain things and we want the best prices possible. Our wants, unlike our needs, are limitless, but our ability to pay is not.
Another “law” of economics is competition. This is the idea that in a competitive market, the most efficient companies and products last, while others fall by the wayside. This, however, doesn’t work in a monopoly, and we have a few of those – power generation, the auto industry, big oil and big Crown corporations.
We average citizens hope that enough goods/services are produced at the lowest possible prices to meet the demand. I still do not understand gas prices at the pump; the ease at which government agencies approve routine increases in natural gas and telecommunications rates. Double-digit increases seem to be the norm, despite an economy with single-digit inflation. The capping of Hydro One CEO’s salary at $1.5 million, from a previous high of $2.77 million, is little consolation, not to mention ridiculous.
What also puts a monkey wrench in the system is land, labour and capital.
We have claimed ownership of Mother Earth, something that has caused humankind nothing but grief over the centuries. We not only claim the parameters of land, but its contents – the soil and natural resources that lie deep beneath it. Oil, coal, forests and water belong to everyone, don’t they? Once every last drop of oil is sucked from the underground reservoirs where are we left?
As ravenous consumers, however, we demand things made from petroleum products – gas, asphalt, wax, tar and plastic. As we all know, more and more things are being made of plastic, from car parts and cell phone cases to shampoo, umbrellas and clothing. Every time I think about what we’re doing to the planet, I long for loin cloths and togas!
Our system also relies heavily on capital – from infrastructure and factories, to access to funding. While it may be difficult for some families to meet the stress test for their mortgages, large corporations and governments have access to virtually unlimited amounts of cash.
Most of us are familiar with how our system works – we work to survive and buy things. You may be surprised as just how close we are to communism or socialism. Both systems have merits.
The communist theory, originally espoused by Karl Marx, promotes economic equality through the elimination of private property. In this system, the needs of society trump individual wants and needs. The government plans the nation’s economic goals and leads all economic activity.
Sounds pretty good to me. If our government wants to return my investment on my home, and let me live there for the rest of my life tax-free, I’m down with that.
Most of us embrace property ownership. The state (federal, provincial and municipal governments), local conservation authorities and power utilities can force you to share, transform, devalue and give up your property.
Garth Turner, when he was MP, formed a property rights coalition; mounted a conference in Ottawa; launched a petition, and lobbied his colleagues. The right to own property was included among a proposed set of changes to the Charter.
It all went to a national referendum in 1992, called the Charlottetown Accord, and the majority (54%) voted against it. Of course, this deal also called for an elected Senate and added rights for Quebec.
Canadians don’t have enshrined property rights, so the government can take it from us under certain, albeit rare, circumstances.
A socialist system is sort of a compromise, where the government controls major resources and capital (mines, mills, air, rail, etc.) and individuals may own smaller businesses. The Nordic model is proof this can work.
Here’s a major dilemma in our system. In a free enterprise system, prices are set in the market. But who determined that $1 million is the standard rate for a detached home in the GTA? Who decided that gas should be over $1 per litre? This throws the whole supply and demand theory out the window. I don’t want to pay either of those amounts, because they are neither fair nor the lowest price possible.
Our governments are bloated, debt-ridden corporations that cut social necessities when budgets don’t add up.
Another indication of our system’s inherent weakness is the widening gap between rich and poor. The fortunes of the world’s billionaires grew by 12 per cent – or $3.3 billion a day – last year, while the 3.8 billion people who make up the poorest half of humanity saw their wealth fall,, according to an Oxfam report.
In Canada, billionaire wealth grew by almost $20 billion between March 2017 and March 2018. Oxfam estimates that would have been enough to make universal child care affordable and accessible to all Canadian families.
Yet tax rates for the wealthiest remain relatively low. The working class is quickly being squeezed out of the economic picture.
Personal debt is at an all-time high. Job security is a thing of the past.
Free market? I beg to differ.



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Art sale at Olde Mill aids humanitarian mission

The artists at the Olde Mill Art Gallery & Shoppe in Schomberg welcomed a new addition. Original works by local artists are for sale, with proceeds ...

Household gizmo fills a need and keeps us green

Canadians love the environment. They also love soda. What better way to combine these two passions than a simple, inexpensive household gadget? It’s soda joy without all the additives.

Chamber holds AGM, elects new board

Steady membership gives the King Chamber of Commerce a mandate to continue to advocate on behalf of local business. The Chamber’s role was reaffirmed last week, during its AGM. Members gathered at the King municipal complex for a networking time, followed by a tour of the facility.

Walker’s fashion line is embraced by consumers

The monumental success of a King woman’s fashion line is taking the industry by storm. The Joan Kelley Walker brand, available on Walmart.ca, is “simply amazing.”

‘Better Days’ reflects Len Mizzoni’s mantra

Better Days are here, thanks to King’s Len Mizzoni. His newest CD release is an upbeat, at times thought-provoking album that covers the gamut of human emotions.

King show home is part of biggest prize ever

A nearly $5 million home in King City is part of the biggest prize package ever offered through the Princess Margaret Home Lottery. The King City show home, located at 81 Cairns Gate, boasts 7,810 square feet of luxury living space. It’s awarded fully furnished, professionally decorated and landscaped.

Province begins review into regional government

The Ontario government is moving ahead with a review of regional government. Premier Doug Ford successfully reduced the size of Toronto City council prior to the fall’s municipal election. He had also wanted to make the position of regional chair an elected, not appointed position, but this move was put on the back-burner.

Littlejohn takes listeners on a soulful journey

A King resident helps you escape the cold and journey to the Big Easy from the comfort of your own home. Snowball resident Ronnie Littlejohn is host of The Gumbo Kitchen on Jazz FM 91. He offers a musical journey down to his favorite city, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Actor Art Hindle proud to promote Canadian talent

Art Hindle is having the time of his life. The past 18 months have been exciting, and busy for the iconic Canadian actor with 50 years under his belt.

Dog Tales evolves, expands to meet the need

Who would have thought a deep love of animals would turn into a multi-faceted service organization? Certainly not Robert Scheinberg and his wife Danielle Eden, founders of King’s Dog Tales Sanctuary. Marking its fourth anniversary, Dog Tales continues to evolve into a large-scale undertaking, a harmonious passion of caring for dogs across the province, and even around the world.

Commentary

Market economy is nearing the abyss

We in the west enjoy many benefits that come with a free market economy and democratic system. But it’s fragile, this relationship we have with our system. Like the legendary Gumby, a lot of things in our society today have been stretched too far.

No human being is insignificant

We all question the meaning of it all, and our role in the big picture. A co-worker pondered the meaning of life the other day in the office. He wondered just what we’re here for, since we’re mere “ants” in the cosmos, having little impact on anything. We scurry along in our lives, get married, have children, slave away at our jobs, all to what end? For most of us here in the “advanced” western world, it’s to survive financially, to pay bills and own “things.”

Memories, good and bad, make us who we are

It’s funny what we remember sometimes. Recently, I awoke from another in a series of odd dreams. As I sat up, my thoughts turned to my dad’s final hours. He died of lymphoma on a summer’s evening in 1998. During most of his years suffering from the disease, he remained symptom-free. In the end, he began to become agitated, shaky and restless.

The power of love scares darkness away

Through song, I once vowed to protect my beloved, and “keep the vampires from your door.” When the chips are down, I’ll be around, with my “undying, death defying love for you.” Love really is a “force from above” and it’s so pure, it’s the only real treasure.

Laughter is the essence of humanity

I think we could all use a pick-me-up as we endure the gloomy days of winter. Not a day goes by where I don’t break down and laugh out loud. And that’s a very good thing.

Dreams are our brain’s way of blowing off steam

The Dalai Lama said dreams are the best meditation and our friend Shakespeare pointed out that “To sleep: perchance to dream: ay, there’s the rub.” Dreaming is something we all have in common and we all have stories to tell.

How many are suffering in silence?

Human beings are the chameleons at the top of the food chain. We are experts at putting on a face and hiding – from one another and from ourselves. We are the consummate actors, players on the world’s stage as Shakespeare put it. We play many roles during our “careers” and don many masks.

Embracing limitations of living inside our own heads

Plato once wrote that human behaviour flows from three main areas – desire, emotion and knowledge. And Aristotle espoused that all human actions arise from one or more of these qualities – chance, nature, habit, reason, passion, desire or compulsion.

Decline in charitable donations dampens holiday spirit

This past holiday season was uneventful at best, almost void of spirituality at worst. Perhaps it was the lack of snow. Maybe it was the lack of holiday “goodness.” I felt a bit down and reading the news headlines over the Christmas break offered little comfort, given the amount of tragedies, crimes and awful events.

Concentrate on doing what you love best

When I deliver a particularly clever bit of trivia at home, my wife often asks me a rather pointed question. “If you’re so smart, why aren’t you rich?”

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open