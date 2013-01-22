Peewee LL2 Knights soar to double silver

February 20, 2019 · 0 Comments
The peewee LL2 NobleKing Knights had a silver medal finish at the Winter Classic Cup in Buffalo earlier this month.
By Jake Courtepatte
The Peewee LL2 NobleKing Knights are flying high into the post-season, after adding twice to their trophy cases over the span of two weekends with a pair of silver medal finishes.
Travelling to Thorold in late January for the annual Henderson Pharmacy Tournament, the Knights made quick work of their round robin competition, allowing just one goal against between matches with the Thorold Blackhawks, Barrie Ragnarok, Mount Brydges Cougars, and Thornton Tigers.
The strong defensive play continued into the semifinal game against the New Hamburg Huskies in a battle of undefeated teams, where NobleKing shut out the Huskies 4-0 to earn a berth in the championship game.
A rematch with the hometown Thorold squad was a battle of the goaltenders, with the home team coming out on top 1-0.
Gearing up for the postseason, the Knights headed south of the border to Buffalo the following weekend for the Winter Classic tournament, where they once again put in a valiant effort in falling in a shootout in the championship game.
“Both tough losses,” said team manager Nadia Simone. “Although they serve as some of the best learning experiences.”
That statement certainly rings true for the LL2 squad: they recently swept their LL1 counterparts in a three-game series to open the Local League playoff rounds, and are now preparing for their opponent in round two.
“It’s been a remarkable season,” said Simone. “Our team finished the regular season in second place out of 18 in the Simcoe Regional Local League.”
You must be logged in to post a comment.