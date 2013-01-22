Headline News

Tribunal grants Brock’s expansion

February 20, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Despite opposition by local residents and King council, the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (formerly OMB) granted the appeal by Brock Aggregates for expansion on their property in the hamlet of Snowball.
King council rejected Brock’s application for an OP and zoning bylaw amendment to permit a 25,631-quare foot building for storage, back in 2016.
In the decision brought down Feb. 4, the Tribunal finds “the proposal will be compatible with other land uses in the rural settlement area of Snowball and will safeguard the Oak Ridges Moraine in a manner that conforms to the ORMCP and other relevant plans.”
In the decision, Tribunal member Stefan Krzeczunowicz noted the expansion is limited and will allow the company to become more efficient. Approving the applications would facilitate the reorganization of the site and improve the “often contradictory policies and regulations that apply.” The use of the site, he noted, would not change and the intensity of use would be better controlled.
The applicant wants to reorganize the existing industrial use on the site and expand the storage building. The bid would move the existing vehicle and heavy equipment storage indoors and would push the existing active area back from the road, to allow trucks to turn and enter the new storage building via a ramp at the building’s rear. Several storage bins would be relocated to the east lot line.
The Tribunal decided the zoning bylaw amendment would realign the Restricted Industrial Zone on the site to the eastern edge of the Hazard Lands. In a similar vein, the OP amendment would expand the Restricted Industrial designation north by roughly 74 metres from the road.
The property has been used as an aggregate storage yard and transfer station for more than 25 years. The “active area” of the site is roughly 1.8 hectares fronting Wellington Street. The Tribunal pointed out the site is an important component of the local and regional economy and, as such “is entitled to a measure of protection under PPS policies that seek to protect long-term resource supplies.”
Several Snowball residents appeared at the hearing, arguing the redevelopment of the site would increase dust and noise, adversely impacting area homeowners. They also stressed the prescribed hours of operation are not enforced.
One resident argued this development would not be considered “small scale,” and residents worry about the increased truck traffic in the area.
The Tribunal did not agree that this constitutes a “major development” under the ORMCP. Tribunal members are also convinced there will be no impact to water supply or the environment.
While Krzeczunowicz did admit the use is “relatively intense for the hamlet, and the proposed building relatively large, the Tribunal does not conclude that the proposal would be out of scale with the rural community in which it lies.”
The Tribunal believes site plan conditions will mitigate dust and noise sufficiently, to ensure “that impacts from the operation remain acceptable.”
Snowball residents remain steadfast in their opposition. Residents have created SaveSnowballCorners on Facebook. They’re seeking other local voices to assist them getting stronger, modern bylaws in place in King Township, “which can be enforced and have effectively large fines attached monitoring the activities of industry in our hamlet.” Visit #SaveSnowballCorners or email them at SAVESnowballCorners@gmail.com
Resident Sher St. Kitts, who lives near the operation, said the hamlet “is being destroyed by large industrial aggregate operations just metres from our front doorsteps.
“King Township needs updated bylaws suited to today’s needs and uses, which must be strong, clear and provide real (fines) protection for residents of King against mis-use, nuisances, noise, dust, pollution and other ramifications of large industry.”
St. Kitts pointed out residents live in harmony with many other businesses who do not cause constant nuisance and dust. “The operations of the aggregate are just too much.”
Residents have been complaining to Township staff for several years, pointing out the nuisances caused by some 50 trucks a day at the operation, running 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This, she argues, “makes it impossible for residents to enjoy outdoor activity due to dust and noise. Watering down causes more problems: slick, slippery road surface, mud filled shoulders, ditches and driveways.
“Our homes, windows, cars and properties are covered in dust daily. We don’t look forward to summer: the busiest time for trucks, noise and dust.
King councillors originally rejected the application by G&L Group (Brock) in 2016, going against staff recommendations.
Council met with residents back in 2013 to discuss their concerns, which centred around noise, dust, traffic, impacts on well water and groundwater sources, to name a few.
Planning staff did support the application, as the proposed building meets provisions of the bylaw, with a need for a minor setback exception. It was noted the property is governed by multiple zoning rules. However, given public concerns, staff decided it was “reasonable and appropriate to establish more restrictive provisions” under the bylaw.
Staff did undertake various studies that looked at impacts on well water, noise and dust suppression.



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Walker’s fashion line is embraced by consumers

The monumental success of a King woman’s fashion line is taking the industry by storm. The Joan Kelley Walker brand, available on Walmart.ca, is “simply amazing.”

Dennis and Judy Shepard to attend 20th anniversary production of The Laramie Project

Twenty years ago this past fall, on the evening of Oct 6, 1998, openly gay university student Matthew Shepard was kidnapped, viciously beaten and left ...

‘Better Days’ reflects Len Mizzoni’s mantra

Better Days are here, thanks to King’s Len Mizzoni. His newest CD release is an upbeat, at times thought-provoking album that covers the gamut of human emotions.

King show home is part of biggest prize ever

A nearly $5 million home in King City is part of the biggest prize package ever offered through the Princess Margaret Home Lottery. The King City show home, located at 81 Cairns Gate, boasts 7,810 square feet of luxury living space. It’s awarded fully furnished, professionally decorated and landscaped.

Province begins review into regional government

The Ontario government is moving ahead with a review of regional government. Premier Doug Ford successfully reduced the size of Toronto City council prior to the fall’s municipal election. He had also wanted to make the position of regional chair an elected, not appointed position, but this move was put on the back-burner.

Littlejohn takes listeners on a soulful journey

A King resident helps you escape the cold and journey to the Big Easy from the comfort of your own home. Snowball resident Ronnie Littlejohn is host of The Gumbo Kitchen on Jazz FM 91. He offers a musical journey down to his favorite city, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Actor Art Hindle proud to promote Canadian talent

Art Hindle is having the time of his life. The past 18 months have been exciting, and busy for the iconic Canadian actor with 50 years under his belt.

Dog Tales evolves, expands to meet the need

Who would have thought a deep love of animals would turn into a multi-faceted service organization? Certainly not Robert Scheinberg and his wife Danielle Eden, founders of King’s Dog Tales Sanctuary. Marking its fourth anniversary, Dog Tales continues to evolve into a large-scale undertaking, a harmonious passion of caring for dogs across the province, and even around the world.

CCKT board ready to meet challenges of 2019

I’m writing this article as recent “past chair” of CCKT. It’s my personal sign-off to my direct engagement with this wonderful organization and members, having served 10 years on the board, eight as chair.

Team work exemplified at annual Portraits of Giving

While individuals were singled out as “giving” members of the community, it’s truly a team effort that makes things happen. King showcased its newest recipients at the 9th annual Portraits of Giving celebration.

Commentary

Memories, good and bad, make us who we are

It’s funny what we remember sometimes. Recently, I awoke from another in a series of odd dreams. As I sat up, my thoughts turned to my dad’s final hours. He died of lymphoma on a summer’s evening in 1998. During most of his years suffering from the disease, he remained symptom-free. In the end, he began to become agitated, shaky and restless.

The power of love scares darkness away

Through song, I once vowed to protect my beloved, and “keep the vampires from your door.” When the chips are down, I’ll be around, with my “undying, death defying love for you.” Love really is a “force from above” and it’s so pure, it’s the only real treasure.

Laughter is the essence of humanity

I think we could all use a pick-me-up as we endure the gloomy days of winter. Not a day goes by where I don’t break down and laugh out loud. And that’s a very good thing.

Dreams are our brain’s way of blowing off steam

The Dalai Lama said dreams are the best meditation and our friend Shakespeare pointed out that “To sleep: perchance to dream: ay, there’s the rub.” Dreaming is something we all have in common and we all have stories to tell.

How many are suffering in silence?

Human beings are the chameleons at the top of the food chain. We are experts at putting on a face and hiding – from one another and from ourselves. We are the consummate actors, players on the world’s stage as Shakespeare put it. We play many roles during our “careers” and don many masks.

Embracing limitations of living inside our own heads

Plato once wrote that human behaviour flows from three main areas – desire, emotion and knowledge. And Aristotle espoused that all human actions arise from one or more of these qualities – chance, nature, habit, reason, passion, desire or compulsion.

Decline in charitable donations dampens holiday spirit

This past holiday season was uneventful at best, almost void of spirituality at worst. Perhaps it was the lack of snow. Maybe it was the lack of holiday “goodness.” I felt a bit down and reading the news headlines over the Christmas break offered little comfort, given the amount of tragedies, crimes and awful events.

Concentrate on doing what you love best

When I deliver a particularly clever bit of trivia at home, my wife often asks me a rather pointed question. “If you’re so smart, why aren’t you rich?”

No answer to THE question of existence

What are you doing here? My wife asked me that question the other day as we did the avoiding dance in the kitchen. “Who knows?” I answered. How right I am.

Helping others can be a life-long passion

At this time of year, I am reminded of the famous famine relief songs, “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” and “We Are the World.” The world is shrinking, thanks to our all-encompassing information technology. Every minute of every day we can see images and hear voices from our brothers and sisters around the world. We can stand up together against a foe and feel united in our solidarity.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open