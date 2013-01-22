Cordeiro, Brockie lead Cougars to season-saving win

February 13, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
Still alive.
After falling behind three games to none in their best-of-seven series with the Stayner Siskins, the Schomberg Cougars clawed back at home on Monday to keep their Provincial Junior Hockey League post-season run going.
On the brink of elimination at the Trisan Centre, things looked grim for the Cougars out of the gate when the Siskins took a 2-0 lead early, though Alex Cordeiro picked up two power play goals for the home squad before the first buzzer to tie the score.
Stayner returned with a special teams goal of their own in the second, though Cordeiro capped off his hat trick to keep things even through two.
Schomberg took their first lead of the game in the opening minute of the final frame thanks to Spencer Ripley, though the back-and-forth affair continued with Stayner tying with just under nine minutes to go.
Only five seconds remained on the clock when Lucas Brockie took advantage of a Stayner slashing call, sending his team to game five with a score of 5-4.
Goaltender Graham Dynes showed little signs of fatigue through a heavy work schedule in the playoffs, managing a 30-plus save night for the third time in four games in stopping 36. All in all, Cordeiro finished the night with five points in adding a pair of assists.
It was a fitting night for Cordeiro to lead the charge, who was presented with the PJHL’s Rookie of the Year award prior to the contest.
In just his first year of any junior hockey experience, the forward played at over a point-per-game click in the regular season, notching 21 goals and 21 assists through 40 games. He trailed only Owen Heilemann for the team lead in points by one, and so far holds the team lead in points in the postseason with eight.
He came close to playing the hero in Stayner one day prior, where the Siskins took the Cougars to the brink of elimination with a 5-4 overtime win.
Down by one with just over one minute remaining in regulation, it was Cordeiro that capitalized with the extra attacker to send the game to overtime, before the Siskins put the game away past Dynes at the 9:58 mark.
Josh Morrison had a pair of points, while Mitchell Robinson and Brendan Eason also found the back of the net.
Stayner won game one earlier in the week by a score of 5-2, following up with a game two win by 6-1.
Schomberg will be looking to keep the momentum going and stave off elimination in a return to Stayner Memorial Arena on Thursday night. If necessary, game six will be played Saturday for an 8 p.m. puck drop at Trisan Centre, while game seven would go Sunday in Stayner for a 1 p.m. matinee.
The Carruthers division has yet to see a team qualify for the division semifinal round, though both the Siskins and Alliston Hornets are one game away. Alliston leads the Huntsville Otters three games to none.
Elsewhere, the Caledon Golden Hawks hold a 2-1 lead over the Midland Flyers, and the Orillia Terriers also lead 2-1 over the Penetang Kings.
