Snowberry severance approved by tribunal

February 13, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

A severance of a Kingscross property will not adversely impact the neighbourhood.
That was the finding of the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (formerly OMB), in a matter that has been in the “works” for almost four years.
Community opposition at the municipal level and the tribunal itself failed to convince tribunal members, as reflected in the decision by member Richard Jones.
In allowing the appeal, the application for changes to the lots at 22 and 32 Snowberry Lane can proceed, subject to modifications that comply to current provincial policy.
Ellen and Tara McCarthy appealed the 2016 ruling by King council to refuse the Official Plan amendment which would have permitted an additional lot by taking pieces from both 22 and 32 Snowberry Lane.
They asked for a rezoning of the lot to Residential Estate Special Zone (ER1-S) with site-specific exceptions to permit a new building lot.
At the recent three-day hearing, the tribunal granted party status to the Kingscross Ratepayers’ Association, who were strong opponents to the plan from the outset.
Township councillors originally opposed the plan, too, citing a move to prevent the creation of new lots in existing subdivisions, and maintaining the minimum lot area of .8 hectares.
King’s planning staff had initially recommended approval of the application back in June of 2016.
At the hearing, planning consultant Jim Kotsopoulos testified on behalf of the McCarthys, pointing out the application will, in fact, maintain the character of the neighbourhood.
Land use planning consultant Dana Anderson opposed the bid on behalf of the Township. She noted changes are taking place in Kingscross, but they’re confined to improvements to existing properties, not changes to “lot fabric.” She did, however, admit that the application did not pose an adverse impact on adjoining properties.
Leslie Whicher of the Kingscross Ratepayers’ Association (KRA) stressed that intensification was unwarranted in the area and smaller lots (such as the one proposed) would change the essence of the neighbourhood.
The application, she said, caused considerable distress to her and others.
Mary Muter, also a member of KRA, was concerned about the impacts to the natural environment. She said 30 to 40 more residents would have come out to the hearing to voice their opposition if time permitted additional presentations.
Several Kingscross residents did appear and voiced their objections to the proposal. Some charged this bid would set a precedent for small lots. It was also pointed out this issue caused dissention among neighbours.
In his report, Jones noted the local review process by Township staff was a rigorous process, which should dispel any environmental concerns. These, he said, would be further reviewed during the site plan stage.
As far as setting a precedent is concerned, Jones said there would likely never been the same set of circumstances. He doubted any future applicant would display the level of the McCarthys’ “dogged perseverance” over the years.
Any potential similar applications would be subject to the same stringent rules and would not “sail through” the process.
Jones believed the lot would not negatively impact others, especially in the cul-de-sac.
Jones said that Kingscross should not be exempt from provincial intensification policies.
Tara McCarthy was absolutely thrilled with the outcome.
“It took five years of hard work, meetings, hurdles. We almost gave up, but we persevered. It was a great learning experience. It was a tough application process, but the rules are the rules and we followed them. It was a rigorous review and the tribunal’s decision reflects that.”
Back in late June 2016, King Township councillors held firm on their no-severance policy in existing subdivisions. Council refused an Official Plan Amendment and bylaw change for the Snowberry Lane property, going against planning staff who recommended it be approved.
A packed council chambers saw both supporters and opponents of the plan speak to councillors, during an emotionally charged discussion. The main opponents consisted of KRA members.
In supporting the application, then planning director Stephen Kitchen noted he looked at the actual characteristics of the community. He also believed each application should be reviewed on its own merits and he said there were other factors involved.
He didn’t see an influx of severances, noting staff haven’t received any more either. There’s a big difference between an application and one that staff can support, he pointed out.
He also said the proponent has spent a lot of money on studies and did a lot of work to prepare for their application.
In his report, Kitchen noted the applicants addressed ecological impacts, the non-existence of wood turtles and any potential impacts on wells.
He admitted this is the first severance application in Kingscross. In his opinion, this bid does preserve the natural look.
Kitchen argued there’s a difference between lot frontages on through streets compared with cul-de-sacs and he believes this will not negatively impact the character of the area.
“It is planning staff’s opinion that the estate residential character of the area will not be noticeably altered as a result of the applicant’s proposal … Planning staff has conducted an extensive review with respect to character elements and finds that the overall proposal is generally in keeping with the character of the study area” read the report.



         

