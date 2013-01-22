Sports

Nobleton’s novice Knights strike gold again

February 6, 2019   ·   0 Comments

With the NobleKing Novice LL1 Team still in celebration mode from their win at the Hockey Moms of Delhi Tournament, they were at it again at the Wasaga Beach Novice LL Tournament on Jan. 27. It was just one week prior that the Knights were raising their arms celebrating their first tournament win of the season. Just a short 6 days later, they headed up to the town of Wasaga to compete in another battle.
Exhausted from the hard-fought victory, the boys had to get all their energy back for this challenge. One short practice of preparation between games and it was on the ice for game one of the tournament. The Knights round robin draws were against the towns of Essa and Muskoka, who were tagged as the number 2 favourites, behind the hometown Wasaga Stars.
It was another early riser for the Knights and both teams were off to a sluggish start. Lots of early whistles kept the pace down and didn’t allow either team to gain momentum. The excitement began at the 8:34 mark of the first period when Daniel Pathan buried a rebound on a shot to give the Knights an early lead. It was from that moment that the momentum started to build. Not even a minute later, Marco Tucciarone got sent in alone with a pass from CJ Rotiroti and made it 2-0. Both teams exchanged goals in the 2nd period with Xavier Manzerra finding the scoresheet once again. With the score sitting at 3-1 for the visitors, Essa scores to make it a 1-goal game and setting up for an exciting finish. With time winding down, the Knights had iced the game with their 4th goal and go on to win their opening round game.
The buzz was in the air. Could this novice team from King do it again? The boys seemed to think so. They came out of the gates roaring for game 2 and exploded with 3 goals in the 1st period. Nicolas Mbermberakis, Joseph Cerqua and Luigi Gerardi gave the Knights the big early lead. Muskoka however, did not go quietly into the night. They had scored 4 unanswered times in the 2nd to tie the game at 4. With time winding down in the period, Muskoka had scored another, ending the 2nd period up 5-4. The boys of NobleKing were behind for the first time with their heads hanging heavy, they were staring at the ground with glossy sadness in their eyes. They needed some inspiration. And that’s what they got. Head Coach Chris Gerardi, Assistant Coach Orin Del Vecchio, and trainers, Carlo Manzerra and Danny Tomada started to feed the positive vibes back into the boys and reminded them that there was still a 3rd period to play and to fight, fight, fight, if they did not want it to be the last period of the tournament. They drew up the game plan, made their necessary changes and told them to bring it home.
Once again, with a short bench as Taran Steed and Stefan Niro were unable to make the trip, the boys needed to find some secondary scoring if they were going to pull this one out. Boy did they find it. With one of his is best games of the year, Michael Racco, narrowly missing 2 earlier opportunities, made this one count. He tied the game at 5 mid-way through the 3rd. The boys were now energized once again, with the crowd fully behind them. Julian Tomada found his winger in the slot, with the goalie out to challenge, and Xavier unbelievably flicked the puck over the goalie and into the top corner. “The Knights have the lead, the Knights have the lead” screamed the announcer. With the cheering still pounding, the Knights score another two to win 7-5.
Now it was on to face the hometown boys, the Wasaga Stars, in the final. They’re known to have a high scoring offence and strong goaltending. Well, the Knights proved to be quite the challenge for the Stars. With the defence getting all the ice time they could handle, they came to shut down these scoring Stars. Joshua Del Vecchio, Luca Mignardi, Patrick Filippo and Christian Volpe must have had a game plan which obviously included their star goaltender Luke Di Fonzo. Together they shut this Wasaga team down, earning Luke a shutout. The offence must not go unnoticed, scoring a whopping 7 goals. With one of the Knights’ players unable to attend his last tournament, he wanted to make sure he contributed to this tournament, and that he did, in a big way! Roman Tarantino scored 3 of those 7 goals, earning himself player of the game.
This NobleKing Knights team is starting to make it look a little too easy, after capturing gold in back to back tournaments.



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Dennis and Judy Shepard to attend 20th anniversary production of The Laramie Project

Twenty years ago this past fall, on the evening of Oct 6, 1998, openly gay university student Matthew Shepard was kidnapped, viciously beaten and left ...

‘Better Days’ reflects Len Mizzoni’s mantra

Better Days are here, thanks to King’s Len Mizzoni. His newest CD release is an upbeat, at times thought-provoking album that covers the gamut of human emotions.

King show home is part of biggest prize ever

A nearly $5 million home in King City is part of the biggest prize package ever offered through the Princess Margaret Home Lottery. The King City show home, located at 81 Cairns Gate, boasts 7,810 square feet of luxury living space. It’s awarded fully furnished, professionally decorated and landscaped.

Province begins review into regional government

The Ontario government is moving ahead with a review of regional government. Premier Doug Ford successfully reduced the size of Toronto City council prior to the fall’s municipal election. He had also wanted to make the position of regional chair an elected, not appointed position, but this move was put on the back-burner.

Littlejohn takes listeners on a soulful journey

A King resident helps you escape the cold and journey to the Big Easy from the comfort of your own home. Snowball resident Ronnie Littlejohn is host of The Gumbo Kitchen on Jazz FM 91. He offers a musical journey down to his favorite city, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Actor Art Hindle proud to promote Canadian talent

Art Hindle is having the time of his life. The past 18 months have been exciting, and busy for the iconic Canadian actor with 50 years under his belt.

Dog Tales evolves, expands to meet the need

Who would have thought a deep love of animals would turn into a multi-faceted service organization? Certainly not Robert Scheinberg and his wife Danielle Eden, founders of King’s Dog Tales Sanctuary. Marking its fourth anniversary, Dog Tales continues to evolve into a large-scale undertaking, a harmonious passion of caring for dogs across the province, and even around the world.

CCKT board ready to meet challenges of 2019

I’m writing this article as recent “past chair” of CCKT. It’s my personal sign-off to my direct engagement with this wonderful organization and members, having served 10 years on the board, eight as chair.

Team work exemplified at annual Portraits of Giving

While individuals were singled out as “giving” members of the community, it’s truly a team effort that makes things happen. King showcased its newest recipients at the 9th annual Portraits of Giving celebration.

Heroic Humans awarded for its mindful efforts

A King woman is definitely plugged in to her peers. Her efforts of recognizing a generation of doers received some praise recently. Dana Clark, founder of Heroic Humans, received the Mindful Millennial Award from Notable Life.

Commentary

Laughter is the essence of humanity

I think we could all use a pick-me-up as we endure the gloomy days of winter. Not a day goes by where I don’t break down and laugh out loud. And that’s a very good thing.

Dreams are our brain’s way of blowing off steam

The Dalai Lama said dreams are the best meditation and our friend Shakespeare pointed out that “To sleep: perchance to dream: ay, there’s the rub.” Dreaming is something we all have in common and we all have stories to tell.

How many are suffering in silence?

Human beings are the chameleons at the top of the food chain. We are experts at putting on a face and hiding – from one another and from ourselves. We are the consummate actors, players on the world’s stage as Shakespeare put it. We play many roles during our “careers” and don many masks.

Embracing limitations of living inside our own heads

Plato once wrote that human behaviour flows from three main areas – desire, emotion and knowledge. And Aristotle espoused that all human actions arise from one or more of these qualities – chance, nature, habit, reason, passion, desire or compulsion.

Decline in charitable donations dampens holiday spirit

This past holiday season was uneventful at best, almost void of spirituality at worst. Perhaps it was the lack of snow. Maybe it was the lack of holiday “goodness.” I felt a bit down and reading the news headlines over the Christmas break offered little comfort, given the amount of tragedies, crimes and awful events.

Concentrate on doing what you love best

When I deliver a particularly clever bit of trivia at home, my wife often asks me a rather pointed question. “If you’re so smart, why aren’t you rich?”

No answer to THE question of existence

What are you doing here? My wife asked me that question the other day as we did the avoiding dance in the kitchen. “Who knows?” I answered. How right I am.

Helping others can be a life-long passion

At this time of year, I am reminded of the famous famine relief songs, “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” and “We Are the World.” The world is shrinking, thanks to our all-encompassing information technology. Every minute of every day we can see images and hear voices from our brothers and sisters around the world. We can stand up together against a foe and feel united in our solidarity.

What happened to living in the real ‘offline’ world?

The jury’s out on just how the Internet is shaping humankind. But make no mistake, it’s likely the most dynamic event in our history.

Freedoms being skewed in the public eye

We just marked the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. We read stories, watched documentaries and listened to speeches about the sacrifices made to ensure our freedom. Freedom. This is one of the most powerful terms in our language, and our western culture. In fact, our fellow human beings have fought for freedom since the beginning of time. Two very high-profile “freedom fighters” were Moses and Jesus.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open