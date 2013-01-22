Lisa Pace Photography to hold Heart Of Gold photo fundraiser

January 30, 2019 · 0 Comments
Abby Eveson was born with a “broken heart.” But she had a heart of gold.
So much so, that this little heart warrior from Schomberg inspired her community to perform random acts of kindness towards others. She was an inspiration to so many people including local photographer Lisa Pace, who will be holding her Heart of Gold Photo sessions Sunday, Feb. 10 at the Sugar & Spice Bakeshop in Schomberg. This event will help raise funds for Abby’s memorial park.
Abby was born with a rare congenital heart defect. Only a few hours old, Abby had her first surgery. She then went on to have two more open heart surgeries. Abby had daily struggles but did it with a smile on her face, and her smile was contagious. The community followed along on Abby’s journey through the Facebook page We Believe In Abby. This inspired the We Believe in Abby Family Day, which raised money for SickKids Hospital.
When the community learned the heartbreaking news of Abby’s death this past October, people went into action. Hundreds of messages of condolences were posted on the WBIA Facebook page, a Go Fund Me campaign raised over $28,000 in 3 days and a more visible campaign of support was the bright pink bows that showed up all over town and in neighbouring communities.
Abby’s legacy will live on. There is a plan to build an accessible memorial park in her name. This is a park for the community, for families to enjoy and host community events. There have already been a number of fundraising initiatives to help pay for this park.
Lisa Pace Photography has photographed Abby a number of times, in addition to photographing the many families attending the WBIA Family day.
“I have been so inspired by this little dynamo. Her smile was so infectious and she lit up my studio whenever she came in. I knew months ago that I wanted to do these sessions to help raise money for her park,” Pace said.
A $20 donation is all it costs to get a beautiful portrait done at the Heart of Gold photo sessions. Book your spot today as the sessions are already filling up. For more information please contact Lisa Pace at 416-200-5786 or book your session at http://www.lisapacepjhotography.com/book-now.
