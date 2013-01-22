Headline News

Opponents elated after Province vows to remove Section 10 of Bill 66

January 30, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

The provincial government, responding to the massive public outcry over provisions in Bill 66, has decided to remove a section of the bill when MPPs get back to work in February.
Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clarke made the announcement last Wednesday, noting they will not go ahead with Section 10 of Bill 66, which would have impacted environmentally sensitive lands and public hearings on “open for business bylaws.” These were the two main points of contentions that opponents rejected. Residents, citizen groups and environmental organizations across Ontario were vocal in their opposition to Bill 66 in recent weeks.
Clark explained that “the use of this tool would never be approved at the expense of the Greenbelt or other provincial interests like water quality or public health and safety.
“Our Government for the People has listened to the concerns raised by MPPs, municipalities and stakeholders will regards to Schedule 10 of Bill 66 and when the Legislature resumes in February, we will not proceed with Schedule 10 of the Bill.”
King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce lauded the Minister’s decision.
“Since receiving correspondence on Bill 66 and having a broad set of perspectives shared with me, I directly expressed the concerns of King-Vaughan residents about specific provisions of the Bill to Minister Clark. I am honoured to serve as your representative at Queen’s Park, and will continue to advocate on behalf of all the constituents of King-Vaughan.”
“I am thrilled that Schedule 10 is being removed from Bill 66. It threatened the Greenbelt, the Oak Ridges Moraine, Lake Simcoe and source water protection areas by opening them up to development. If enacted we would have seen the essence of the value of our precious farmland being transformed from a place to grow our food to an opportunity for development,” said Councillor Debbie Schaefer. “In addition, I feel empowered with this demonstration of what citizens can achieve. Every email, every petition, every protest and every conversation with a MPP has played a role in persuading the government to reverse their position on this. To work, democracy requires engaged citizens. And we need to stay engaged as there are several other pieces of legislation of concern under review such as the Places To Grow Act; proposed amendments to the latter would allow for expansion of settlement area boundaries and infrastructure into the Greenbelt.”
King’s council chambers were filled with dozens of opponents at the Jan. 14 meeting.
“I am thrilled and relieved that Schedule 10 of Bill 66 was withdrawn because it threatened to undermine our voice in how our communities evolve. It demonstrates that active public engagement is important for our democracy,” said Schomberg’s Mary Asselstine.
“We are pleased to see that the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing has listened to the thousands of Ontarians who demanded that proposed Bill 66 be stopped,” said Tim Gray, executive director of Environmental Defence. “This environmentally destructive Bill’s Schedule 10 would have opened up the Greenbelt, Oak Ridges Moraine, Lake Simcoe and source water protection areas to development. This is a major victory for the citizens who put up lawn signs, signed petitions, made calls to their MPPs and rallied outside of their offices. It also speaks to the power of the farmers, businesses and many Municipal leaders who publically opposed the Bill, and instead put farmland, natural areas and drinking water first.
“This is a positive step and we look forward to the Government proposing the removal of Schedule 10 from the Bill in committee hearings.”
The Rescue Lake Simcoe Coalition and allies across the region and province have strongly opposed Schedule 10, which would have allowed for fast tracking certain development related to employment by overriding long-standing environmental protections, such as those contained in the Clean Water Act, the Lake Simcoe Protection Plan, and the Greenbelt Act.
“We are pleased that the government listened to concerns expressed by countless citizens, as well as community and environmental organizations, farmers’ federations, municipalities, labour representatives and planning associations, among others. We saw a groundswell of support for protecting Ontario’s water, farmland, communities and environment,” said Claire Malcolmson, executive director. She also appeared before King council Jan. 14.
“The message to the government is clear: our water and environment is a shared heritage and should not be sacrificed to benefit a few; water is core to Ontarians’ identity; and good planning must be accountable to the public.
“We want to thank all of the municipal politicians that showed leadership on this issue, including in the Lake Simcoe watershed, the councils of Bradford West Gwillimbury, Brock, Georgina, Aurora, and the Mayor of Barrie, Jeff Lehman. We’d also like to thank MPPs Andrea Khanjin, Caroline Mulroney, Jill Dunlop and Doug Downey for meeting with us and listening to our concerns. Most especially, we want to thank the countless supporters who stood up when it counted and lifted their voice with ours. We look forward to continuing to build a better Simcoe County, Lake Simcoe watershed, and a better Ontario.”



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

‘Better Days’ reflects Len Mizzoni’s mantra

Better Days are here, thanks to King’s Len Mizzoni. His newest CD release is an upbeat, at times thought-provoking album that covers the gamut of human emotions.

King show home is part of biggest prize ever

A nearly $5 million home in King City is part of the biggest prize package ever offered through the Princess Margaret Home Lottery. The King City show home, located at 81 Cairns Gate, boasts 7,810 square feet of luxury living space. It’s awarded fully furnished, professionally decorated and landscaped.

Province begins review into regional government

The Ontario government is moving ahead with a review of regional government. Premier Doug Ford successfully reduced the size of Toronto City council prior to the fall’s municipal election. He had also wanted to make the position of regional chair an elected, not appointed position, but this move was put on the back-burner.

Littlejohn takes listeners on a soulful journey

A King resident helps you escape the cold and journey to the Big Easy from the comfort of your own home. Snowball resident Ronnie Littlejohn is host of The Gumbo Kitchen on Jazz FM 91. He offers a musical journey down to his favorite city, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Actor Art Hindle proud to promote Canadian talent

Art Hindle is having the time of his life. The past 18 months have been exciting, and busy for the iconic Canadian actor with 50 years under his belt.

Dog Tales evolves, expands to meet the need

Who would have thought a deep love of animals would turn into a multi-faceted service organization? Certainly not Robert Scheinberg and his wife Danielle Eden, founders of King’s Dog Tales Sanctuary. Marking its fourth anniversary, Dog Tales continues to evolve into a large-scale undertaking, a harmonious passion of caring for dogs across the province, and even around the world.

CCKT board ready to meet challenges of 2019

I’m writing this article as recent “past chair” of CCKT. It’s my personal sign-off to my direct engagement with this wonderful organization and members, having served 10 years on the board, eight as chair.

Team work exemplified at annual Portraits of Giving

While individuals were singled out as “giving” members of the community, it’s truly a team effort that makes things happen. King showcased its newest recipients at the 9th annual Portraits of Giving celebration.

Heroic Humans awarded for its mindful efforts

A King woman is definitely plugged in to her peers. Her efforts of recognizing a generation of doers received some praise recently. Dana Clark, founder of Heroic Humans, received the Mindful Millennial Award from Notable Life.

Importance of family vital to King Fire and Emergency Services

There’s a large, close-knit family in King that numbers over 150 men, women, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters. They all share a passion for helping their communities, and risking their lives in the process. The family got together last week for an annual reunion, at the 2018 King Fire & Emergency Services Appreciation Dinner, held at Nobleton Lakes.

Commentary

Dreams are our brain’s way of blowing off steam

The Dalai Lama said dreams are the best meditation and our friend Shakespeare pointed out that “To sleep: perchance to dream: ay, there’s the rub.” Dreaming is something we all have in common and we all have stories to tell.

How many are suffering in silence?

Human beings are the chameleons at the top of the food chain. We are experts at putting on a face and hiding – from one another and from ourselves. We are the consummate actors, players on the world’s stage as Shakespeare put it. We play many roles during our “careers” and don many masks.

Embracing limitations of living inside our own heads

Plato once wrote that human behaviour flows from three main areas – desire, emotion and knowledge. And Aristotle espoused that all human actions arise from one or more of these qualities – chance, nature, habit, reason, passion, desire or compulsion.

Decline in charitable donations dampens holiday spirit

This past holiday season was uneventful at best, almost void of spirituality at worst. Perhaps it was the lack of snow. Maybe it was the lack of holiday “goodness.” I felt a bit down and reading the news headlines over the Christmas break offered little comfort, given the amount of tragedies, crimes and awful events.

Concentrate on doing what you love best

When I deliver a particularly clever bit of trivia at home, my wife often asks me a rather pointed question. “If you’re so smart, why aren’t you rich?”

No answer to THE question of existence

What are you doing here? My wife asked me that question the other day as we did the avoiding dance in the kitchen. “Who knows?” I answered. How right I am.

Helping others can be a life-long passion

At this time of year, I am reminded of the famous famine relief songs, “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” and “We Are the World.” The world is shrinking, thanks to our all-encompassing information technology. Every minute of every day we can see images and hear voices from our brothers and sisters around the world. We can stand up together against a foe and feel united in our solidarity.

What happened to living in the real ‘offline’ world?

The jury’s out on just how the Internet is shaping humankind. But make no mistake, it’s likely the most dynamic event in our history.

Freedoms being skewed in the public eye

We just marked the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. We read stories, watched documentaries and listened to speeches about the sacrifices made to ensure our freedom. Freedom. This is one of the most powerful terms in our language, and our western culture. In fact, our fellow human beings have fought for freedom since the beginning of time. Two very high-profile “freedom fighters” were Moses and Jesus.

Understanding our ever-changing selves

Who am I? On the surface, this seems to be the simplest of questions. Really? I think it’s the most difficult to answer.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open