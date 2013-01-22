ASK and King host annual community groups meeting

January 18, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Teri Hastings
Arts Society King
Calling all Township community groups! Join Arts Society King and King Township at this annual meeting.
This is a great opportunity to meet fellow representatives from local volunteer-driven organizations, share information on what is happening with your group and, learn about King Township “community spaces.”
This year, enjoy relevant and brief presentations from King Township Library, King Parks, Recreation and Culture department and Seneca College.
The meeting is Jan. 23, and doors open at 6:30 p.m., at the new King municipal centre. It is open to anyone who wishes to attend, but geared towards general members, volunteers, directors, committee members or supporters of any current King Township Community Group.
The community groups meeting is coordinated annually by Arts Society King, now in partnership with King Township. It began several years ago as a gathering of local community stakeholders, and there have been presentations on volunteer recruitment, partnerships, and fundraising.
Pre-registration is not required. Presentations will begin at 7 p.m. and the evening will conclude by 8:30 p.m. Please visit ArtsSocietyKing.ca for additional information.
