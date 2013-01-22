Sports

Cougars tamed by Flyers in overtime

January 16, 2019   ·   0 Comments

Schomberg captain Josh Morrison (right) lines up against Caledon captain Matt Magliozzi with Schomberg McDonald’s owner Rory McKinnon and general manager Vanessa for the Cougars’ Ronald McDonald Night at Trisan Centre on Thursday.

By Jake Courtepatte

A back-and-forth affair had the Schomberg Cougars fall one goal shy of the Midland Flyers on Saturday, but pick up a valuable late-season point.
The Provincial Junior Hockey League clubs met at the North Simcoe Rec Complex for their penultimate meeting this season, where Schomberg came out on the wrong end of a 4-3 score despite throwing a whopping 47 shots on the Midland net.
After a scoreless first period, Brandon Scholten made quick work of the second’s opening draw on the powerplay by scoring for the Cougars just five seconds in.
Alexander Cordeiro took advantage of a late power play, on one of 21 Schomberg shots in the first period, while Midland’s Lyle Archer put one past Schomberg keeper Graham Dynes to make it a one-goal game heading into the final frame.
The special teams trend continued for Schomberg in the third, with Scholten potting another on the man advantage, though a pair of quick Midland goals sent the game to overtime.
Midland’s Casey Stevens gave his team the extra point just under a minute into extra time.
Scholten was named the second star of the game for his efforts.
Despite the loss, the offensive onslaught was a strong return to form for the Cougars, who gave up 44 shots to the Caledon Golden Hawks in a 5-2 loss at Trisan Centre on Thursday.
With the Schomberg McDonald’s team on hand to drop the puck for Ronald McDonald night, the game’s redeeming quality for the Cougars was the first goal of the season for defenceman Matthew Wadge, who buried one past the Caledon keeper to open the scoring in the first.
Owen Heilemann had Schomberg’s only other tally on the power play, while Graham Dynes was doing work between the Schomberg pipes in making 39 stops.
With just two weeks left on the PJHL schedule, Schomberg sits just one point back of the Huntsville Otters for seventh in the Carruthers division, with two games in hand.
Midland, who sits eleven up on Schomberg with seven games to go, will pay their final visit to Trisan Centre on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.
Midland holds a slight lead in an otherwise tight season series, winners of three of their five meetings with one game playing to a tie.
The Cougars then visit the Orillia Terriers (16-14-1-2) on Saturday.
Schomberg has four more home games at the Trisan Centre on the schedule, concluding with hosting duties of the Alliston Hornets on Jan. 31, a possible preview of a first round match-up.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrccougars.poinstreaksites.com.



         

